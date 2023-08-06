Houston Happenings June 8 - 11

HOUSTON — For free resources to help moms and parents across our area, visit houston.momcollective.com
You can also follow them on Facebook @RealHoustonMoms and Instagram @realhoustonmoms.
THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS:
1. HOUSTON MOMS SUMMERTIME GUIDE:
- Summer Reading Programs / Independent Bookstores
- Museums (Natural Science / Flight / San Jacinto Monument / Art Car)
- Road Trips (Austin / Brenham / State Parks)
- Berry Picking / Nature Centers / Unicorn Slime Craft
- Camp Guide / Vacation Bible School Programs / Science Experiments
2. "SECRET LIFE OF PETS" SCREENING:
- Part Of Movies On The Lawn Series, Every Thursday Thru August
- Synopsis: The Quiet Life Of A Terrier Named Max Is Upended When His Owner Takes In Duke, A Stray Whom Max Instantly Dislikes
- Celebrity Voices Kevin Hart, Dana Carvey, Ellie Kemper & Hannibal Buress
- Tonight, 7pm
- Baybrook Mall
- Free To Attend!
3. WORLD OCEAN DAY FESTIVAL:
- Family-Friendly Day Of Ocean Celebration & Conservation
- Learn Thru Hands-On Activities, Presentations, Exhibits & Workshops
- Live Entertainment By Houston Grand Opera, Galveston Ukulele Society, Poets, Artists & Drummers
- Local Vendors, Live Painting, Beach Tours, Trash Barrel Beautifying
- Saturday, 11am – 4:30pm
- Apffel East Beach (Galveston)
- Free To Attend!
4. SAINT ARNOLD'S 29th ANNIVERSARY PARTY:
- Family-Friendly Event Celebrating Texas' Oldest Craft Brewery
- Live Music From Yacht Rock, Latin & Hip-Hop Party Bands
- Special Variants Of "Banger IPA" On Draft, Commemorative Glassware
- Saturday, 2pm – 9pm
- Saint Arnold Brewing Company
- Free To Attend!
5. HOUSTON CONTEMPORARY DANCE COMPANY'S "RESTORE":
- HCDC Is Fresh, Young Arts Organization Igniting Passion For Current Dance
- Providing World-Class Performances Accessible To All
- Show Will Feature New And Signature Works From Past Four Seasons
- Guest Appearance By Second Company, Houston Contemporary 2
- Work From Multiple Acclaimed Dancers, Choreographers & Artists
- Friday, 8:30pm
- Miller Outdoor Theatre
- Free To Attend!
6. AN ORCHESTRA RENDITION OF "DR. DRE 2001":
- Performed By Alternative Symphony With Live Strings, Brass & Percussion
- "2001" Was Dre's 2nd Album, Considered Masterpiece, Sold 8 Million Copies
- Songs Like "Forgot About Dre," "The Next Episode," "Still D.R.E.," "What's The Difference"
- Also Expect Other Hits From Dre's Catalog ("No Diggity," "Nothin' But A G Thang," "Straight Outta Compton," "California Love")
- Saturday, 8pm
- House Of Blues
- Tickets Available Online
7. POWER FEST 2023:
- Created By Radio Station Power 105.3 As Celebration Of Latin Diversity
- To Unify, Honor & Expose People To Richness Of Latin American Rhythms
- Dance To Today's Best Latin Performers Of Different Musical Styles
- Performances By Oscar D'Leon, J Alvarez, Karlos Rose, Tumbaka, Kike Music, Alian & More
- Sunday, 1pm
- Buffalo Bayou Water Works
- Tickets $20
- https://powerfesthouston.com/