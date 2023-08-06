Houston Happenings June 8 - 11

Meagan Clanahan with Houston Moms gives us this weekend's best events.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — For free resources to help moms and parents across our area, visit houston.momcollective.com

You can also follow them on Facebook @RealHoustonMoms and Instagram @realhoustonmoms.

THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS:

1. HOUSTON MOMS SUMMERTIME GUIDE:

- Summer Reading Programs / Independent Bookstores

- Museums (Natural Science / Flight / San Jacinto Monument / Art Car)

- Road Trips (Austin / Brenham / State Parks)

- Berry Picking / Nature Centers / Unicorn Slime Craft

- Camp Guide / Vacation Bible School Programs / Science Experiments

2. "SECRET LIFE OF PETS" SCREENING:

- Part Of Movies On The Lawn Series, Every Thursday Thru August

- Synopsis: The Quiet Life Of A Terrier Named Max Is Upended When His Owner Takes In Duke, A Stray Whom Max Instantly Dislikes

- Celebrity Voices Kevin Hart, Dana Carvey, Ellie Kemper & Hannibal Buress

- Tonight, 7pm

- Baybrook Mall

- Free To Attend!

3. WORLD OCEAN DAY FESTIVAL:

- Family-Friendly Day Of Ocean Celebration & Conservation

- Learn Thru Hands-On Activities, Presentations, Exhibits & Workshops

- Live Entertainment By Houston Grand Opera, Galveston Ukulele Society, Poets, Artists & Drummers

- Local Vendors, Live Painting, Beach Tours, Trash Barrel Beautifying

- Saturday, 11am – 4:30pm

- Apffel East Beach (Galveston)

- Free To Attend!

4. SAINT ARNOLD'S 29th ANNIVERSARY PARTY:

- Family-Friendly Event Celebrating Texas' Oldest Craft Brewery

- Live Music From Yacht Rock, Latin & Hip-Hop Party Bands

- Special Variants Of "Banger IPA" On Draft, Commemorative Glassware

- Saturday, 2pm – 9pm

- Saint Arnold Brewing Company

- Free To Attend!

5. HOUSTON CONTEMPORARY DANCE COMPANY'S "RESTORE":

- HCDC Is Fresh, Young Arts Organization Igniting Passion For Current Dance

- Providing World-Class Performances Accessible To All

- Show Will Feature New And Signature Works From Past Four Seasons

- Guest Appearance By Second Company, Houston Contemporary 2

- Work From Multiple Acclaimed Dancers, Choreographers & Artists

- Friday, 8:30pm

- Miller Outdoor Theatre

- Free To Attend!

6. AN ORCHESTRA RENDITION OF "DR. DRE 2001":

- Performed By Alternative Symphony With Live Strings, Brass & Percussion

- "2001" Was Dre's 2nd Album, Considered Masterpiece, Sold 8 Million Copies

- Songs Like "Forgot About Dre," "The Next Episode," "Still D.R.E.," "What's The Difference"

- Also Expect Other Hits From Dre's Catalog ("No Diggity," "Nothin' But A G Thang," "Straight Outta Compton," "California Love")

- Saturday, 8pm

- House Of Blues

- Tickets Available Online

7. POWER FEST 2023:

- Created By Radio Station Power 105.3 As Celebration Of Latin Diversity

- To Unify, Honor & Expose People To Richness Of Latin American Rhythms

- Dance To Today's Best Latin Performers Of Different Musical Styles

- Performances By Oscar D'Leon, J Alvarez, Karlos Rose, Tumbaka, Kike Music, Alian & More

- Sunday, 1pm

- Buffalo Bayou Water Works

- Tickets $20