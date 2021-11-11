x
Great Day Houston

Houston Happenings With Barry Barnes and Stephanie Coleman (Nov. 11 - 14)

Barry Barnes and Stephanie Coleman discuss Houston's top events this weekend.

HOUSTON — For more information on Tré Magazine, click here. 

HOUSTON SALUTES AMERICAN HEROES: VETERANS DAY CELEBRATION IN DOWNTOWN

- Civic celebration opens with acknowledgments & keynote speaker

- Moment of silence 

- American heroes' parade

- Today

- 10am 

- Houston City Hall

- Free! 

THE WOODLANDS VETERANS DAY TRIBUTE 

- Presentation of colors, keynote speakers, musical performances 

- Drop-Off booth to ship care packages to troops 

- Today

- 4:30 PM

- Town Green Park

- Free!

FROSTIVAL AT DISCOVERY GREEN 

- Opening night of Discovery Green Ice Rink 

- Ice sculpture carving from Reverend Butter 

- Live Performance from Sir Woman

- Friday

- 5:00 Pm To 10:00 Pm

- The Ice at Discovery Green

- First 50 skate free

- Tickets $15

ABOMINABLE MOVIE SCREENING 

- Outdoor screening of 2019 movie, "Abominable", on the plaza

- Saturday

- 6:30 Pm - 8:30 Pm

- Sugar Land Town Square

- Free

PEARLAND OPRY ON THE SQUARE 

- Celebrates time-honored Saturday night Texas Opry tradition 

- Live, traditional country music

- Performers include Roy Lee, Randy C. Moore, & Kelly Williams

- Saturday

- 7 PM – 9 PM

- Pearland Town Center

- Free!

THE 3RD ANNUAL OXTAIL MASHUP 

- 'Mash up' food, drink, art, & music 

- Chef competition & bartender competition 

- Sunday 

- 7 PM – 10 PM

- Project Row Houses - The Garden

- Percentage of proceeds benefit Project Row Houses

