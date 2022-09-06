x
Houston Happenings June 9 - 12

George, Mo and Erik from 100.3 The Bull discuss this weekend's most happening events

HOUSTON — For more information on 100.3 The Bull and "The Morning Bullpen" with George, Mo and Erik, log on to audacy.com/thebull 

To help send 10,000 thank-you cards to our active military troops, click here (deadline June 30)

HOUSTON HAPPENINGS:

MOON 2 MARS:

  • Up-Close Look At Space Technology Like Rovers, Spacesuits & Landers
  • Space Experts Panels, Immersive Learning, Food & Drinks From Wolfgang Puck
  • Live Music By Aaron Watson, American Authors, Katie Toupin, Shaed
  • Friday 10am – 9pm; Saturday, 9am – 9pm, Sunday, 9am – 6pm
  • Space Center Houston
  • Tickets Available Online
  • spacecenter.org

ASIA FEST:

  • Celebrating 10th Anniversary Of Asia Society
  • Embark On Adventure Through Asia Exploring Traditions, Cultures, Food
  • Dance & Music Performances; Arts, Crafts & Games; Dragon Boat Display
  • Saturday, 11am – 5pm
  • Asia Society Texas Center
  • Free To RSVP
  • asiasociety.org

FORT BEND COUNTY LIBRARIES MULTICULTURAL FESTIVAL:

  • Celebrate World Cultures With Performances, Crafts, Games, Art & Food
  • Acrobatic Lion Dancers, Djembe Drummer Jam Session, Tai Chi, Music
  • Saturday, 10am – 2pm
  • George Memorial Library (Richmond)
  • Free To Attend!
  • fortbend.lib.tx.us

MOVIE PREMIERE "JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION":

  • Starring Chris Pratt, Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern
  • Final Film In Trilogy… Dinosaurs Now Live & Hunt Alongside Humans
  • Shadow Organization Trying To Exploit Dinos… Our Heros Must Save The Day Again
  • In Theaters Everywhere Tonight
  • imdb.com

"SING 2" MOVIE SCREENING:

  • Family Movie Under The Stars At Houston's Coolest Park
  • Featuring Voices Of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson
  • Buster Moon And His Friends Must Persuade Reclusive Rock Star Clay Calloway To Join Them For The Opening Of An Extravagant New Show
  • Saturday, 9pm
  • Discovery Green
  • Free To Attend!
  • discoverygreen.com
  • imdb.com  

"CHEER" LIVE:

  • Live Performance Featuring Athletes From Emmy Award-Winning Netflix Docuseries
  • Electrifying Exhibition Of Never-Before-Seen Stunts And Stage Performances
  • Transforms Nail-Biting Sport Of Competitive Cheerleading Into Athletic Event Staged With Production Value Of Live Concert
  • Friday, 7:30pm
  • Smart Financial Centre
  • Tickets Start At $30
  • smartfinancialcentre.net