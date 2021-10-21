x
Houston Happenings with Dana DuTerroil and Joni Fincham: October 21 -24

This weekend's top events for Houstonians to check out

HOUSTON — For more information on Dana and Joni's book, "111 Places In Houston That You Must Not Miss", click here.

TEXAS RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL:

- Turkey legs, jousting, rides, vendors, camping, fireworks

- New this year: wine tasting, high tea, escape room

- Weekends only until Nov. 28

- Theme: pirate adventure 

- 9am – 8pm

- Todd Mission, TX

- Tickets on sale now

KOREAN FEST:

- Korean food trucks, dance challenges, meet & greets

- K-Pop bands: MUSTB, Vision Music

- Saturday

- 6pm

- White Oak Music Hall

- GA Tickets:  $39 

- $10 Off With promo code "GREAT" 

NATURE FEST:

- Featuring Nat Geo's Jack Randall

- Stage shows with live animals, petting zoo, outdoor laser tag, paddle boat rides, arts & crafts

- Saturday

- 10am – 4pm

- Oak Meadow Park

- Free!

 

FRIGHT NIGHT:

- Haunted house, interactive art, games, vendor market, pumpkin patch

- VIP art show after event (21+ Only) 

- Friday

- 4pm – 9pm

- Houston Art Center

- Tickets $15

ART-UMN FEST:

- Art festival showcasing Houston's artists, painters, illustrators, handcrafters, & designers

- Saturday, 11am – 6pm

- Sunday, 12pm – 6pm

- CityCentre

- Free!

39TH GALVESTON OKTOBERFEST:

- Beer & wine tasting, arts & crafts, German food / drink, chicken dance contest

- Music from: The Tubameisters & The Mid Life Crisis Band

- Friday, 5pm – 10pm

- Saturday, 11am – 10pm

- First Lutheran Church, Galveston, Tx 

- Free!

 ASIA TO THE WORLD:

- Presented By Dance Of Asian America

- Mesmerizing music & sensational costumes 

- Rich cultural heritage of China 

- Saturday

- 7:30pm

- Miller Outdoor Theatre

- Free!

HARVEST CUP presented by THE MACALLAN

- Largest polo club in the US

- Player parade, music, champagne divot stomp at halftime

- Sunday, Weather Permitting 

- 4pm

- The Houston Polo Club

- Tickets start at $15.50 

47TH ANNUAL BRITISH BAZAAR:

- Houston Highlanders Pipe Band, traditional british food, pub lunch, afternoon tea service, british-themed vendors. 

- Saturday

- 10am – 4pm

- Arabia Shrine Center Ballroom

- Tickets $5

