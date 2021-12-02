Houston Happenings with Dana DuTerroil and Joni Fincham: Dec. 2 - 5, 2021

HOUSTON — For more information on Dana and Joni's book, "111 Places In Houston That You Must Not Miss", click here.
- Buy hand-crafted citizen products, poinsettias, & holiday décor
- Brookwood handbell ensemble
- Highlights of citizens' plays from past Christmases
- Friday & Saturday
- 9 AM – 5 PM
- The Brookwood Gift & Garden Center
- Free
- Music performances, over 100-holiday vendors, pictures with Santa, kid's zone, food trucks
- Tonight
- 5 PM – 8 PM
- Main Street, La Porte
- Free
- Israeli soprano Sivan Rotem
- Israeli & Jewish music in Yiddish, Ladino & Hebrew
- Tonight
- 6:30 PM
- Holocaust Museum Houston
- Free (Advanced Registration Required)
- Craft stations, live entertainment, bounce houses, & lighting of the tree
- Friday
- 5 PM – 8 PM
- Sugar Land Town Square
- Free
- Vendors, food trucks, Santa, live entertainment, & beer garden
- Saturday
- 10 AM – 5 PM
- Historic Downtown Katy
- Free
- Adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic
- Now – December 29
- The Alley Theatre
- Tickets available online
- Handmade Czech items, Czech traditions, St. Nicholas, vendors, & holiday raffle
- Saturday
- 1 PM – 4 PM
- Czech Center Museum Houston
- Free
- For their book "111 Places In Houston You Must Not Miss"
- Saturday
- 2 Pm - 4 Pm
- Cactus Music
- Free