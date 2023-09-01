Houston Happenings: September 14 - 17, 2023

HOUSTON — For more information on Sarah Gish, visit her website or check out her blog, Gish Picks.
- Vietnamese food, traditional games, and cultural entertainment
- Saturday
- 10am – 7pm
- NRG Center
- Tickets $10 Online, $15 At Door
- Cultural dances, live music, small business shopping
- Saturday
- Houston Methodist Pavilion in Pearland Town Center
- Free
- Mariachi Nuevo Tecalitlan Performance
- Friday
- Miller Outdoor Theatre
- Free
- Zydeco Music & Dancing
- Creole Food & Drinks
- Saturday
- 11am – 10pm
- Emancipation Park
- Tickets $10
- Celebrity Guests
- Vendors, Memorabilia, Cosplay
- Board Games, Card Games, Video Game Tournament
- Saturday, 10AM – 7PM
- Sunday, 11AM – 6PM
- Lake Jackson Civic Center
- Weekend Pass $25
- Rock Covers of Full Video Game Soundtracks
- Tonight
- 7 – 11PM
- Tickets $18
- New Exhibit - "The Negro Motorist Green Book"
- Tuesday - Sunday
- Free Tickets On Thursdays From 2PM - 5PM