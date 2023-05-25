Houston Happenings, May 26 - 29

HOUSTON — Got a cool local event coming up? Share it with us! Email us at greatdayhouston@khou.com.
THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS:
- Largest Pop Culture Fest In Texas
- Shopping, Cosplay Body Paint, Wrestling Matches, Tabletop Gaming
- Robot & Car Shows
- KPop Performance Classes, Comedy Shows
- Panels With Special Guests: William Shatner, Jack Quaid, Colton Haynes, Chad Coleman & More!
- Autographs & Photo Ops
- Kicks Off Friday, May 26 at 3 p.m.
- Ends Sunday, May 28
- George R. Brown Convention Center
- Ticket Prices Vary
- Prices Increase At Midnight Tonight!
- Part Of First Colony Series Of Monthly Moves
- Celebrating Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Month
- On The Lawn Experience
- "MULAN" Live-Action Spin On Animated Disney Classic
- Saturday
- 2 p.m.
- First Colony Mall
- Free
- Calling All Foodies
- Various Latin Food Vendors, Cuisine From Mexico, Peru, Costa Rica, Brazil
- Pork Belly, Birria Tacos, Empanadas, Fried Plantain
- Horchata, Refreshing Fruity Drinks
- DJ Will Spin Live Latin Tunes
- Saturday
- 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Karbach Brewing Co
- Free
- Fireworks Show
- Great Way To Kick Off Memorial Day Wknd
- Tribute To Military Service Women & Men Who Lost Their Lives
- Live Music
- Vendors With Light Bites
- Care Package Drop-off Booth Accepting Donations & Shipping To Troops
- Night Ends With Firework Show
- Sunday
- 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Town Green Park
- Free
- Hosted By Buffalo Bayou Park & Emancipation Park Conservancies
- Enjoy Local Jazz Musicians In Concert
- Gospel, Blues, Even Zydeco Tunes!
- Special Performances By David Michael Wyatt & Micah Edwards
- Bring Blanket Or Lawn Chair
- Concessions Available
- Sunday
- The Water Works At Buffalo Bayou Park
- 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Free
- Celebrate The African American Military Experience
- Explore Interactive Exhibits
- Art Galleries, Military Uniform Displays
- Technology Wall With Old Tools & Machinery
- Info On Military Support Programs
- Monday
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Buffalo Soldiers National Museum
- Free