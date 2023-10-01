x
Great Day Houston

Houston Happenings: September 28 - October 1, 2023

Authors Dana Duterroil and Joni Fincham discuss this weekend's best events.

HOUSTON — To learn more about "111 Place For Kids In Houston That You Must Not Miss," click here.

To book a personalized tour of the city with Dana & Joni, or for more about their city guide books, visit www.tripchandler.com 

1. PAW PATROL: THE MIGHTY MOVIE 

- In Theaters Nationwide starting Friday

2. THE WILD THINGS CRAFTING PARTY 

- Hosted By The Orange Show

- Crafting Decorations For Upcoming Gala

- Theme: "Where The Wild Things ART" 

- Creating Art From, Discarded, & Used Objects

- Saturday

- 2 - 7 PM

- The Orange Show World Headquarters

- Free, But Register Online 

HALAL FOOD FEST 

- Halal Food, Raffles, Marketplace

- Food Challenges: "2 Ft. Pizza Challenge"

"Hot Chicken Reaper Challenge," "Inferno Wings Challenge"

- Canned Food Drive, East Fort Bend Human Needs Min.

- Saturday

- 12pm – 7pm

- Constellation Field

- Tickets $5

MID-AUTUMN FESTIVAL [SOLD OUT] 

- Taiwanese Artists & Photography, Storytelling

- Lantern-Making, Paper Cutting, & Faux Mooncakes

- 10AM – 2PM

- Asia Society Houston

- Free, But Registration Required

1940 AIR TERMINAL MUSEUM MANHATTAN DOLLS CONCERT 

- Swing-Style Female Vocal Group

- Saturday

- 2PM & 6PM

- 1940 Air Terminal Museum

- Tickets Available Online

HOUSTON SAENGERBUND OKTOBERFEST

- Oktoberfest W/ German Food, Beer, Crafts, Parade & Music

- Saturday

- 11AM – 4PM

- 1703 Heights Blvd.

- Free

HCU'S SPIRIT OF EXCELLENCE GALA 

- All Funds Benefit Student Scholarships 

- Keynote Speaker, Dallas Jenkins 

... Creator Of "The Chosen" TV Series

- Thursday, October 26th 

- HCU Campus

