Houston Happenings: Labor Day Weekend

- Signing Copies Of Seeing Stevie Ray

- Seeing Stevie Ray prints are 25% off

- Due to financial stress, the studio is going out of business

- Friday, September 3

- 10am - 6pm

- Antiquarium Studio

- Follows star's journey from childhood in Kentucky to Hollywood

- Features her signature hits

- Today – Saturday

- 8pm

- Match Houston

- Tickets $30

- Interactive 3D sidewalk chalk art

- Artists design colorful hot air balloon art

- Saturday

- 10am – 2pm

- Elizabeth Baldwin Park

- Free!

- 30 Vendors, Live Entertainment, Cars, Cosplay, Anime, & Local Houston Chefs Cooking Japanese Street Food

- Sunday

- 7pm – 11pm

- Social Beer Garden

- Free!

- Live Music - Andy Rodrigues & Continental House Band

- Country Songs From '40's With "Honky Tonk Revivalists"

- Fireworks

- 3pm – 9pm

- Town Center Park

- Free

- Has Been Closed For Repairs but is now reopening just for Labor Day

- Commissioned in 1914 and used in both World wars

- Most Technologically Advanced At The Time

- Museum

- Saturday & Sunday

- 8am – 5:30pm

- Battleship Texas

- Tickets $10

- Walkthrough The NASA Rover, Flight Simulators, Flight History Talks

- 10am Saturday – 5pm Monday

- Lone Star Flight Museum