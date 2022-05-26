x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Great Day Houston

Houston Happenings May 26 - 30

A rundown of some of the city's best events to attend with Stevi Maytubby

More Videos

HOUSTON —

THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS

  • RETROPALOOZA HOUSTON: 
    • Video Game Extravaganza With YouTube Personalities, All-Era Gaming, Contests, Competitions & Guest Panels
    • Saturday - Sunday, 10am – 5pm
    • Pasadena Convention Center & Municipal Fairgrounds
    • Tickets Start At $20; Ages 12 & Under Free
    • retropaloozahouston.com 
  • HOPCHELLA:
    • 2-Day Art & Music Festival With Food Trucks, Beer Specials & Hot Rod Show
    • 20+ Artists, Live Music, Interactive Art Installations & Community Chalk Mural
    • Artists Creating Live Art At Booths (Canvas, Graffiti, Body Painting, Blown Glass, Kids Face Painting)
    • Saturday, 12pm – 7pm; Sunday, 12pm – 5pm
    • Ingenious Brewing Company
    • Free To Attend
    • facebook.com/events
  • HOUSTON FOOD FEST:
    • Enjoy Food From 50+ Regional Vendors
    • Gumbo, Tacos, BBQ, Vegan Burgers & Ice Cream
    • Live Local Bands
    • Saturday, 2pm – 10pm
    • Midtown Park
    • Tickets $9; Kids 8 & Under Free
    • eventbrite.com 
  • THE MOTOWN & MORE SHOW’S FUNKY GOOD TIME:
    • Presented By Bacement Foundation For The Arts
    • Funk-Filled Celebration Of Soul From Houston’s Finest Entertainers
    • Tonight - Saturday, 8:30pm
    • Miller Outdoor Theatre
    • Free To Attend
    • milleroutdoortheatre.com 
  • MEMORIAL WEEKEND:
    • Salute Military Service With Special Activities, Tours & Exhibits
    • our Vintage Aircraft, Experience Battleship Equipment, Learn Aircraft Marshalling Signals, Flight & Space Shuttle Simulators, Tour NASA Rover, Engineer Mini-Rocket, Historical Talks 
    • Friday – Saturday, 10am – 5pm; Sunday, 12pm – 5pm; Monday, 10am – 5pm 
    • Lone Star Flight Museum 
    • Tickets Start At $12 
    • lonestarflight.org/events  
  • MEMORIAL DAY PATRIOTIC CELEBRATION: 
    • Pay Tribute To Fallen Military Service Men & Women
    • Commemoration Ceremony, Live Motown & Funk From “Level One Band,” Children’s Activities, Strolling Entertainment & Fireworks 
    • Sunday, 5pm – 9pm 
    • Town Green Park (The Woodlands) 
    • Free To Attend 
    • thewoodlandstownship-tx.gov
  • MEMORIAL DAY FAMILY-FRIENDLY CELEBRATION: 
    • Museum Tours, Living History Performances, Veteran-Owned Businesses
    • Live DJ, Kids Activities, Photos With Troopers, Supply Drive For Ukraine
    • Monday, 12pm – 4pm 
    • Buffalo Soldiers Museum 
    • Free To RSVP 
    • buffalosoldiermuseum.com/events