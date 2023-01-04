Houston Happenings: Mark your calendar for some exciting weekend fun

HOUSTON — To find Houston events for any day of the week, log on to 365thingsinhouston.com.
THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS
- 14 Large-Scale Photographs
- Self-Portraits Of Iconic Images
- Artist, Samuel Fosso Pictures Himself As:
- Angela Davis, Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X and Other Prominent Figures From 20th-Century Black Liberation Movements
- At The Menil Collection
- Last Day To See Exhibit is Sunday, January 15
- It's Free!
- Entire City Block Filled With Kid-Friendly Performances & Activities
- Main Street Theater
- Concerts From Prelude Music
- Open Dance Project
- Plus, Bounce Houses, Face Painters, Balloon Artists & More
- Food Trucks & Concession Stands
- MATCH, 3400 Main Street
- Sunday, January 15
- From 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- It's Free!
- America's Longest Running Direct-To-Consumer Jewelry Show
- Jewelry Wholesalers, Manufacturers, & Designers
- Find One-Of-A-Kind Creations, Loose Gemstones, Watches, Antiques, Chains, Charms, Accessories
- Thursday - Sunday
- NRG Center
- Tickets Start At $6
- 3-Day Autograph, Memorabilia & Collectors Convention
- Some Of The Big Names:
- Mike Tyson, Ric Flair, William Shatner, Charlie Sheen, Tom Berenger, Corbin Bernsen, Hulk Hogan, Emitt Smith & More
- At The Westin Galleria Houston
- Friday - Sunday
- Online Sale Is Over
- But Tickets On Sale At The Show
- Tickets Start At $10
- 14 Participating Locations
- Newest Exhibition: "I Wish I Had A River" By Joey Fauerso
- Live Music & Refreshments
- Meet Local Artists
- At Downtown Galveston
- Saturday, January 14
- It's Free!
MOVIES PREMIERING THIS WEEKEND:
- Action Movie
- Pilot Saves Passengers From Lightning Strike
- Land On A War-Torn Island
- Most Passengers Are Taken Hostage By Dangerous Rebels
- Only Person The Pilot Can Count On For Help, An Accused Murderer
- Who Was Being Transported By FBI
- Starring: Gerard Butler, Mike Colter, Yoson An
- Based On New York Times Bestseller "A Man Called Ove"
- Otto Anderson Is A Grumpy Widower
- Only Joy Comes From Criticizing & Judging His Neighbors
- Lively Young Family Moves Next Door
- He Meets His Match
- Leads To An Unexpected Friendship
- Starring: Tom Hanks, John Higgins, Tony Bingham