Great Day Houston

Houston Happenings September 30 - October 2

Authors Dana Duterroil and Joni Fincham discuss this weekend's events.

HOUSTON — For more information on Dana Duterroil and Joni Fincham and their book, "111 Places In Houston That You Must Not Miss," log on to 111places.com

THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS:

MUSIC TO MY BEERS WEEKEND KICKOFF PARTY:

  • Local & National Breweries Offer Samples & Feature Local Chef Cook-Off
  • Breweries Include Bakfish, Galveston Bay, Baa Baa Brewhouse, Houston Cider Company, New Magnolia, Texas Leaguer & More
  • Live Bands, Games, Giveaways, Sip & Stroll Craft Market, Weenie Dog Races & Food Trucks
  • Today, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.; Saturday, 2 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Independence Park (Pearland)
  • Free To Attend!
  • visitpearland.com/musicbeers

HOUSTON CREOLE FEST:

  • Full Family-Friendly Day Of Live Music, Dancing, Authentic Food & Drinks 
  • BBQ, Brisket, Gumbo, Kebabs, Gourmet Cookies
  • Jewelry, Clothing, Health & Art Vendors
  • All In The Name Of Preserving Heritage Of Dynamic Culture
  • Music From Ruben Moreno & The Zydeco Re-Evolution, Dikki Du & the Zydeco Crewe, Marcus Ardoin and Amy Nicole
  • Special Guest NOLA Chef Gason Featuring Tasty Creole Treats
  • Saturday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Emancipation Park
  • Tickets Start At $10; Kids 12 & Under Free
  • eventbrite.com 

WALLER COUNTY FAIR:

  • Established In 1945, Helps Develop Youth With Strong Character, Provides Academic & Scholarship Opportunities
  • Rodeo Events Like Calf Scramble, Cowgirl Cavalry, Steer Roping, Junior Livestock Exhibit
  • Carnival Games & Prizes, Rides, Specialty Foods
  • Live Music Featuring Cody Wayne, Cory Morrow, Hayden Haddock & Casey Donahew
  • Today - Saturday
  • Waller County Fairgrounds (Hempstead)
  • Tickets Start At $5
  • wallercountyfair.org 

CATASTROPHIC THEATRE'S "HAPPY DAYS":

  • Samuel Beckett's Existential Tragi-Comedy
  • Middle-Aged, Middle-Class "Winnie" Is Buried To Her Waist In Crusted Earth
  • Husband "Willie" Lives In Hole Behind Her Mound, Physically & Emotionally Out Of Reach
  • Winnie Continues To Be Optimistic, Struggling Through Hellish Eternity
  • Catastrophic Theatre Continues To Be Crucial To Houston's Cultural Scene
  • Today – October 15
  • MATCH (Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston)
  • Pay What You Can
  • matchouston.org 

6TH ANNUAL NIGERIA CULTURAL PARADE & FESTIVAL:

  • Official & Largest Celebration Showcasing Beauty & Diversity Of Nigeria
  • Enter $1,000 Drawing By Wazobia African Market
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Root Memorial Park
  • Free To Attend!
  • nigeriaculturalparade.com 
  • eventbrite.com

THE DEVON ALLMAN PROJECT:

  • 6-Piece Band Has Played 20 Countries 
  • Led By Award-Winning Son Of Gregg Allman 
  • Playing Songs Of Allman Brothers & Gregg Allman
  • Elegant, Soulful, Fiery & Entertaining Show
  • Today, 7:30 p.m.
  • Miller Outdoor Theatre
  • Free To Attend!
  • milleroutdoortheatre.com

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL SEASON TIP-OFF BONANZA:

  • Emceed By KHOU Sports Anchor Jason Bristol
  • Celebrate Start Of '22 – '23 College Basketball Season
  • Party On The Plaza Featuring "Fan Jam Experience," Live Music, Special Appearance By 2023 Men's Final Four Host Institutions
  • Showcase What's In Store When Men's Final Four Returns To Houston In 2023
  • 1,000 Basketballs Given Away To Ages 18 & Under
  • Tonight, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Avenida Houston
  • Free To Attend!
  • ncaa.com

