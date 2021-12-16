x
Great Day Houston

Houston Happenings with Jennie Bui-McCoy

Holiday events to check out this weekend!

HOUSTON — KICKSMAS AT AVENIDA HOUSTON

- Homage To Houston's Sneakerhead Community

- With Clutch From Houston Rockets & Mayor Sylvester Turner

- Get Sneakers Customized, Shop Minority-Owned Businesses, Family-Friendly Fun & Games 

- First 100 People To Bring New Socks For Sock Drive -  Receive Special Kicksmas Ornament

- Drive Benefits City's Underserved Youth

- Saturday

- 1PM – 5PM 

- Avenida Houston

- Free

LIGHTSCAPE AT HOUSTON BOTANIC GARDENS

- Artistic Light Displays Through Houston Botanic Gardens

- Installations Unique To Texas Created By Local & International Artists 

-  Towering Arch Tunnel With 100,000 Lights

- Now Through January

- 5:45pm – 11pm

- Not Operating On December 24, 25

- Tickets Start At $25

HOMETOWN HOLIDAYS & TRAIL OF LIGHTS 

- 8-Day Lights Festival

-  Walking Trail Of Lights, Santa Claus, Live Performances, & Shopping

- Proceeds Go To "Time To Level The Playing Field" - Provides Musical Instruments To Students

- Silver Sycamore is known for its Beautiful, Old West Grounds

- Tonight – Dec. 23 

- 6pm – 9pm

- Silver Sycamore

- Tickets $14

"HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS" MOVIE SCREENING

- Pack A Picnic & A Blanket 

- Screening Of Jim Carrey's Holiday Classic 

- TONIGHT 

- 7pm – 9:30pm

- Discovery Green

- Free!

 

STEARMAN SANTA AT LONE STAR FLIGHT MUSEUM

- Santa Claus gives his reindeer a break 

- Visits on the Museum's Pt-17 Stearman

- Photos, crafts & Storytime With Mrs. Claus 

- Saturday

- 11am – 12:30pm

- Lone Star Flight Museum

- Included with Museum Admission ($15)

 

 

WINTER MARKET AT SUGAR LAND TOWN SQUARE

- Buy unique gifts from vendors 

- Live music, food & drinks, and activities

- Sunday

- 11am – 3pm

- Sugar Land Town Square

- Free!

SNOWCIAL ART & GIFT MARKET 

- Winter Wonderland with snow machine 

- Market featuring local vendors and artisans

- Sunday

- 3pm – 8pm

- Social Beer Garden 

-  Free!

VINCENT VICTORIA PRESENTS "THE LAST NIGHT OF JOSEPHINE BAKER"

- Play is set in Paris 1975

- Fictional account of Josephine Baker's attempt to make a comeback at age 69

- TONIGHT 

- 8pm

- Midtown Art Center

- Tickets $25

