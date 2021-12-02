x
Great Day Houston

Houston Happenings with Dana DuTerroil and Joni Fincham: Dec. 2 - 5, 2021

This weekends top events for Houstonians to check out

HOUSTON — For more information on Dana and Joni's book, "111 Places In Houston That You Must Not Miss", click here.

BROOKWOOD CHRISTMAS OPEN HOUSE

- Buy hand-crafted citizen products, poinsettias, & holiday décor

- Brookwood handbell ensemble 

- Highlights of citizens' plays from past Christmases

- Friday & Saturday

- 9 AM – 5 PM

- The Brookwood Gift & Garden Center

- Free

CHRISTMAS ON MAIN STREET

- Music performances, over 100-holiday vendors, pictures with Santa, kid's zone, food trucks

- Tonight

- 5 PM – 8 PM

- Main Street, La Porte

- Free

HANUKKAH CONCERT 

- Israeli soprano Sivan Rotem 

- Israeli & Jewish music in Yiddish, Ladino & Hebrew

- Tonight

- 6:30 PM

- Holocaust Museum Houston

- Free (Advanced Registration Required)

CITY OF SUGAR LAND'S ANNUAL CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING 

- Craft stations, live entertainment, bounce houses, & lighting of the tree 

- Friday

- 5 PM – 8 PM

- Sugar Land Town Square

- Free

KATY OLD FASHIONED CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL

- Vendors, food trucks, Santa, live entertainment, & beer garden

- Saturday

- 10 AM – 5 PM

- Historic Downtown Katy

- Free

"A CHRISTMAS CAROL" AT ALLEY THEATRE

- Adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic 

- Now – December 29

- The Alley Theatre

- Tickets available online  

CZECH CHRISTMAS MARKET

- Handmade Czech items, Czech traditions, St. Nicholas, vendors, &  holiday raffle

- Saturday

- 1 PM – 4 PM

- Czech Center Museum Houston

- Free

MEET AND GREET W/DANA & JONI

- For their book "111 Places In Houston You Must Not Miss"

- Saturday

- 2 Pm - 4 Pm

- Cactus Music

- Free

