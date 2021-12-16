Houston Happenings with Jennie Bui-McCoy

Holiday events to check out this weekend!

HOUSTON — KICKSMAS AT AVENIDA HOUSTON

- Homage To Houston's Sneakerhead Community

- With Clutch From Houston Rockets & Mayor Sylvester Turner

- Get Sneakers Customized, Shop Minority-Owned Businesses, Family-Friendly Fun & Games

- First 100 People To Bring New Socks For Sock Drive - Receive Special Kicksmas Ornament

- Drive Benefits City's Underserved Youth

- Saturday

- 1PM – 5PM

- Avenida Houston

- Free

- Artistic Light Displays Through Houston Botanic Gardens

- Installations Unique To Texas Created By Local & International Artists

- Towering Arch Tunnel With 100,000 Lights

- Now Through January

- 5:45pm – 11pm

- Not Operating On December 24, 25

- Tickets Start At $25

- 8-Day Lights Festival

- Walking Trail Of Lights, Santa Claus, Live Performances, & Shopping

- Proceeds Go To "Time To Level The Playing Field" - Provides Musical Instruments To Students

- Silver Sycamore is known for its Beautiful, Old West Grounds

- Tonight – Dec. 23

- 6pm – 9pm

- Silver Sycamore

- Tickets $14

- Pack A Picnic & A Blanket

- Screening Of Jim Carrey's Holiday Classic

- TONIGHT

- 7pm – 9:30pm

- Discovery Green

- Free!

- Santa Claus gives his reindeer a break

- Visits on the Museum's Pt-17 Stearman

- Photos, crafts & Storytime With Mrs. Claus

- Saturday

- 11am – 12:30pm

- Lone Star Flight Museum

- Included with Museum Admission ($15)

- Buy unique gifts from vendors

- Live music, food & drinks, and activities

- Sunday

- 11am – 3pm

- Sugar Land Town Square

- Free!

- Winter Wonderland with snow machine

- Market featuring local vendors and artisans

- Sunday

- 3pm – 8pm

- Social Beer Garden

- Free!

- Play is set in Paris 1975

- Fictional account of Josephine Baker's attempt to make a comeback at age 69

- TONIGHT

- 8pm

- Midtown Art Center