Houston Happenings September 22 - 25

THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS
73rd PASADENA LIVESTOCK SHOW & RODEO:
- Since Late 1940s, Pasadena Has Hosted Amazing, Inclusive Event
- Mutton Bustin', Calf Scrambles, Steers, Hogs, Lambs, Goats
- Wine Hut, Floral Design, Livestock Auction, Rodeo Pageant
- Live Concerts Including Kolby Cooper, Aaron Watson & Tejano Acts This Weekend
- Tomorrow – October 1
- 100.3 BULL BASH 2022, September 28
- Including Performances By Ernest, Caitlyn Smith, Hailey Whitters, Ray Fulcher & Kameron Marlowe
- Pasadena Fairgrounds
- Tickets Available Online
- PasadenaRodeo.com
HELLZAPOPPIN CIRCUS SIDESHOW:
- World's Largest International Touring Rock-N-Roll Vaudeville Freak Show
- Performed Over 3,000 Shows In 16 Countries
- Death-Defying Stunts, Acts Of Mind Over Matter (No Blood Or Pain)
- Live Fire Eating, Magic, Illusions, Acrobatic Stunts, Foot Archery, Sword Swallowing, Juggling, Half-Man Who Walks On Hands
- Sunday, 7 p.m.
- Rise Rooftop
- Tickets Start At $20
- hellzapoppin.com
- riserooftop.com
EL FESTIVAL DE LA SALSA:
- Created To Promote Unity, Cultural Diversity & Heritage Preservation
- Celebration Of Hispanic Heritage Thru Music, Food & Art
- Live Latin Artists, Folkloric & Cultural Performances, Authentic Eats From Different Latin Countries
- Sunday, 1 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- Midtown Park
- Tickets $10
- elfestivaldelasalsa.com
GALVESTON ISLAND SHRIMP FESTIVAL:
- Seafood Lover's Paradise!
- Fill Up On Gumbo, Shrimp & Gulf Coast Eats
- 5K Morning Run, Cook-Off Competition, Boat Show,
- Lil' Shrimps Parade, Rum Punch Contest, Vendor Exhibits, Live Music
- Saturday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Saengerfest Park
- Tickets Start At $13
- galvestonislandshrimpfestival.com
12th ANNUAL "TAKE ME OUTDOORS HOUSTON":
- Get Close To Wonders Of Nature With Texas Parks & Wildlife
- Family-Friendly Festival With Hands-On Activities, Vendor Booths & Buffalo Soldiers Unit Sharing Stories
- Saturday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Discovery Green
- Free To Attend!
- discoverygreen.com
EVOLUTION OF AUTISM GALA:
- Fundraiser Emceed By KHOU 11 Anchor Len Cannon
- Benefits STEM Camps, Sensory-Friendly Family Outings & Literacy Development Activities
- Autism Awareness, Education & Inspiration
- Cocktail Hour, Dinner & Recognition Of Autism Pioneers
- Celebrity Honoree: Grammy-Winning Faith Renee Evans
- Friday, 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
- Hilton Post Oak Hotel
- Tickets Available Online
- ThePerfectConnection.org
- tickettailor.com