Houston Happenings June 29 - July 4

HOUSTON — City Cast Houston - "The daily local podcast for can't-miss conversations about Houston, plus a dose of local news to keep you up to speed."
EVENTS
1. SUMMER SYMPHONY NIGHTS:
- Houston Symphony Is Miller's Oldest Performing Partner (Since 1941)
- Friday…Performances Of Beethoven, Ravel, Blosch and more
- Saturday…Hear Gershwin, Lili Boulanger & Prokofiev
- 8:30pm
- Miller Outdoor Theatre
- Always Free To Attend!
2. MAGICAL NIGHT:
- Prepare To Be Amazed As Magicians & Jugglers Take Over Stage
- Strolling Characters Entertain Crowd With Creative Costumes & Tricks
- Fun For The Entire Family
- Friday, 6:30pm – 8:30pm
- Sugar Land Town Square
- Free To Attend!
3. HOUSTON SOUL FOOD FESTIVAL:
- Over 30 Different Food Vendors From Across Texas
- Favorites Like Pork Chops, Oxtails, Fried Chicken, Candied Yams, Greens
- Vegan & Keto Options Available
- Other Small Business Booths (Clothing, Jewelry, Bath, Body, Health, etc)
- Sunday, 12pm – 7pm
- The Zone (Stella Link Rd)
- Free Tickets Ends Today; $7 Tomorrow; Kids 14 & Under Free
4. MOANA MOVIE SCREENING:
- See Modern-Day Disney Musical Classic In Vibrant Urban Space
- Park Has Community Garden, Children's Area, Beautiful Landscaping
- Basic Synopsis: In Ancient Polynesia, When A Terrible Curse Incurred By The Demigod "Maui" Reaches Moana's Island, She Answers Ocean's Call To Seek Out Maui & Set Things Right
- Featuring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as "Maui"
(Currently In Pre-Production For Live Action "Moana" Film)
- Friday, 8:30pm
- Levy Park
- Free To Attend!
5. BAYTOWN'S 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION:
- Parade, Food Trucks, Kids Activities, Firework Extravaganza, Live Music
- Monday, 6pm – 10pm…Grammy-Winning Artists Sunny Sauceda & Siggno
- Tuesday, 4pm – 10pm… R.L. Bell, Madeline Edwards and Grammy-Winning Leann Rimes
- Bicentennial Park
- Free To Attend!
6. 4TH OF JULY EVENTS ALL AROUND:
- All On Tuesday, All Free To Attend
- Pearland: Celebration Of Freedom At Independence Park, 6pm – 10pm
- Galveston: Fourth Of July Parade & Fireworks Over Gulf, 6pm – 8pm
- The Woodlands: South Montgomery County 4th Of July Parade, 9am
- The Woodlands: Red, Hot & Blue Festival, 6pm – 10pm
- Kingwood: 4th Of July Parade, 9am
- Kingwood: July 4th Family Games Festival, 3pm – 9:30pm
- Bellaire: Celebration Of Independence Parade & Festival, 9:30am – 12pm
- Friendswood: 4th Of July Celebration, 11am
- Seabrook: 4th Of July Kids' Parade, 10am – 12pm
- Pasadena: 4th Fest Celebration, 4pm – 10pm
- Sugar Land: Red, White & Boom, 5pm – 9pm
- Museum Of Fine Arts: Fourth Of July Celebration, 1pm – 5pm