Houston Happenings September 30 - October 2

HOUSTON — For more information on Dana Duterroil and Joni Fincham and their book, "111 Places In Houston That You Must Not Miss," log on to 111places.com
THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS:
MUSIC TO MY BEERS WEEKEND KICKOFF PARTY:
- Local & National Breweries Offer Samples & Feature Local Chef Cook-Off
- Breweries Include Bakfish, Galveston Bay, Baa Baa Brewhouse, Houston Cider Company, New Magnolia, Texas Leaguer & More
- Live Bands, Games, Giveaways, Sip & Stroll Craft Market, Weenie Dog Races & Food Trucks
- Today, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.; Saturday, 2 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Independence Park (Pearland)
- Free To Attend!
- visitpearland.com/musicbeers
HOUSTON CREOLE FEST:
- Full Family-Friendly Day Of Live Music, Dancing, Authentic Food & Drinks
- BBQ, Brisket, Gumbo, Kebabs, Gourmet Cookies
- Jewelry, Clothing, Health & Art Vendors
- All In The Name Of Preserving Heritage Of Dynamic Culture
- Music From Ruben Moreno & The Zydeco Re-Evolution, Dikki Du & the Zydeco Crewe, Marcus Ardoin and Amy Nicole
- Special Guest NOLA Chef Gason Featuring Tasty Creole Treats
- Saturday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Emancipation Park
- Tickets Start At $10; Kids 12 & Under Free
- eventbrite.com
WALLER COUNTY FAIR:
- Established In 1945, Helps Develop Youth With Strong Character, Provides Academic & Scholarship Opportunities
- Rodeo Events Like Calf Scramble, Cowgirl Cavalry, Steer Roping, Junior Livestock Exhibit
- Carnival Games & Prizes, Rides, Specialty Foods
- Live Music Featuring Cody Wayne, Cory Morrow, Hayden Haddock & Casey Donahew
- Today - Saturday
- Waller County Fairgrounds (Hempstead)
- Tickets Start At $5
- wallercountyfair.org
CATASTROPHIC THEATRE'S "HAPPY DAYS":
- Samuel Beckett's Existential Tragi-Comedy
- Middle-Aged, Middle-Class "Winnie" Is Buried To Her Waist In Crusted Earth
- Husband "Willie" Lives In Hole Behind Her Mound, Physically & Emotionally Out Of Reach
- Winnie Continues To Be Optimistic, Struggling Through Hellish Eternity
- Catastrophic Theatre Continues To Be Crucial To Houston's Cultural Scene
- Today – October 15
- MATCH (Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston)
- Pay What You Can
- matchouston.org
6TH ANNUAL NIGERIA CULTURAL PARADE & FESTIVAL:
- Official & Largest Celebration Showcasing Beauty & Diversity Of Nigeria
- Enter $1,000 Drawing By Wazobia African Market
- Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Root Memorial Park
- Free To Attend!
- nigeriaculturalparade.com
- eventbrite.com
THE DEVON ALLMAN PROJECT:
- 6-Piece Band Has Played 20 Countries
- Led By Award-Winning Son Of Gregg Allman
- Playing Songs Of Allman Brothers & Gregg Allman
- Elegant, Soulful, Fiery & Entertaining Show
- Today, 7:30 p.m.
- Miller Outdoor Theatre
- Free To Attend!
- milleroutdoortheatre.com
NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL SEASON TIP-OFF BONANZA:
- Emceed By KHOU Sports Anchor Jason Bristol
- Celebrate Start Of '22 – '23 College Basketball Season
- Party On The Plaza Featuring "Fan Jam Experience," Live Music, Special Appearance By 2023 Men's Final Four Host Institutions
- Showcase What's In Store When Men's Final Four Returns To Houston In 2023
- 1,000 Basketballs Given Away To Ages 18 & Under
- Tonight, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Avenida Houston
- Free To Attend!
- ncaa.com