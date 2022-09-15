Houston Happenings: September 15 - 18, 2022

HOUSTON — For more information on Houston First, log on to HoustonFirst.com
This weekend's events:
- Presented By Houston First
- Downtown's Entertainment Destination With Houston's Hottest Latino Artists
- Family-Friendly Day With Live Mural Painting / Arts & Crafts Stations
- Saturday, 6pm – 10pm
- Avenida Houston
- Free To Attend!
- Exhibit By Local Artist Guadalupe Hernandez
- Daily Through November 6
- Partnership Tower (Avenida de las Americas)
- Free To Attend!
- Showcase Of Art Inspired By City Life
- Featuring A Dozen International Artists, Plus 3 Houstonians
- Friday, 6pm – 9pm
- Moody Center For The Arts (Rice University)
- Free To Attend!
- Vibrant Marketplace To Shop For Home-Related Products & Services
- Industry Experts, Presentations, DIY Exhibitors, Special Deals
- Friday - Sunday
- NRG Park
- Tickets Start At $8; Ages 16 & Under FREE
- America's #1 MJ Impersonator, Danny Dash Andrews
- See & Hear All The Hits Like "Billie Jean," "Beat It," "Thriller," "Smooth Criminal" & More
- Friday, 7:30pm – 9:30pm
- Sugar Land Town Square
- Free To Attend!
- See Migrating Ruby-Throated Hummingbirds Up Close As Researchers Carefully Band Them
- Educational Nature Booths, Expert Speakers, Native Plant Sale, Kids' Activities
- Saturday, 8am – 12pm
- Gulf Coast Bird Observatory (Lake Jackson)
- Tickets $5; Kids 12 & Under FREE
- Fun & Educational Event Celebrating All Things Batty
- Bat-Themed Activities, Kids Crafts, Live Animals, Pizza Truck & Blood Drive
- Saturday, 10am – 2pm
- Houston Arboretum & Nature Center
- Free To Attend!