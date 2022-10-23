Houston Happenings: October 20 - 23

Joel Luks with 365 Things To Do In Houston shares this weekend's best events

HOUSTON — For find Houston events for any day of the week, log on to 365thingsinhouston.com

THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS

- Presented By Performing Arts Houston

- Nine Rescue Dogs Turned Trick Stars Led By Human Performers

- Tight Rope Walking, Dancing & Jump Rope

- Including Guinness World Record Holder For Highest-Jumping Dog

- Sunday, 1pm & 4:30pm

- Cullen Theater

- Tickets Available Online

- One Of Buffalo Bayou Partnership's Annual Signature Events

- Thousands In Attendance

- Hands-On Activities From Over 20 Houston Partners

- Local Entertainment And Stage Performances

- Dia De Los Muertos Face Painters, Balloon Artists, Rock Climbing Wall

- Costumes Encouraged!

- Saturday, 11 am – 3 pm

- Tony Marron Park

- Free To Attend!

- City's Largest African Festival Celebrating Culture, Food, Music, Dance

- West African Dance / Ugandan Traditional Dance

- Live Soukous & Zouk Music / Afro-Brazilian Drumming

- Kenyan Cultural Show / Rwandese Performers / Pepper Soup Competition

- Vendors / Arts & Crafts / Kids' Zone

- Saturday, 12pm – 7pm

- Houston Baptist University

- Advance Tickets are $5; Free For Kids, Students & Veterans

- Philippines Comprised Of 7,100 Islands & 170 Different Dialects

- Each Region Has its Own Unique Annual Festival

- Celebrate Culture At Biggest Filipino Festival In South

- Traditions, Live Performances, Family Activities & Street Food

- Saturday, 12pm – 7pm

- Constellation Field

- Tickets Start At $17; Kids 7 & Under Free

- Theme Is "Commemorate The Past And Celebrate The Future"

- Author Appearances & Discussions, Teen Sessions, Family Days

- Books Of Every Genre That Reflect Collective Impact On Cultural Landscape

- Closing NightSpecial Guest: Actress Jennifer Grey From "Dirty Dancing" & "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" Releasing Memoir

- Saturday – November 5

- Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center

- Tickets Available Online

- Synopsis: "Nearly 5,000 Years After He Got Almighty Powers Of Egyptian Gods…And Imprisoned Just As Quickly…Black Adam Is Freed From Earthly Tomb, Ready To Unleash Unique Form Of Justice On Modern World."

- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Announced For Role 15 Years Ago

- Fought Hard To Get Movie Made… Johnson Loved "Black Adam" As Kid Because He Was Only Superhero Of Color

- Tonight!