Houston Happenings March 24 - 27

Mister McKinney with Mister McKinney's Historic Houston runs through this week's coolest events

HOUSTON — Here are this week's Happenings!

HOUSTON WOMEN'S HISTORY TOURS:

- One-Hour Tour For Groups Of 20 People

- Features Hundreds Of Women In

Law, Finance, Business, Medicine, Arts

- Through End Of April

CALM WATER COLOR STORM ARTIST SHOW:

- Heidi Vaughan Fine Art Gallery

- Where R.W. Zooming In From

- International Indian Artist, Janavi Mahimtura Folmsbee

- Underwater Themed Art

- Free To Attend Through April 2

HEIGHTS KIDS' DAY OF MUSIC:

- Festival Inspiring Kids To Have Lifelong Love Of Music

- Tents Dedicated To Audio Recording, Drumming, Instrument Introduction

- Performances By Uncle Jumbo, Steel Vibrations, Blaggards, Bayou City Blues Drum & Bugle Corps, Opera, Dance & More

- Saturday, 10am – 2pm

- Love Park

- Free To Attend

SOUNDS OF SCOTLAND:

- Presented By Saint Thomas' Episcopal School

- Award-Winning Student Performances

- Showcases Music From France, Spain, Ireland, Americas, Scotland

- Supports Students' Trips To Competitions In Florida & Scotland

- Friday, 7:30pm

- Smart Financial Centre

- Tickets Still Available

TOMBALL GERMAN HERITAGE FESTIVAL:

- Four Music Stages, 200+ Street Vendors, Beer & Wine, Ethnic Food, Street Performers, Carnival Rides, German Dancing

- Friday, 6pm – 10pm; Saturday, 10am – 10pm; Sunday, 10am – 6pm

- Old Town Tomball

- Free Admission, Parking & Shuttle

HOUSTON ART CAR PARADE KICKOFF PARTY:

- First Look At Dozens Of Participating Cars

- Live Music, Saint Arnold Beer, Local Bites, Tours Of New Building

- Tonight, 6pm – 8pm

- The Ion Houston (Main Street)

- Free To Attend

MONTGOMERY MUSIC & MUDBUGS FESTIVAL:

- Live Music From Aaron Watson, Josh Ward, Scooter Brown Band,

Bri Bagwell & More

- Crawfish, Kids Zone, Vendors

- Saturday, 12pm – 10pm

- In Front Of "Ransom's" On 105 In Montgomery

- Tickets Start At $25

HERMANN PARK CONSERVANCY KITE FESTIVAL:

- Started In 2014 As Part Of Centennial Celebrations

- Thousands Of Kite Flyers, Food, Games, Live Music, Entertainment, Activities

- Sunday, 10am – 5pm

- Miller Hill At Hermann Park

- Free To Attend

HOUSTON HOLI:

- Ancient Hindu Festival Of Color Celebrating Coming Of Spring

- Throwing Of Color Powder, Water Guns, Live Bollywood Concert, Cultural Dances, Street Vendors, DJ Party Booths

- Saturday, 11am – 5pm

- VPSS Temple Grounds (Bellfort Village Dr)