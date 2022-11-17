x
Great Day Houston

Houston Happenings November 17 - 20

Jennie Bui-McCoy with Houston First discusses this weekend's hottest events.

HOUSTON — For more information on Houston First, log on to HoustonFirst.com.

THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS

HOUSTON FIRST CITY LIGHTS DOWNTOWN HOLIDAY MAGIC:

  • Downtown Transformed Info Perfect Winter Wonderland
  • 8 Unique Themed Villages Includes Ice Skating, Festive Christmas Trees, Pictures With Santa, Texas' Biggest Mistletoe Installation, Sugar Plum Plaza
  • Winter Wanderland With 100,000 Twinkling LED Lights Along Bagby Street
  • Minion-Themed Hand Sculpted Masterpiece Made Of Over 2,000 lbs. Of Chocolate
  • Texas Winter Lights At Marriott Marquis Floating Among Archway Of Lights
  • Tomorrow – January 2
  • Avenida Houston
  • Most Events Free To Attend
  • visithoustontexas.com

INSPIRE FILM FEST: "THUNDER SOUL":

  • Award-Winning Documentary About Houston Musician Conrad O. Johnson Sr. & "The Kashmere Stage Band"
  • See Band's History Plus Effort To Reunite Alumni For Tribute Concert For 92 Year-Old Johnson
  • Kashmere Reunion Stage Band Will Perform After Film
  • Saturday, 6:30pm
  • Miller Outdoor Theatre
  • Free To Attend
  • milleroutdoortheatre.com

LIGHTING OF THE DOVES:

  • Long-Standing Tradition Signaling Start Of Holiday Season
  • Giant Illuminated Doves Symbolize Peace, Attracts Thousands Of People
  • Traditional & International Performances, Snow Play Areas, Balloon Art, Crafts, Face Painting, Vendor Booths & Strolling Entertainment
  • Special Appearance By Santa Arriving By Sleigh & Dazzling Fireworks
  • Saturday, 3pm – 8pm
  • Town Green Park (The Woodlands)
  • Free To Attend!
  • thewoodlandstownship-tx.gov

PEARLAND RESTAURANT WEEKS:

  • Celebrate City's Growing Food Scene With Inaugural Event
  • Over A Dozen Restaurants' Curated Menus & Specialty Offerings
  • Asian-Cajun Fusion, Classic Italian, Burgers, BBQ, Mexican & More
  • Portion Of Proceeds Support "Pearland Neighborhood Center"
  • Today - Sunday
  • Meals Start At $20
  • visitpearland.com

PANCAKES & BOOZE ART SHOW:

  • Innovative Reimagining Of Art Show Concept In Anything-Goes Environment
  • Over 75 Local Artists Showing Over 500 Pieces Of Work
  • Beer & Cocktails Plus All-You-Can Eat Pancakes
  • Body Painting, Live Music From DJs / Music Producers
  • Saturday, 8pm – 1am
  • Warehouse Live
  • Tickets $15
  • pancakesandbooze.com

28th ANNUAL CLEAR LAKE GREEK FESTIVAL:

  • Celebration Of Greek Heritage & Traditions
  • Live Dance Performances By Traditional Dancing Groups
  • Authentic Food Like Gyro, Souvlaki, Spanakopita & Baklava, + Beer & Wine
  • Friday - Sunday
  • Landolt Pavillion (Seabrook)
  • Tickets $5; Kids 14 & Under Free
  • clearlakegreekfestival.com

