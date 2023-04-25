x
Great Day Houston

Houston Happenings May 4 - 7

Meagan Clanahan with Houston Moms gives us this weekend's best events.

More Videos

HOUSTON — For free resources to help moms and parents across our area, visit houston.momcollective.com.

You can also follow them on Facebook @RealHoustonMoms and Instagram @realhoustonmoms.

THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS: 

MAY THE 4TH BE WITH YOU / STAR WARS DAY:

  • Annual Global Event Began In 2011 To Celebrate All Things "Star Wars"
  • Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, Darth Vader, Yoda, Rey, BB-8
  • Special Games, Recipes, Deals & Videos On Official Star Wars Website
  • LOCALLY: Trivia Nights, Cosplay, Movie Screenings, Food & Drink Specials
  • Breweries: No Label, Southern Star, Ingenious, Eureka Heights
  • "A New Hope" Screening At Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown
  • Fan Celebration At Houston Toy Museum 
  • 365thingsinhouston.com
  • allevents.in/houston 
  • facebook.com/events

FIRST THURSDAY BLOCK PARTY:

  • Eat. Shop. Rock.  Featuring Art Shows, Drink Specials, Winbern St Market
  • Live Music From DJ Count Chocula, DJ Big E, House Tiger, DJ Hot Rocks, Beetle and Tremoloco
  • Complimentary Saint Arnold, Williams Price Distilling & Curated Cellar Club
  • Benefits Local Charities Each Month…May Is "Writers In The Schools"
  • Tonight, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Mid Main (3500 – 3700 Main Street)
  • $10 Donation For Full Access Wristband 

GOAT VIEWING:

  • Returning Today To Help Eco-System & "Mow" Around Wildflower Trail
  • Introduce Kids To 150 Goats Which Can Be Seen Over Next Week
  • Removing Overgrown Vegetation & Invasive Plant Species 
  • Guests Shouldn't Touch, Engage With Or Feed Animals
  • Now – Next Week
  • Houston Arboretum (Woodway Entrance)
  • Free Thursdays; $5.50 Parking, Friday - Wednesday 

CINCO DE MAYO:

  • Not To Be Confused With Mexican Independence Day
  • May 5 Observes Mexico's Victory Over France, Battle Of Puebla, 1862
  • Celebrate Mexican Pride, Culture & Values All Around City
  • Friday: Miller Outdoor Theatre Featuring Pasotono Orchestra
  • Saturday: LULAC Downtown Parade, Cinco de Barko Celebration, Holy Guacamole Run
  • Sunday: Trader's Village Flea Market

EAST END STREET FEST:

  • Started In 2013… Record Attendance 2018 With 13,000 People
  • Multiple Live Music & Dance Performances On Various Stages
  • Vendors, Food, Lowrider Car Collection, Kids Zone (Plaza de los Ninos)
  • Saturday, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Navigation Esplanade 
  • Free To Attend!

BRAZOS BEND EXPO:

  • Celebrate 100 Years Of Texas State Parks & 38 Years Of Brazos Bend
  • Amazing Alligators, Secret Life Of Snakes, K-9 Sniff'tacular Demo, Hiking
  • Meet Smokey The Bear, Sharky, Space Cowboys' Orion, H-E-Buddy
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Brazos Bend State Park
  • Reserve Advance Free Day Pass Online  

PARTY ON THE PLAZA

  • Weekly Event Through May 20
  • Live Local, Regional, National Bands
  • R&B, Latin, Rock, Pop, Alternative & More
  • This Week Features: Bulbo
  • Friday, 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
  • Avenida Houston
  • Free To Attend! 

