Great Day Houston

Houston Happenings: October 5 - 8, 2023

Meagan Clanahan with Houston Moms gives us this weekend's best events.

HOUSTON — For free resources to help moms and parents across our area, visit houston.momcollective.com.

You can also follow them on Facebook @RealHoustonMoms and Instagram @realhoustonmoms.

Check out Houston Mom's "Ultimate Fall Bucket List" here.

THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS 

THE ORIGINAL GREEK FEST:

- 57th Annual Event Celebrating One Of the Nation's Largest Greek Communities

- Eating, Drinking, and Dancing 

- Today, 5:30 pm – 10:30 pm; Friday – Saturday, 11 am – 10:30 pm

- Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral

- Tickets $5; Kids 12 & Under Free

- FREE Friday, 11 am – 3 pm

14th ANNUAL KOREAN FESTIVAL:

- Showcases Best Korean Food, Music, Performing Arts, and Culture

- Music Headliner "June"

- Dancers, Taekwondo, Fashion Show, Kids Area, Kimchi Eating Contest

- Saturday, 11 am – 9 pm

- Discovery Green

- Free To Attend

BRAZILIAN INDEPENDENCE FESTIVAL:

- Presented By The Brazilian Women's Foundation

- Featuring Live Music, Samba Houston, Vendors & Kids' Face Painting

- Brazilian BBQ, Traditional Snacks ("Salgadinhos") and Sweets

- Sunday, 12 pm – 6 pm

- Wildcatter Saloon (Katy)

- Tickets $10

OKTOBERFEST:

- Bavarian Music and dancing, Authentic German Food and Beer 

- Flying Saucer Biergarten With 50 Different Brews

- Upgrade Available w/ Commemorative Stein & 10 Tastings

- Traditional German-Inspired Dishes by Town Square Restaurants

- Live Entertainment From Traditional, Modern, Sing-a-Longs & Dance-a-Longs

- Benefits "Pints For Prostates" Charity

- Saturday, 4 pm – 9 pm

- Sugar Land Town Square

- Tickets Start At $5

44TH ANNUAL FESTIVAL CHICANO:

- Cultural Celebration Of Chicano Music (Tejano, Conjunto, Mariachi, Orchestra)

- Tonight, 7 pm: David Lee Garza y Los Musicales

- Friday, 7pm: Los Palominos

- Saturday, 7 pm: Little Joe y La Familia 

- Miller Outdoor Theatre

- Free To Attend!

CHOCOLATE AND ART SHOW:

- Art-filled extravaganza With Live Bands and delectable Chocolate Treats

- Showcase For Local Artists In Interactive Exhibit

- Today – Tomorrow, 7 pm – 1 am

- The Garage HTX (1201 Oliver St)

- Tickets Start At $15

