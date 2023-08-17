Houston Happenings June 29 - July 4

HOUSTON — City Cast Houston - "The daily local podcast for can't-miss conversations about Houston, plus a dose of local news to keep you up to speed."
EVENTS
SATURDAY MORNING CARTOON CEREAL PARTY:
- Screening Mix of Iconic Episodes of Cartoon Favorites
- Including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, G.I. Joe, Rainbow Brite
- Includes Milk & Cereal Buffet of All Sugary Classics
- Museum Showcases Toys Dating Back to the Late 1800s
- Also Features Toy History, Inventors, Artists, Branding, etc.
- Saturday, 10:30am
- Houston Toy Museum (The Heights)
- Free With Museum Admission
THIRD WARD BACK TO SCHOOL BLOCK PARTY:
- Family-Friendly Event with Live Entertainment, Food, Drinks
- School Supply Giveaway, Including Free Backpacks While Supplies Last
- Sunday, 11am – 4pm
- Grooves of Houston
- Free To Attend (RSVP In Advance)
48th ANNUAL VINTAGE GLASS & ANTIQUE SHOW & SALE:
- Dozens Of Dealers Throughout 2 Buildings Specializing in Unique Finds
- Including American Depression-Era Glass, Elegant Glass
- Kitchen & Dinnerware, Pottery, Linens, Silver Primitives, Quilts & Jewelry
- Saturday, 9am – 5pm; Sunday, 10am – 4pm
- Fort Bend County Fairgrounds
- Tickets $7
MILLER SUMMER MIXTAPE CONCERT SERIES – HIP-HOP NIGHT:
- Annual 2-Night Concert Series Kicks Off
- Celebrating Houston's Local Music Scene & 50 Years of Hip-Hop
- Headlined By Paul Wall, with DJ Mr. Rogers, Lanell Grant, AJ McQueen, Phill Wade & Doeman
- Friday, 7:30pm
- Miller Outdoor Theatre
- Free To Attend
MILLER SUMMER MIXTAPE CONCERT SERIES – COUNTRY & BLUES NIGHT:
- Headliner Grammy-Nominated George Ducas (90's Hit "Lipstick Promises")
- George Born in Texas City, Graduated High School in Houston
- Also Featuring Robert Ellis, Kim Cruse and DJ Mike
- Saturday, 7:30pm
- Miller Outdoor Theatre
- Free To Attend
"MIDNIGHT COWBOY" MOVIE SCREENING:
- 1969 Film Follows Joe Buck (Jon Voight), A Naive, Young Texan Who Moves to Manhattan to Become Stud-For-Hire for Rich Women
- Joe Becomes Entangled with Con Man, "Ratso" (Dustin Hoffman)
- First X-Rated Film to Win Oscar for Best Picture
- Sunday, 5pm – 7pm
- Museum of Fine Arts
- Tickets Start At $7