Houston Happenings October 6 - 9

THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS
ORIGINAL GREEK FESTIVAL:
- Established 1966; Part Of Proceeds Donated To Charities
- Food Like Spanakopita, Baklava, Dolmades, Tiropita, Pastisio & Keftedes
- Wines, Live Music, Entertainment & Dance Performances, Family Fun, Games & Shopping
- Today – Saturday
- Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral
- Tickets $5; Ages 12 & Under Free
- greekfestival.org
INTERNATIONAL GEM & JEWELRY SHOW:
- America's Longest-Running Jewelry Show
- Largest Exhibition Of Gems, Minerals & Jewelry In World
- Shop Endless Rows Of Quality Merchants With Rock-Bottom Prices
- One-Of-A-Kind Pieces, Loose Stones, Pearls, Watches, Antique / Estate, Charms, Chains, Accessories & More
- Friday - Sunday
- NRG Center
- Tickets Start At $6
- intergem.com
KATY RICE HARVEST FESTIVAL:
- Food, Drink, Carnival Rides, Games & Kids / Teen Zone
- Live Music From Cooper Wade, Mighty Orq, 35 Drive, Hybrid 7 & More
- Downtown Parade 9am Saturday
- All Proceeds Benefit Local Community
- Friday - Sunday
- Historic Downtown Katy
- Free On Friday; Free For Kids 12 & Under; $10 Sat - Sun
- katyricefestival.com
HOUSTON SYMPHONY'S "SHE'S GOT SOUL":
- Broadway Vocalist Capathia Jenkins Performs Alongside Symphony
- Renditions Of Toni Braxton, Chaka Khan, Stevie Wonder, Adele & More
- After Party Saturday With DJ, Cocktails, Swag
- Friday - Sunday
- Jones Hall
- Tickets Start At $29
- houstonsymphony.org
FALL CONCERT SERIES:
- Emceed By Great Day's Cristina Kooker
- Every Thursday In The Park With Live Music
- Bring Coolers, Picnic Baskets, Blankets & Lawn Chairs
- Tonight Features "JoiLux Band"
- Tonight ONLY, Wine Walk…40+ Wine & Craft Beer Tasting Tents Plus Dozens Of Food Offers
- Tonight, 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- Market Street (The Woodlands)
- Concert Free To Attend!
- Wine Walk Additional Charge
- shopatmarketstreet.com
- wineandfoodweek.com
PUMPKIN PATCH PLUCK:
- Halter Founded 2001 To Help Special Needs Children Using Mini Horses
- Voted One Of Best Pumpkin Patches In Houston
- Find Plumpest Pumpkins Possible Over 30 Acres
- Pony Rides, Haunted Trail, Stock Yard Maze, Petting Zoo
- Funds Raised Help Halter Operate Their 501(c)(3)
- Saturday - Sunday, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Halter Farm (Katy)
- Tickets $10; Ages 2 & Under Free
- halterinc.org
10TH LAMBORGHINI FESTIVAL:
- World-Famous Festival Presented By Lamborghini Club Houston
- Owners From All Over U.S., Mexico, Canada & Europe Will Attend
- Showcase Of Amazing Cars & Meet Exotic Car Lovers
- Benefiting Arrow Child & Family Ministries
- Saturday, Drag Racing, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.,
- $20 @ Houston Raceway (Baytown)
- Sunday, Festival, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.,
- Free @ Market Street (The Woodlands)
- eventbrite.com
- lamborghiniclubhouston.com
- secure.houstonraceway.com