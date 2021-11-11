Houston Happenings With Barry Barnes and Stephanie Coleman (Nov. 11 - 14)

HOUSTON — For more information on Tré Magazine, click here.
- Civic celebration opens with acknowledgments & keynote speaker
- Moment of silence
- American heroes' parade
- Today
- 10am
- Houston City Hall
- Free!
- Presentation of colors, keynote speakers, musical performances
- Drop-Off booth to ship care packages to troops
- Today
- 4:30 PM
- Town Green Park
- Free!
- Opening night of Discovery Green Ice Rink
- Ice sculpture carving from Reverend Butter
- Live Performance from Sir Woman
- Friday
- 5:00 Pm To 10:00 Pm
- The Ice at Discovery Green
- First 50 skate free
- Tickets $15
- Outdoor screening of 2019 movie, "Abominable", on the plaza
- Saturday
- 6:30 Pm - 8:30 Pm
- Sugar Land Town Square
- Free
- Celebrates time-honored Saturday night Texas Opry tradition
- Live, traditional country music
- Performers include Roy Lee, Randy C. Moore, & Kelly Williams
- Saturday
- 7 PM – 9 PM
- Pearland Town Center
- Free!
- 'Mash up' food, drink, art, & music
- Chef competition & bartender competition
- Sunday
- 7 PM – 10 PM
- Project Row Houses - The Garden
- Percentage of proceeds benefit Project Row Houses