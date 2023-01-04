x
Great Day Houston

Houston Happenings: Mark your calendar for some exciting weekend fun

Joel Luks with 365 Things To Do In Houston gives us this weekend's best events.

HOUSTON — To find Houston events for any day of the week, log on to 365thingsinhouston.com.

THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS

SAMUEL FOSSO: AFRICAN SPIRITS EXHIBIT:

  • 14 Large-Scale Photographs 
  • Self-Portraits Of Iconic Images 
  • Artist, Samuel Fosso Pictures Himself As:
  • Angela Davis, Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X and Other Prominent Figures From 20th-Century Black Liberation Movements
  • At The Menil Collection 
  • Last Day To See Exhibit is Sunday, January 15
  • It's Free!

6TH ANNUAL FAMILY FUN DAY AT MATCH:

  • Entire City Block Filled With Kid-Friendly Performances & Activities
  • Main Street Theater 
  • Concerts From Prelude Music 
  • Open Dance Project 
  • Plus, Bounce Houses, Face Painters, Balloon Artists & More 
  • Food Trucks & Concession Stands 
  • MATCH, 3400 Main Street
  • Sunday, January 15 
  • From 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. 
  • It's Free! 

INTERNATIONAL GEM & JEWELRY SHOW:

  • America's Longest Running Direct-To-Consumer Jewelry Show
  • Jewelry Wholesalers, Manufacturers, & Designers
  • Find One-Of-A-Kind Creations, Loose Gemstones, Watches, Antiques, Chains, Charms, Accessories
  • Thursday - Sunday  
  • NRG Center 
  • Tickets Start At $6

AUTOGRAPH SHOW OF TEXAS:

  • 3-Day Autograph, Memorabilia & Collectors Convention 
  • Some Of The Big Names:
  • Mike Tyson, Ric Flair, William Shatner, Charlie Sheen, Tom Berenger, Corbin Bernsen, Hulk Hogan, Emitt Smith & More 
  • At The Westin Galleria Houston 
  • Friday - Sunday 
  • Online Sale Is Over 
  • But Tickets On Sale At The Show 
  • Tickets Start At $10

GALVESTON ARTWALK: 

  • 14 Participating Locations 
  • Newest Exhibition: "I Wish I Had A River" By Joey Fauerso
  • Live Music & Refreshments 
  • Meet Local Artists 
  • At Downtown Galveston 
  • Saturday, January 14 
  • It's Free! 

MOVIES PREMIERING THIS WEEKEND:

"Plane" 

  • Action Movie 
  • Pilot Saves Passengers From Lightning Strike 
  • Land On A War-Torn Island 
  • Most Passengers Are Taken Hostage By Dangerous Rebels 
  • Only Person The Pilot Can Count On For Help, An Accused Murderer 
  • Who Was Being Transported By FBI 
  • Starring: Gerard Butler, Mike Colter, Yoson An 

"A Man Called Otto"

  • Based On New York Times Bestseller "A Man Called Ove"
  • Otto Anderson Is A Grumpy Widower 
  • Only Joy Comes From Criticizing & Judging His Neighbors 
  • Lively Young Family Moves Next Door 
  • He Meets His Match 
  • Leads To An Unexpected Friendship 
  • Starring: Tom Hanks, John Higgins, Tony Bingham 

