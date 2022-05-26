Houston Happenings May 26 - 30

HOUSTON —
THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS
- RETROPALOOZA HOUSTON:
- Video Game Extravaganza With YouTube Personalities, All-Era Gaming, Contests, Competitions & Guest Panels
- Saturday - Sunday, 10am – 5pm
- Pasadena Convention Center & Municipal Fairgrounds
- Tickets Start At $20; Ages 12 & Under Free
- retropaloozahouston.com
- HOPCHELLA:
- 2-Day Art & Music Festival With Food Trucks, Beer Specials & Hot Rod Show
- 20+ Artists, Live Music, Interactive Art Installations & Community Chalk Mural
- Artists Creating Live Art At Booths (Canvas, Graffiti, Body Painting, Blown Glass, Kids Face Painting)
- Saturday, 12pm – 7pm; Sunday, 12pm – 5pm
- Ingenious Brewing Company
- Free To Attend
- facebook.com/events
- HOUSTON FOOD FEST:
- Enjoy Food From 50+ Regional Vendors
- Gumbo, Tacos, BBQ, Vegan Burgers & Ice Cream
- Live Local Bands
- Saturday, 2pm – 10pm
- Midtown Park
- Tickets $9; Kids 8 & Under Free
- eventbrite.com
- THE MOTOWN & MORE SHOW’S FUNKY GOOD TIME:
- Presented By Bacement Foundation For The Arts
- Funk-Filled Celebration Of Soul From Houston’s Finest Entertainers
- Tonight - Saturday, 8:30pm
- Miller Outdoor Theatre
- Free To Attend
- milleroutdoortheatre.com
- MEMORIAL WEEKEND:
- Salute Military Service With Special Activities, Tours & Exhibits
- our Vintage Aircraft, Experience Battleship Equipment, Learn Aircraft Marshalling Signals, Flight & Space Shuttle Simulators, Tour NASA Rover, Engineer Mini-Rocket, Historical Talks
- Friday – Saturday, 10am – 5pm; Sunday, 12pm – 5pm; Monday, 10am – 5pm
- Lone Star Flight Museum
- Tickets Start At $12
- lonestarflight.org/events
- MEMORIAL DAY PATRIOTIC CELEBRATION:
- Pay Tribute To Fallen Military Service Men & Women
- Commemoration Ceremony, Live Motown & Funk From “Level One Band,” Children’s Activities, Strolling Entertainment & Fireworks
- Sunday, 5pm – 9pm
- Town Green Park (The Woodlands)
- Free To Attend
- thewoodlandstownship-tx.gov
- MEMORIAL DAY FAMILY-FRIENDLY CELEBRATION:
- Museum Tours, Living History Performances, Veteran-Owned Businesses
- Live DJ, Kids Activities, Photos With Troopers, Supply Drive For Ukraine
- Monday, 12pm – 4pm
- Buffalo Soldiers Museum
- Free To RSVP
- buffalosoldiermuseum.com/events