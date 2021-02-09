Houston Happenings: Labor Day Weekend

HOUSTON — For more information on Houstonia Magazine, or to read the latest issue, click here.
For more information on the events covered, click through below:
- Signing Copies Of Seeing Stevie Ray
- Seeing Stevie Ray prints are 25% off
- Due to financial stress, the studio is going out of business
- Friday, September 3
- 10am - 6pm
- Antiquarium Studio
- Follows star's journey from childhood in Kentucky to Hollywood
- Features her signature hits
- Today – Saturday
- 8pm
- Match Houston
- Tickets $30
- Interactive 3D sidewalk chalk art
- Artists design colorful hot air balloon art
- Saturday
- 10am – 2pm
- Elizabeth Baldwin Park
- Free!
- 30 Vendors, Live Entertainment, Cars, Cosplay, Anime, & Local Houston Chefs Cooking Japanese Street Food
- Sunday
- 7pm – 11pm
- Social Beer Garden
- Free!
- Live Music - Andy Rodrigues & Continental House Band
- Country Songs From '40's With "Honky Tonk Revivalists"
- Fireworks
- 3pm – 9pm
- Town Center Park
- Free
- Has Been Closed For Repairs but is now reopening just for Labor Day
- Commissioned in 1914 and used in both World wars
- Most Technologically Advanced At The Time
- Museum
- Saturday & Sunday
- 8am – 5:30pm
- Battleship Texas
- Tickets $10
- Walkthrough The NASA Rover, Flight Simulators, Flight History Talks
- 10am Saturday – 5pm Monday
- Lone Star Flight Museum
- Tickets $15