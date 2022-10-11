Houston Happenings: November 11 - 13

HOUSTON — For more information on Sarah Gish, log on to Gish Creative.
THIS WEEKENDS EVENTS
HOUSTON CINEMA ARTS FEST:
- Connecting Arts Through Cinema
- Both In Person & Virtual
- Wide Variety Of Curated Films
- Focus On Diverse Cultural Community Of Houston
- CineSpace: Short Film Competition With NASA
- New Borders, No Borders Regional Short Film Competition
- Opening Night Tonight With "The Inspection"
- Museum of Fine Arts Houston, Brown Auditorium
- Today - Thursday, November 17
- Buy Passes Or Single Tickets
- Tickets Start At $10, Depends On Movie/Showing
- hcaf2022.eventive.org
CHILDREN'S FESTIVAL:
- Presented By Texas Children's Hospital (The Woodlands)
- Theme: Under The Sea
- Performers On Multiple Stages, "The Octonauts"
- Character Meet & Greets
- Heroes From Hit Disney Junior Show "PJ Masks"
- Special Toddler Area
- Arts & Crafts, Hands-On Activities
- Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. To Sunday, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (Woodlands)
- Tickets: $10, Children 2 & Under Free
- woodlandscenter.org
CLASSIC JOURNEY LIVE:
- Tribute To Journey
- Step Back In Time To Experience Story
- From San Francisco Roots To Superstardom
- David Krol As Gregg Rollie & Jonathan Cain
- Larry Pascale As Steve Perry
- Performing Early Hits, Just As You Remember Them
- Show Features Video Excerpts Of Interviews From Members
- Saturday, 7 p.m.
- Miller Outdoor Theatre
- Free To Attend!
- Also Live Stream On YouTube Or Facebook
- milleroutdoortheatre.com
- youtube.com/watch
TOMBALL TOY FEST:
- All Things Toys, Pop Culture
- Presented By Comix Cafe & Texas Time Warp Collectables
- Vintage Toy Vendors
- Live Performances
- Artist, Cosplays
- Food & Drink
- Saturday, From 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Comix Café (Tomball)
- Free To Attend!
- facebook.com/events
HOUSTON ARCADE EXPO:
- Weekend Of Fun & Free Play
- Hosted By The Houston Area Arcade Group (HAAG)
- Hundreds Of Classic & Current Coin-Op Pinball Machines
- Video Arcade Games, Penny Arcades & Console Video Games
- Play Free Or Buy Them For Home
- Tournaments, Speakers, Music & Workshops
- Friday - Sunday
- Houston Marriott Westchase
- Tickets start at $25
- arcadecenter.com
HOUSTON FOOD FEST:
- Over 50 Vendors From Houston, Austin & Other Cities
- Everything From Tacos To Gumbo To Vegan Burgers
- Local Bands Rocking All Day
- Saturday, From 2 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Midtown Park
- Tickets Start At $8 Per Person, Kids 8 & Under Free
- eventbrite.com
RED BULL SOUNDCLASH HOUSTON:
"A unique musical experience which sees artists pushed to their creative limits in multiple rounds. Paul Wall brings this event series home to Houston with a Texas-sized showdown of Southern sound with blues-rock phenom Gary Clark Jr. This battle will bring together two unique styles for a red-hot showcase of two top voices."
- 713 Music Hall
- 8 p.m.
- Tickets start at $25
- redbull.com