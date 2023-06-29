Houston Happenings June 29 - July 4

Raheel Ramzanali, host of City Cast Houston podcast, discusses the holiday weekend's best events.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — City Cast Houston - "The daily local podcast for can't-miss conversations about Houston, plus a dose of local news to keep you up to speed."

City Cast Houston on Instagram

Follow City Cast host Raheel Ramzanali on social media: Instagram | Twitter

EVENTS

1. SUMMER SYMPHONY NIGHTS:

- Houston Symphony Is Miller's Oldest Performing Partner (Since 1941)

- Friday…Performances Of Beethoven, Ravel, Blosch and more

- Saturday…Hear Gershwin, Lili Boulanger & Prokofiev

- 8:30pm

- Miller Outdoor Theatre

- Always Free To Attend!

2. MAGICAL NIGHT:

- Prepare To Be Amazed As Magicians & Jugglers Take Over Stage

- Strolling Characters Entertain Crowd With Creative Costumes & Tricks

- Fun For The Entire Family

- Friday, 6:30pm – 8:30pm

- Sugar Land Town Square

- Free To Attend!

3. HOUSTON SOUL FOOD FESTIVAL:

- Over 30 Different Food Vendors From Across Texas

- Favorites Like Pork Chops, Oxtails, Fried Chicken, Candied Yams, Greens

- Vegan & Keto Options Available

- Other Small Business Booths (Clothing, Jewelry, Bath, Body, Health, etc)

- Sunday, 12pm – 7pm

- The Zone (Stella Link Rd)

- Free Tickets Ends Today; $7 Tomorrow; Kids 14 & Under Free

4. MOANA MOVIE SCREENING:

- See Modern-Day Disney Musical Classic In Vibrant Urban Space

- Park Has Community Garden, Children's Area, Beautiful Landscaping

- Basic Synopsis: In Ancient Polynesia, When A Terrible Curse Incurred By The Demigod "Maui" Reaches Moana's Island, She Answers Ocean's Call To Seek Out Maui & Set Things Right

- Featuring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as "Maui"

(Currently In Pre-Production For Live Action "Moana" Film)

- Friday, 8:30pm

- Levy Park

- Free To Attend!

5. BAYTOWN'S 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION:

- Parade, Food Trucks, Kids Activities, Firework Extravaganza, Live Music

- Monday, 6pm – 10pm…Grammy-Winning Artists Sunny Sauceda & Siggno

- Tuesday, 4pm – 10pm… R.L. Bell, Madeline Edwards and Grammy-Winning Leann Rimes

- Bicentennial Park

- Free To Attend!

6. 4TH OF JULY EVENTS ALL AROUND:

- All On Tuesday, All Free To Attend

- Pearland: Celebration Of Freedom At Independence Park, 6pm – 10pm

- Galveston: Fourth Of July Parade & Fireworks Over Gulf, 6pm – 8pm

- The Woodlands: South Montgomery County 4th Of July Parade, 9am

- The Woodlands: Red, Hot & Blue Festival, 6pm – 10pm

- Kingwood: 4th Of July Parade, 9am

- Kingwood: July 4th Family Games Festival, 3pm – 9:30pm

- Bellaire: Celebration Of Independence Parade & Festival, 9:30am – 12pm

- Friendswood: 4th Of July Celebration, 11am

- Seabrook: 4th Of July Kids' Parade, 10am – 12pm

- Pasadena: 4th Fest Celebration, 4pm – 10pm

- Sugar Land: Red, White & Boom, 5pm – 9pm