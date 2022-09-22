x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Great Day Houston

Houston Happenings September 22 - 25

George, Mo & Erik from 100.3 The Bull discuss this weekend's events.

More Videos

HOUSTON — Start your day with a smile on 100.3 The Bull! 

Join George, Mo & Erik as they celebrate the city of Houston every morning. The Morning Bullpen is the proud home of the 6:10 & 8:10 Amen, 10-Minute-Tune at 7:30, and Facebook Fights at 6:40 and 9:40 on KILT-FM  


THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS

73rd PASADENA LIVESTOCK SHOW & RODEO:

  • Since Late 1940s, Pasadena Has Hosted Amazing, Inclusive Event
  • Mutton Bustin', Calf Scrambles, Steers, Hogs, Lambs, Goats
  • Wine Hut, Floral Design, Livestock Auction, Rodeo Pageant
  • Live Concerts Including Kolby Cooper, Aaron Watson & Tejano Acts This Weekend
  • Tomorrow – October 1
  • 100.3 BULL BASH 2022, September 28
  • Including Performances By Ernest, Caitlyn Smith, Hailey Whitters, Ray Fulcher & Kameron Marlowe
  • Pasadena Fairgrounds
  • Tickets Available Online
  • PasadenaRodeo.com

HELLZAPOPPIN CIRCUS SIDESHOW:

  • World's Largest International Touring Rock-N-Roll Vaudeville Freak Show
  • Performed Over 3,000 Shows In 16 Countries
  • Death-Defying Stunts, Acts Of Mind Over Matter (No Blood Or Pain)
  • Live Fire Eating, Magic, Illusions, Acrobatic Stunts, Foot Archery, Sword Swallowing, Juggling, Half-Man Who Walks On Hands
  • Sunday, 7 p.m.
  • Rise Rooftop
  • Tickets Start At $20
  • hellzapoppin.com
  • riserooftop.com 

EL FESTIVAL DE LA SALSA:

  • Created To Promote Unity, Cultural Diversity & Heritage Preservation
  • Celebration Of Hispanic Heritage Thru Music, Food & Art
  • Live Latin Artists, Folkloric & Cultural Performances, Authentic Eats From Different Latin Countries
  • Sunday, 1 p.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Midtown Park
  • Tickets $10
  • elfestivaldelasalsa.com

GALVESTON ISLAND SHRIMP FESTIVAL:

  • Seafood Lover's Paradise!  
  • Fill Up On Gumbo, Shrimp & Gulf Coast Eats
  • 5K Morning Run, Cook-Off Competition, Boat Show, 
  • Lil' Shrimps Parade, Rum Punch Contest, Vendor Exhibits, Live Music
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Saengerfest Park
  • Tickets Start At $13
  • galvestonislandshrimpfestival.com

12th ANNUAL "TAKE ME OUTDOORS HOUSTON":

  • Get Close To Wonders Of Nature With Texas Parks & Wildlife
  • Family-Friendly Festival With Hands-On Activities, Vendor Booths & Buffalo Soldiers Unit Sharing Stories
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Discovery Green
  • Free To Attend!
  • discoverygreen.com 


EVOLUTION OF AUTISM GALA:

  • Fundraiser Emceed By KHOU 11 Anchor Len Cannon
  • Benefits STEM Camps, Sensory-Friendly Family Outings & Literacy Development Activities
  • Autism Awareness, Education & Inspiration
  • Cocktail Hour, Dinner & Recognition Of Autism Pioneers
  • Celebrity Honoree: Grammy-Winning Faith Renee Evans
  • Friday, 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
  • Hilton Post Oak Hotel
  • Tickets Available Online
  • ThePerfectConnection.org
  • tickettailor.com

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out