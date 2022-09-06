Houston Happenings June 9 - 12

HOUSTON — For more information on 100.3 The Bull and "The Morning Bullpen" with George, Mo and Erik, log on to audacy.com/thebull
HOUSTON HAPPENINGS:
MOON 2 MARS:
- Up-Close Look At Space Technology Like Rovers, Spacesuits & Landers
- Space Experts Panels, Immersive Learning, Food & Drinks From Wolfgang Puck
- Live Music By Aaron Watson, American Authors, Katie Toupin, Shaed
- Friday 10am – 9pm; Saturday, 9am – 9pm, Sunday, 9am – 6pm
- Space Center Houston
- Tickets Available Online
- spacecenter.org
ASIA FEST:
- Celebrating 10th Anniversary Of Asia Society
- Embark On Adventure Through Asia Exploring Traditions, Cultures, Food
- Dance & Music Performances; Arts, Crafts & Games; Dragon Boat Display
- Saturday, 11am – 5pm
- Asia Society Texas Center
- Free To RSVP
- asiasociety.org
FORT BEND COUNTY LIBRARIES MULTICULTURAL FESTIVAL:
- Celebrate World Cultures With Performances, Crafts, Games, Art & Food
- Acrobatic Lion Dancers, Djembe Drummer Jam Session, Tai Chi, Music
- Saturday, 10am – 2pm
- George Memorial Library (Richmond)
- Free To Attend!
- fortbend.lib.tx.us
MOVIE PREMIERE "JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION":
- Starring Chris Pratt, Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern
- Final Film In Trilogy… Dinosaurs Now Live & Hunt Alongside Humans
- Shadow Organization Trying To Exploit Dinos… Our Heros Must Save The Day Again
- In Theaters Everywhere Tonight
- imdb.com
"SING 2" MOVIE SCREENING:
- Family Movie Under The Stars At Houston's Coolest Park
- Featuring Voices Of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson
- Buster Moon And His Friends Must Persuade Reclusive Rock Star Clay Calloway To Join Them For The Opening Of An Extravagant New Show
- Saturday, 9pm
- Discovery Green
- Free To Attend!
- discoverygreen.com
- imdb.com
"CHEER" LIVE:
- Live Performance Featuring Athletes From Emmy Award-Winning Netflix Docuseries
- Electrifying Exhibition Of Never-Before-Seen Stunts And Stage Performances
- Transforms Nail-Biting Sport Of Competitive Cheerleading Into Athletic Event Staged With Production Value Of Live Concert
- Friday, 7:30pm
- Smart Financial Centre
- Tickets Start At $30
- smartfinancialcentre.net