Houston Happenings November 4-6

THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS
10TH ANNUAL NIGHT MARKET:
- Taking Over Entire Block Around Center
- Exciting Night Of Delicious Food, Sumo Wrestling, Tons Of Shopping
- 50+ BIPOC-Owned Restaurants & Small Businesses
- Exhibition "Scenes Of The Supernatural In Japanese Woodblock Prints"
- Diwali-Inspired Fun Fair, Bollywood & K-Pop Performances, Anime & Cosplay
- Tonight, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- Asia Society Texas
- Free To Attend!
- asiasociety.org
10th ANNUAL HOUSTON PALESTINIAN FESTIVAL:
- Ultimate Shopping Experience At Their Largest Bazaar Ever
- Dozens Of Vendors Like Henna Tattoos, Embroidery, Arts, Clothing
- Massive 2,000 sq. ft. Cultural Exhibit
- Showcase Of Traditional Palestinian Wedding
- Authentic Food, Exhibits, Music, Cultural Performances, Kids' Activities
- International Superstar Haitham Khalaily Performing Both Nights
- Funds Go To Providing Student Scholarships Advocating Palestinian Cause
- Saturday - Sunday
- Crown Festival Park (Sugar Land)
- Tickets Start At $11
- hpf2022.zohobackstage.com
INTERNATIONAL QUILT FESTIVAL:
- Largest Annual Quilt Show In Nation Featuring Over 1,600 Quilts
- Over 55,000 Quilting Enthusiasts From Over 35 Countries
- 1,000+ Shopping Booths (Fabric, Supplies, Crafts)
- 550 Classes & Lectures; Exhibits, Networking, Guest Speakers & More
- Today - Sunday
- George R. Brown Convention Center
- Tickets Start At $12; Kids 10 & Under Free
- quilts.com
GOOD BRICK TOUR:
- First In-Person Tour Since 2019
- Five Privately-Owned Historic Homes
- Houses Date From Victoria Era Through Mid-20th Century
- Saturday - Sunday, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Located In Montrose & 1st, 5th, 6th Wards
- Tickets Available Online
- preservationhouston.org
PUPTOPIA FESTIVAL:
- The Place Where Doggy Dreams Come True For Dogs & Owners
- Internationally-Renowned Stunt Show With Dock Diving, Freestyle Frisbee Disc, Flyball Racing, High Jumping
- Amazing Activities Like Agility & Obstacle Courses, Dog Peticure & Massage, Education Stages & Showcases, Photo Playground, Food & Drinks
- Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Discovery Green
- Tickets Available Online
- puptopiafestival.com
"THE MIGHT DUCKS" SCREENING:
- Beloved Disney Movie Shown In Historical Venue
- Synopsis: Egotistical Young Lawyer, Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez), Convicted Of Drunken Driving, Is Sentenced To Coach Kids' Hockey Team Made Up Of Misfits
- Saturday, 7 p.m.
- Miller Outdoor Theatre
- Free To Attend!
- eventscalendar.365thingsinhouston.com