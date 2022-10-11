x
Great Day Houston

Houston Happenings: November 11 - 13

Sarah Gish discusses this weekend's best events.

HOUSTON — For more information on Sarah Gish, log on to Gish Creative.

THIS WEEKENDS EVENTS

HOUSTON CINEMA ARTS FEST: 

  • Connecting Arts Through Cinema 
  • Both In Person & Virtual 
  • Wide Variety Of Curated Films 
  • Focus On Diverse Cultural Community Of Houston 
  • CineSpace: Short Film Competition With NASA 
  • New Borders, No Borders Regional Short Film Competition 
  • Opening Night Tonight With "The Inspection" 
  • Museum of Fine Arts Houston, Brown Auditorium
  • Today - Thursday, November 17
  • Buy Passes Or Single Tickets 
  • Tickets Start At $10, Depends On Movie/Showing 
  • hcaf2022.eventive.org

CHILDREN'S FESTIVAL: 

  • Presented By Texas Children's Hospital (The Woodlands) 
  • Theme: Under The Sea 
  • Performers On Multiple Stages, "The Octonauts" 
  • Character Meet & Greets 
  • Heroes From Hit Disney Junior Show "PJ Masks"
  • Special Toddler Area 
  • Arts & Crafts, Hands-On Activities 
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. To Sunday, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (Woodlands)  
  • Tickets: $10, Children 2 & Under Free 
  • woodlandscenter.org

CLASSIC JOURNEY LIVE: 

  • Tribute To Journey 
  • Step Back In Time To Experience Story 
  • From San Francisco Roots To Superstardom
  • David Krol As Gregg Rollie & Jonathan Cain 
  • Larry Pascale As Steve Perry 
  • Performing Early Hits, Just As You Remember Them 
  • Show Features Video Excerpts Of Interviews From Members    
  • Saturday, 7 p.m.
  • Miller Outdoor Theatre  
  • Free To Attend!
  • Also Live Stream On YouTube Or Facebook
  • milleroutdoortheatre.com
  • youtube.com/watch

TOMBALL TOY FEST: 

  • All Things Toys, Pop Culture 
  • Presented By Comix Cafe & Texas Time Warp Collectables
  • Vintage Toy Vendors 
  • Live Performances 
  • Artist, Cosplays 
  • Food & Drink 
  • Saturday, From 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. 
  • Comix Café (Tomball) 
  • Free To Attend!
  • facebook.com/events

HOUSTON ARCADE EXPO: 

  • Weekend Of Fun & Free Play 
  • Hosted By The Houston Area Arcade Group (HAAG) 
  • Hundreds Of Classic & Current Coin-Op Pinball Machines 
  • Video Arcade Games, Penny Arcades & Console Video Games 
  • Play Free Or Buy Them For Home
  • Tournaments, Speakers, Music & Workshops 
  • Friday - Sunday  
  • Houston Marriott Westchase
  • Tickets start at $25
  • arcadecenter.com 

HOUSTON FOOD FEST: 

  • Over 50 Vendors From Houston, Austin & Other Cities 
  • Everything From Tacos To Gumbo To Vegan Burgers 
  • Local Bands Rocking All Day 
  • Saturday, From 2 p.m. - 10 p.m.  
  • Midtown Park  
  • Tickets Start At $8 Per Person, Kids 8 & Under Free 
  • eventbrite.com

RED BULL SOUNDCLASH HOUSTON:

"A unique musical experience which sees artists pushed to their creative limits in multiple rounds. Paul Wall brings this event series home to Houston with a Texas-sized showdown of Southern sound with blues-rock phenom Gary Clark Jr. This battle will bring together two unique styles for a red-hot showcase of two top voices."

 

