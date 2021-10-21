Houston Happenings with Dana DuTerroil and Joni Fincham: October 21 -24

HOUSTON — For more information on Dana and Joni's book, "111 Places In Houston That You Must Not Miss", click here.
- Turkey legs, jousting, rides, vendors, camping, fireworks
- New this year: wine tasting, high tea, escape room
- Weekends only until Nov. 28
- Theme: pirate adventure
- 9am – 8pm
- Todd Mission, TX
- Tickets on sale now
- Korean food trucks, dance challenges, meet & greets
- K-Pop bands: MUSTB, Vision Music
- Saturday
- 6pm
- White Oak Music Hall
- GA Tickets: $39
- $10 Off With promo code "GREAT"
- Featuring Nat Geo's Jack Randall
- Stage shows with live animals, petting zoo, outdoor laser tag, paddle boat rides, arts & crafts
- Saturday
- 10am – 4pm
- Oak Meadow Park
- Free!
- Haunted house, interactive art, games, vendor market, pumpkin patch
- VIP art show after event (21+ Only)
- Friday
- 4pm – 9pm
- Houston Art Center
- Tickets $15
- Art festival showcasing Houston's artists, painters, illustrators, handcrafters, & designers
- Saturday, 11am – 6pm
- Sunday, 12pm – 6pm
- CityCentre
- Free!
- Beer & wine tasting, arts & crafts, German food / drink, chicken dance contest
- Music from: The Tubameisters & The Mid Life Crisis Band
- Friday, 5pm – 10pm
- Saturday, 11am – 10pm
- First Lutheran Church, Galveston, Tx
- Free!
- Presented By Dance Of Asian America
- Mesmerizing music & sensational costumes
- Rich cultural heritage of China
- Saturday
- 7:30pm
- Miller Outdoor Theatre
- Free!
- Largest polo club in the US
- Player parade, music, champagne divot stomp at halftime
- Sunday, Weather Permitting
- 4pm
- The Houston Polo Club
- Tickets start at $15.50
- Houston Highlanders Pipe Band, traditional british food, pub lunch, afternoon tea service, british-themed vendors.
- Saturday
- 10am – 4pm
- Arabia Shrine Center Ballroom
- Tickets $5