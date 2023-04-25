Houston Happenings May 4 - 7

HOUSTON — For free resources to help moms and parents across our area, visit houston.momcollective.com.
THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS:
- Annual Global Event Began In 2011 To Celebrate All Things "Star Wars"
- Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, Darth Vader, Yoda, Rey, BB-8
- Special Games, Recipes, Deals & Videos On Official Star Wars Website
- LOCALLY: Trivia Nights, Cosplay, Movie Screenings, Food & Drink Specials
- Breweries: No Label, Southern Star, Ingenious, Eureka Heights
- "A New Hope" Screening At Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown
- Fan Celebration At Houston Toy Museum
- 365thingsinhouston.com
- allevents.in/houston
- facebook.com/events
- Eat. Shop. Rock. Featuring Art Shows, Drink Specials, Winbern St Market
- Live Music From DJ Count Chocula, DJ Big E, House Tiger, DJ Hot Rocks, Beetle and Tremoloco
- Complimentary Saint Arnold, Williams Price Distilling & Curated Cellar Club
- Benefits Local Charities Each Month…May Is "Writers In The Schools"
- Tonight, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- Mid Main (3500 – 3700 Main Street)
- $10 Donation For Full Access Wristband
- Returning Today To Help Eco-System & "Mow" Around Wildflower Trail
- Introduce Kids To 150 Goats Which Can Be Seen Over Next Week
- Removing Overgrown Vegetation & Invasive Plant Species
- Guests Shouldn't Touch, Engage With Or Feed Animals
- Now – Next Week
- Houston Arboretum (Woodway Entrance)
- Free Thursdays; $5.50 Parking, Friday - Wednesday
- Not To Be Confused With Mexican Independence Day
- May 5 Observes Mexico's Victory Over France, Battle Of Puebla, 1862
- Celebrate Mexican Pride, Culture & Values All Around City
- Friday: Miller Outdoor Theatre Featuring Pasotono Orchestra
- Saturday: LULAC Downtown Parade, Cinco de Barko Celebration, Holy Guacamole Run
- Sunday: Trader's Village Flea Market
- Started In 2013… Record Attendance 2018 With 13,000 People
- Multiple Live Music & Dance Performances On Various Stages
- Vendors, Food, Lowrider Car Collection, Kids Zone (Plaza de los Ninos)
- Saturday, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Navigation Esplanade
- Free To Attend!
- Celebrate 100 Years Of Texas State Parks & 38 Years Of Brazos Bend
- Amazing Alligators, Secret Life Of Snakes, K-9 Sniff'tacular Demo, Hiking
- Meet Smokey The Bear, Sharky, Space Cowboys' Orion, H-E-Buddy
- Saturday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Brazos Bend State Park
- Reserve Advance Free Day Pass Online
- Weekly Event Through May 20
- Live Local, Regional, National Bands
- R&B, Latin, Rock, Pop, Alternative & More
- This Week Features: Bulbo
- Friday, 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
- Avenida Houston
- Free To Attend!