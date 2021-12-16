Houston Happenings with Jennie Bui-McCoy

HOUSTON — KICKSMAS AT AVENIDA HOUSTON
- Homage To Houston's Sneakerhead Community
- With Clutch From Houston Rockets & Mayor Sylvester Turner
- Get Sneakers Customized, Shop Minority-Owned Businesses, Family-Friendly Fun & Games
- First 100 People To Bring New Socks For Sock Drive - Receive Special Kicksmas Ornament
- Drive Benefits City's Underserved Youth
- Saturday
- 1PM – 5PM
- Avenida Houston
- Free
- Artistic Light Displays Through Houston Botanic Gardens
- Installations Unique To Texas Created By Local & International Artists
- Towering Arch Tunnel With 100,000 Lights
- Now Through January
- 5:45pm – 11pm
- Not Operating On December 24, 25
- Tickets Start At $25
- 8-Day Lights Festival
- Walking Trail Of Lights, Santa Claus, Live Performances, & Shopping
- Proceeds Go To "Time To Level The Playing Field" - Provides Musical Instruments To Students
- Silver Sycamore is known for its Beautiful, Old West Grounds
- Tonight – Dec. 23
- 6pm – 9pm
- Silver Sycamore
- Tickets $14
- Pack A Picnic & A Blanket
- Screening Of Jim Carrey's Holiday Classic
- TONIGHT
- 7pm – 9:30pm
- Discovery Green
- Free!
- Santa Claus gives his reindeer a break
- Visits on the Museum's Pt-17 Stearman
- Photos, crafts & Storytime With Mrs. Claus
- Saturday
- 11am – 12:30pm
- Lone Star Flight Museum
- Included with Museum Admission ($15)
- Buy unique gifts from vendors
- Live music, food & drinks, and activities
- Sunday
- 11am – 3pm
- Sugar Land Town Square
- Free!
- Winter Wonderland with snow machine
- Market featuring local vendors and artisans
- Sunday
- 3pm – 8pm
- Social Beer Garden
- Free!
- Play is set in Paris 1975
- Fictional account of Josephine Baker's attempt to make a comeback at age 69
- TONIGHT
- 8pm
- Midtown Art Center
- Tickets $25