Great Day Houston

Houston Happenings, May 26 - 29

Great Day Houston Producer, Travis Rodriguez, shares this weekend's hottest events, including Comicpalooza.

HOUSTON — Got a cool local event coming up? Share it with us! Email us at greatdayhouston@khou.com. 

THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS:

COMICPALOOZA 

  • Largest Pop Culture Fest In Texas 
  • Shopping, Cosplay Body Paint, Wrestling Matches, Tabletop Gaming 
  • Robot & Car Shows 
  • KPop Performance Classes, Comedy Shows
  • Panels With Special Guests: William Shatner, Jack Quaid, Colton Haynes, Chad Coleman & More!
  • Autographs & Photo Ops 
  • Kicks Off Friday, May 26 at 3 p.m.
  • Ends Sunday, May 28
  • George R. Brown Convention Center 
  • Ticket Prices Vary 
  • Prices Increase At Midnight Tonight! 

"MULAN" MOVIE ON THE LAWN 

  • Part Of First Colony Series Of Monthly Moves 
  • Celebrating Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Month 
  • On The Lawn Experience 
  • "MULAN" Live-Action Spin On Animated Disney Classic  
  • Saturday 
  • 2 p.m. 
  • First Colony Mall 
  • Free 

SAZON LATIN FOOD FESTIVAL 

  • Calling All Foodies 
  • Various Latin Food Vendors, Cuisine From Mexico, Peru, Costa Rica, Brazil 
  • Pork Belly, Birria Tacos, Empanadas, Fried Plantain 
  • Horchata, Refreshing Fruity Drinks 
  • DJ Will Spin Live Latin Tunes 
  • Saturday
  • 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. 
  • Karbach Brewing Co
  • Free

MEMORIAL DAY IN THE WOODLANDS 

  • Fireworks Show
  • Great Way To Kick Off Memorial Day Wknd 
  • Tribute To Military Service Women & Men Who Lost Their Lives 
  • Live Music
  • Vendors With Light Bites 
  • Care Package Drop-off Booth Accepting Donations & Shipping To Troops
  • Night Ends With Firework Show 
  • Sunday
  • 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. 
  • Town Green Park 
  • Free

JAZZY SUNDAYS IN THE PARKS 

  • Hosted By Buffalo Bayou Park & Emancipation Park Conservancies 
  • Enjoy Local Jazz Musicians In Concert 
  • Gospel, Blues, Even Zydeco Tunes! 
  • Special Performances By David Michael Wyatt & Micah Edwards 
  • Bring Blanket Or Lawn Chair 
  • Concessions Available 
  • Sunday 
  • The Water Works At Buffalo Bayou Park 
  • 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Free

BUFFALO SOLDIERS NATIONAL MUSEUM 

  • Celebrate The African American Military Experience 
  • Explore Interactive Exhibits 
  • Art Galleries, Military Uniform Displays 
  • Technology Wall With Old Tools & Machinery 
  • Info On Military Support Programs 
  • Monday 
  • 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. 
  • Buffalo Soldiers National Museum
  • Free

