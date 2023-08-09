Houston Happenings September 8 - 10

Sean Tajipour with "Nerdtropolis" gives us the rundown of the weekend's best events.

About Nerdtropolis: By leveraging his expertise in community building, Sean successfully established a loyal audience around Nerdtropolis. Today, the website is one of the fastest-growing entertainment news platforms, attracting hundreds of thousands of monthly visitors and reaching millions of movies and pop culture fans through its engaging social media presence. Nerdtropolis' coverage spans diverse topics, including Movie News, Reviews, Interviews, and Trailers, diving deep into the realms of Pop Culture, Movies, Comics, Music, Video Games, Toys, and more.

THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS

NERDTROPOLIS INTERVIEW WITH EDUARDO SANCHEZ:

- Sean Chats with Co-Director Of "Blair Witch Project"

…Blair Witch Broke Records, Changed Landscape of Filmmaking

- Eduardo One of Brilliant Minds Behind "Satanic Hispanics"

…5-Chapter Horror Anthology Celebrating Hispanic Heritage & Latin Folklore

- Released In Theaters September 14

- Interview Available On www.NerdTropolis.com

"THE NUN II" NEW MOVIE RELEASE:

- 9th Installment In "The Conjuring" Universe

- Synopsis: In 1956 France, A Priest Is Murdered & An Evil Is Spreading…

- "Sister Irene" Again Comes Face to Face With "Valak," The Demon Nun

- Premieres Tonight in Theaters Everywhere

"A HAUNTING IN VENICE" UPCOMING MOVIE:

- Thrilling Sequel To "Death on the Nile" Starring Kenneth Branagh

- Synopsis: In Post-World War II Venice, Now-Retired "Poirot" Reluctantly Attends Séance…

- One Guest Is Murdered & Former Detective Must Again Uncover Killer

- Get Advance Screening Passes Through "Nerdtropolis"

- Premieres September 15

MEXICO EN EL CORAZON:

- Internationally Touring Group of Mariachis and Ballet Folklorico Dancers

- Over 65 Performers Create Magical Night with Gorgeous Costumes, Music and Culture

- Highlights Benefits of Mexican Culture on Communities Around U.S.

- "Top Chef" Finalist, Evelyn Garcia, Will Serve Special, One-Time-Only Menu

…Torta De Carnitas, Elote, Tostada with Braised Brisket & Rice Pudding

- Friday, 7pm – 10pm

- Discovery Green

- Free To Attend

HOUSTON MEDITERRANEAN FESTIVAL:

- Day Of Delicious Food, Live Music, Vendors & Culture for Entire Family

- From Countries Like Lebanon, Greece & Syria

- Feast On Chicken Kabob, Hummus, Baba Ghanoush, Falafeel, Shawarma, Manakeesh, Baklava, Iced Coffee, Wine, Beer

- Saturday, 12pm – 10pm

- St. George Orthodox Christian Church

- Tickets $5; Kids Under 4 FREE

4TH ANNUAL "IN A PICKLE" FESTIVAL:

- 100 Vendors with Pickle-Themed Items

- Trending Pickle Foods Like Pizza, Chamoy, Ice Cream, Freeze-Dried & Lemonade

- Pickle Juice Drinking, Pickle Eating, Pickle Beer Stein Holding, Home Canning & Pickled Pet Contest

- Supports Bringing Awareness to Non-Profit "Hunter Syndrome"

- Saturday, 11am – 5pm

- Town Center Park (Kingwood)

- Free To Attend!

THE MUSIC OF SAM COOKE:

- Sam Bridged Gap Between Black & White Audiences Across Generations

- Known As "The King of Soul" and Inspired Aretha Franklin, Al Green, Ste4vie Wonder, Marvin Gaye & more

- Starring Bradd Marquis Depicting the Life & Music of Iconic Soul Singer

- Performances With Live Big Band of Hits Like "You Send Me," "Only Sixteen," "Twistin' the Night Away" and "A Change Is Gonna Come"

- Saturday, 8pm

- Miller Outdoor Theatre