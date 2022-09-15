x
Great Day Houston

Houston Happenings: September 15 - 18, 2022

Jennie Bui-McCoy with Houston First discusses this weekend's hottest events

HOUSTON — For more information on Houston First, log on to HoustonFirst.com 

This weekend's events:

HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH:

- Presented By Houston First

- Downtown's Entertainment Destination With Houston's Hottest Latino Artists

- Family-Friendly Day With Live Mural Painting / Arts & Crafts Stations

- Saturday, 6pm – 10pm

- Avenida Houston

- Free To Attend!

RECUERDOS DE JUVENTUD ("MEMORIES OF MY YOUTH"):

- Presented By Houston First

- Exhibit By Local Artist Guadalupe Hernandez

- Daily Through November 6

- Partnership Tower (Avenida de las Americas)

- Free To Attend!

"URBAN IMPRESSIONS" OPENING RECEPTION:

- Showcase Of Art Inspired By City Life

- Featuring A Dozen International Artists, Plus 3 Houstonians

- Friday, 6pm – 9pm

- Moody Center For The Arts (Rice University)

- Free To Attend!

HOUSTON HOME & GARDEN SHOW:

- Vibrant Marketplace To Shop For Home-Related Products & Services

- Industry Experts, Presentations, DIY Exhibitors, Special Deals

- Friday - Sunday

- NRG Park

- Tickets Start At $8; Ages 16 & Under FREE

MICHAEL JACKSON TRIBUTE:

- America's #1 MJ Impersonator, Danny Dash Andrews

- See & Hear All The Hits Like "Billie Jean," "Beat It," "Thriller," "Smooth Criminal" & More

- Friday, 7:30pm – 9:30pm

- Sugar Land Town Square

- Free To Attend!

XTREME HUMMINGBIRD XTRAVAGANZA:

- See Migrating Ruby-Throated Hummingbirds Up Close As Researchers Carefully Band Them

- Educational Nature Booths, Expert Speakers, Native Plant Sale, Kids' Activities

- Saturday, 8am – 12pm

- Gulf Coast Bird Observatory (Lake Jackson)

- Tickets $5; Kids 12 & Under FREE

 

BAT FEST:

- Fun & Educational Event Celebrating All Things Batty

- Bat-Themed Activities, Kids Crafts, Live Animals, Pizza Truck & Blood Drive

- Saturday, 10am – 2pm

- Houston Arboretum & Nature Center

- Free To Attend!

