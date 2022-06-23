x
Great Day Houston

Houston Happenings June 23 - 26

Dana Duterroil and Joni Fincham discuss this weekend's events

More Videos

HOUSTON — For more information on Dana Duterroil and Joni Fincham and their book, "111 Places In Houston That You Must Not Miss," log on to 111places.com

THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS:

44th ANNUAL HOUSTON PRIDE CELEBRATION FESTIVAL & PARADE:

  • Premiere Event Of Pride Month Celebrated By Hundreds Of Thousands
  • Djs, Food, Drink & Vendor Booths, Family Fun Zone
  • Outdoor Concerts Featuring Coi Leray Headlining     
  • Saturday, 12pm – 10pm
  • City Hall
  • Admission $5; Kids 12 & Under Free
  • eventbrite.com

ROCK THE RUNWAY – OFFICIAL PRIDE FASHION SHOW:

  • Featuring LGBTQIA+ Designers, Models, DJs
  • Houston's Hottest Models Show Haute Styles, Latest Fashions In Ladies Evening Wear, & Plenty Avant-Garde Statements
  • Tonight, 6pm – 11pm
  • Rise Rooftop Lounge
  • Free To First 200 RSVPs 
  • eventbrite.com

TAYLOR SWIFT NIGHT:

  • Pride Night Singalong & Dance Event, Gather To Belt Out Hits Of Pop Icon
  • Saturday, 9pm
  • White Oak Music Hall
  • Tickets $12
  • wl.seetickets.us/event 

POP CATS:

  • 2-Day Immersive Pop-Culture Festival Celebrates Everything Cat
  • Supports Feline Advocacy & Welfare Awareness; Connect With Local Cat Organizations
  • Cat-Themed Art Show, 6 Colorful Playgrounds, Adoptable Kittens, Vendors
  • Bar Serving "Cat-Tails", Healthy Snack Bar
  • Saturday – Sunday, 11am – 5pm
  • Silver Street Studios
  • Tickets Start At $15
  • popcats.org/houston2022 

"SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS" SCREENING:

  • Outdoor Showing Of Smash Marvel Movie; Food & Drinks Available
  • Film Follows Superhero's Transition From Childhood To Adulthood. 
  • Trained In Hand-To-Hand Combat By Infamous Father, He Realizes Final
  • Battle May Be Against The Man That Raised Him 
  • Friday, 8:30pm
  • Levy Park
  • Free To Attend
  • levyparkhouston.org
  • imdb.com

SUMMER SEOUL FEST:

  • Asian Music & Food Festival Featuring Best In Houston K-Pop
  • Dance Performances & Challenges; Headliners Doe & Brooklyn
  • Myeongdong Market Pavillion Featuring Food, Drink And Dessert Vendors 
  • Saturday, 11am – 10pm
  • Independence Park (Pearland)
  • Tickets Start At $10
  • snap2official.com/summerseoul 

"ELVIS" BRUNCH:

  • Flamboyant New Biopic Starring Austin Butler& Tom Hanks
  • Soundtrack Includes Doja Cat, Eminem, Maneskin & Jack White
  • Brunch Features Movie-Inspired Dishes Plus Typical Fare Like Egg BLT, French Toast, Breakfast Tacos & Cocktails
  • Saturday & Sunday Mornings
  • Alamo Drafthouse
  • Movie Tickets $11
  • drafthouse.com/houston

