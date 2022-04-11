x
Great Day Houston

Houston Happenings November 4-6

George, Mo & Erik from 100.3 The Bull discuss this weekend's events.

HOUSTON — Start your day with a smile on 100.3 The Bull! 

Join George, Mo & Erik as they celebrate the city of Houston every morning. The Morning Bullpen is the proud home of the 6:10 & 8:10 Amen, 10-Minute-Tune at 7:30, and Facebook Fights at 6:40 and 9:40 on KILT-FM.

THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS

10TH ANNUAL NIGHT MARKET:

  • Taking Over Entire Block Around Center
  • Exciting Night Of Delicious Food, Sumo Wrestling, Tons Of Shopping
  • 50+ BIPOC-Owned Restaurants & Small Businesses
  • Exhibition "Scenes Of The Supernatural In Japanese Woodblock Prints"
  • Diwali-Inspired Fun Fair, Bollywood & K-Pop Performances, Anime & Cosplay
  • Tonight, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Asia Society Texas
  • Free To Attend!
  • asiasociety.org

10th ANNUAL HOUSTON PALESTINIAN FESTIVAL:

  • Ultimate Shopping Experience At Their Largest Bazaar Ever
  • Dozens Of Vendors Like Henna Tattoos, Embroidery, Arts, Clothing
  • Massive 2,000 sq. ft. Cultural Exhibit 
  • Showcase Of Traditional Palestinian Wedding
  • Authentic Food, Exhibits, Music, Cultural Performances, Kids' Activities
  • International Superstar Haitham Khalaily Performing Both Nights
  • Funds Go To Providing Student Scholarships Advocating Palestinian Cause
  • Saturday - Sunday
  • Crown Festival Park (Sugar Land)
  • Tickets Start At $11
  • hpf2022.zohobackstage.com

INTERNATIONAL QUILT FESTIVAL:

  • Largest Annual Quilt Show In Nation Featuring Over 1,600 Quilts
  • Over 55,000 Quilting Enthusiasts From Over 35 Countries
  • 1,000+ Shopping Booths (Fabric, Supplies, Crafts)
  • 550 Classes & Lectures; Exhibits, Networking, Guest Speakers & More
  • Today - Sunday
  • George R. Brown Convention Center
  • Tickets Start At $12; Kids 10 & Under Free
  • quilts.com 

GOOD BRICK TOUR:

  • First In-Person Tour Since 2019
  • Five Privately-Owned Historic Homes
  • Houses Date From Victoria Era Through Mid-20th Century
  • Saturday - Sunday, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Located In Montrose & 1st, 5th, 6th Wards
  • Tickets Available Online
  • preservationhouston.org

PUPTOPIA FESTIVAL:

  • The Place Where Doggy Dreams Come True For Dogs & Owners
  • Internationally-Renowned Stunt Show With Dock Diving, Freestyle Frisbee Disc, Flyball Racing, High Jumping
  • Amazing Activities Like Agility & Obstacle Courses, Dog Peticure & Massage, Education Stages & Showcases, Photo Playground, Food & Drinks 
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Discovery Green
  • Tickets Available Online
  • puptopiafestival.com

"THE MIGHT DUCKS" SCREENING:

  • Beloved Disney Movie Shown In Historical Venue
  • Synopsis: Egotistical Young Lawyer, Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez), Convicted Of Drunken Driving, Is Sentenced To Coach Kids' Hockey Team Made Up Of Misfits
  • Saturday, 7 p.m.
  • Miller Outdoor Theatre
  • Free To Attend!
  • eventscalendar.365thingsinhouston.com

