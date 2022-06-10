Houston Happenings October 6 - 9

x
Joel Luks with 365 Things To Do In Houston gives us this weekend's best events.

HOUSTON — For find Houston events for any day of the week, log on to 365thingsinhouston.com.

THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS

ORIGINAL GREEK FESTIVAL:

  • Established 1966; Part Of Proceeds Donated To Charities
  • Food Like Spanakopita, Baklava, Dolmades, Tiropita, Pastisio & Keftedes
  • Wines, Live Music, Entertainment & Dance Performances, Family Fun, Games & Shopping
  • Today – Saturday
  • Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral
  • Tickets $5; Ages 12 & Under Free
  • greekfestival.org

INTERNATIONAL GEM & JEWELRY SHOW:

  • America's Longest-Running Jewelry Show
  • Largest Exhibition Of Gems, Minerals & Jewelry In World
  • Shop Endless Rows Of Quality Merchants With Rock-Bottom Prices
  • One-Of-A-Kind Pieces, Loose Stones, Pearls, Watches, Antique / Estate, Charms, Chains, Accessories & More
  • Friday - Sunday
  • NRG Center
  • Tickets Start At $6
  • intergem.com

KATY RICE HARVEST FESTIVAL:

  • Food, Drink, Carnival Rides, Games & Kids / Teen Zone
  • Live Music From Cooper Wade, Mighty Orq, 35 Drive, Hybrid 7 & More
  • Downtown Parade 9am Saturday
  • All Proceeds Benefit Local Community
  • Friday - Sunday
  • Historic Downtown Katy
  • Free On Friday; Free For Kids 12 & Under; $10 Sat - Sun
  • katyricefestival.com

HOUSTON SYMPHONY'S "SHE'S GOT SOUL":

  • Broadway Vocalist Capathia Jenkins Performs Alongside Symphony
  • Renditions Of Toni Braxton, Chaka Khan, Stevie Wonder, Adele & More
  • After Party Saturday With DJ, Cocktails, Swag
  • Friday - Sunday
  • Jones Hall
  • Tickets Start At $29
  • houstonsymphony.org

FALL CONCERT SERIES:

  • Emceed By Great Day's Cristina Kooker
  • Every Thursday In The Park With Live Music
  • Bring Coolers, Picnic Baskets, Blankets & Lawn Chairs
  • Tonight Features "JoiLux Band"
  • Tonight ONLY, Wine Walk…40+ Wine & Craft Beer Tasting Tents Plus Dozens Of Food Offers
  • Tonight, 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
  • Market Street (The Woodlands)
  • Concert Free To Attend!
  • Wine Walk Additional Charge
  • shopatmarketstreet.com
  • wineandfoodweek.com

PUMPKIN PATCH PLUCK:

  • Halter Founded 2001 To Help Special Needs Children Using Mini Horses
  • Voted One Of Best Pumpkin Patches In Houston
  • Find Plumpest Pumpkins Possible Over 30 Acres
  • Pony Rides, Haunted Trail, Stock Yard Maze, Petting Zoo
  • Funds Raised Help Halter Operate Their 501(c)(3)
  • Saturday - Sunday, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Halter Farm (Katy)
  • Tickets $10; Ages 2 & Under Free
  • halterinc.org

10TH LAMBORGHINI FESTIVAL:

  • World-Famous Festival Presented By Lamborghini Club Houston
  • Owners From All Over U.S., Mexico, Canada & Europe Will Attend
  • Showcase Of Amazing Cars & Meet Exotic Car Lovers
  • Benefiting Arrow Child & Family Ministries
  • Saturday, Drag Racing, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.,
  • $20 @ Houston Raceway (Baytown)
  • Sunday, Festival, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.,
  • Free @ Market Street (The Woodlands)
  • eventbrite.com
  • lamborghiniclubhouston.com
  • secure.houstonraceway.com 

