Houston Happenings: October 5 - 8, 2023

THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS
- 57th Annual Event Celebrating One Of the Nation's Largest Greek Communities
- Eating, Drinking, and Dancing
- Today, 5:30 pm – 10:30 pm; Friday – Saturday, 11 am – 10:30 pm
- Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral
- Tickets $5; Kids 12 & Under Free
- FREE Friday, 11 am – 3 pm
- Showcases Best Korean Food, Music, Performing Arts, and Culture
- Music Headliner "June"
- Dancers, Taekwondo, Fashion Show, Kids Area, Kimchi Eating Contest
- Saturday, 11 am – 9 pm
- Discovery Green
- Free To Attend
- Presented By The Brazilian Women's Foundation
- Featuring Live Music, Samba Houston, Vendors & Kids' Face Painting
- Brazilian BBQ, Traditional Snacks ("Salgadinhos") and Sweets
- Sunday, 12 pm – 6 pm
- Wildcatter Saloon (Katy)
- Tickets $10
- Bavarian Music and dancing, Authentic German Food and Beer
- Flying Saucer Biergarten With 50 Different Brews
- Upgrade Available w/ Commemorative Stein & 10 Tastings
- Traditional German-Inspired Dishes by Town Square Restaurants
- Live Entertainment From Traditional, Modern, Sing-a-Longs & Dance-a-Longs
- Benefits "Pints For Prostates" Charity
- Saturday, 4 pm – 9 pm
- Sugar Land Town Square
- Tickets Start At $5
- Cultural Celebration Of Chicano Music (Tejano, Conjunto, Mariachi, Orchestra)
- Tonight, 7 pm: David Lee Garza y Los Musicales
- Friday, 7pm: Los Palominos
- Saturday, 7 pm: Little Joe y La Familia
- Miller Outdoor Theatre
- Free To Attend!
- Art-filled extravaganza With Live Bands and delectable Chocolate Treats
- Showcase For Local Artists In Interactive Exhibit
- Today – Tomorrow, 7 pm – 1 am
- The Garage HTX (1201 Oliver St)
- Tickets Start At $15