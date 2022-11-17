Houston Happenings November 17 - 20

HOUSTON — For more information on Houston First, log on to HoustonFirst.com.
THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS
HOUSTON FIRST CITY LIGHTS DOWNTOWN HOLIDAY MAGIC:
- Downtown Transformed Info Perfect Winter Wonderland
- 8 Unique Themed Villages Includes Ice Skating, Festive Christmas Trees, Pictures With Santa, Texas' Biggest Mistletoe Installation, Sugar Plum Plaza
- Winter Wanderland With 100,000 Twinkling LED Lights Along Bagby Street
- Minion-Themed Hand Sculpted Masterpiece Made Of Over 2,000 lbs. Of Chocolate
- Texas Winter Lights At Marriott Marquis Floating Among Archway Of Lights
- Tomorrow – January 2
- Avenida Houston
- Most Events Free To Attend
- visithoustontexas.com
INSPIRE FILM FEST: "THUNDER SOUL":
- Award-Winning Documentary About Houston Musician Conrad O. Johnson Sr. & "The Kashmere Stage Band"
- See Band's History Plus Effort To Reunite Alumni For Tribute Concert For 92 Year-Old Johnson
- Kashmere Reunion Stage Band Will Perform After Film
- Saturday, 6:30pm
- Miller Outdoor Theatre
- Free To Attend
- milleroutdoortheatre.com
LIGHTING OF THE DOVES:
- Long-Standing Tradition Signaling Start Of Holiday Season
- Giant Illuminated Doves Symbolize Peace, Attracts Thousands Of People
- Traditional & International Performances, Snow Play Areas, Balloon Art, Crafts, Face Painting, Vendor Booths & Strolling Entertainment
- Special Appearance By Santa Arriving By Sleigh & Dazzling Fireworks
- Saturday, 3pm – 8pm
- Town Green Park (The Woodlands)
- Free To Attend!
- thewoodlandstownship-tx.gov
PEARLAND RESTAURANT WEEKS:
- Celebrate City's Growing Food Scene With Inaugural Event
- Over A Dozen Restaurants' Curated Menus & Specialty Offerings
- Asian-Cajun Fusion, Classic Italian, Burgers, BBQ, Mexican & More
- Portion Of Proceeds Support "Pearland Neighborhood Center"
- Today - Sunday
- Meals Start At $20
- visitpearland.com
PANCAKES & BOOZE ART SHOW:
- Innovative Reimagining Of Art Show Concept In Anything-Goes Environment
- Over 75 Local Artists Showing Over 500 Pieces Of Work
- Beer & Cocktails Plus All-You-Can Eat Pancakes
- Body Painting, Live Music From DJs / Music Producers
- Saturday, 8pm – 1am
- Warehouse Live
- Tickets $15
- pancakesandbooze.com
28th ANNUAL CLEAR LAKE GREEK FESTIVAL:
- Celebration Of Greek Heritage & Traditions
- Live Dance Performances By Traditional Dancing Groups
- Authentic Food Like Gyro, Souvlaki, Spanakopita & Baklava, + Beer & Wine
- Friday - Sunday
- Landolt Pavillion (Seabrook)
- Tickets $5; Kids 14 & Under Free
- clearlakegreekfestival.com