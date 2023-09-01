x
Great Day Houston

Houston Happenings: September 14 - 17, 2023

Sarah Gish shares this weekend's top events.

HOUSTON — For more information on Sarah Gish, visit her website or check out her blog, Gish Picks. 

THE VIET CULTURAL FEST  

- Vietnamese food, traditional games, and cultural entertainment

- Saturday 

- 10am – 7pm

- NRG Center

- Tickets $10 Online, $15 At Door

LATIN FESTIVAL

- Cultural dances, live music, small business shopping

- Saturday

- Houston Methodist Pavilion in Pearland Town Center

- Free

EL GRITO FEATURING MARIACHI NUEVO TECALITLÁN

- Mariachi Nuevo Tecalitlan Performance 

- Friday

- Miller Outdoor Theatre

- Free

HOUSTON CREOLE FESTIVAL

- Zydeco Music & Dancing

- Creole Food & Drinks

- Saturday

- 11am – 10pm

- Emancipation Park

- Tickets $10

BRAZORIA COUNTY COMIC CON

- Celebrity Guests

- Vendors, Memorabilia, Cosplay

- Board Games, Card Games, Video Game Tournament

- Saturday, 10AM – 7PM

- Sunday, 11AM – 6PM

- Lake Jackson Civic Center

- Weekend Pass $25

BIT BRIGADE IN CONCERT

- Rock Covers of Full Video Game Soundtracks 

- Tonight

- 7 – 11PM

- Tickets $18

HOLOCAUST MUSEUM HOUSTON

- New Exhibit - "The Negro Motorist Green Book"

- Tuesday - Sunday

- Free Tickets On Thursdays From 2PM - 5PM

