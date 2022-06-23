Houston Happenings June 23 - 26

HOUSTON — For more information on Dana Duterroil and Joni Fincham and their book, "111 Places In Houston That You Must Not Miss," log on to 111places.com
THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS:
44th ANNUAL HOUSTON PRIDE CELEBRATION FESTIVAL & PARADE:
- Premiere Event Of Pride Month Celebrated By Hundreds Of Thousands
- Djs, Food, Drink & Vendor Booths, Family Fun Zone
- Outdoor Concerts Featuring Coi Leray Headlining
- Saturday, 12pm – 10pm
- City Hall
- Admission $5; Kids 12 & Under Free
- eventbrite.com
ROCK THE RUNWAY – OFFICIAL PRIDE FASHION SHOW:
- Featuring LGBTQIA+ Designers, Models, DJs
- Houston's Hottest Models Show Haute Styles, Latest Fashions In Ladies Evening Wear, & Plenty Avant-Garde Statements
- Tonight, 6pm – 11pm
- Rise Rooftop Lounge
- Free To First 200 RSVPs
- eventbrite.com
TAYLOR SWIFT NIGHT:
- Pride Night Singalong & Dance Event, Gather To Belt Out Hits Of Pop Icon
- Saturday, 9pm
- White Oak Music Hall
- Tickets $12
- wl.seetickets.us/event
POP CATS:
- 2-Day Immersive Pop-Culture Festival Celebrates Everything Cat
- Supports Feline Advocacy & Welfare Awareness; Connect With Local Cat Organizations
- Cat-Themed Art Show, 6 Colorful Playgrounds, Adoptable Kittens, Vendors
- Bar Serving "Cat-Tails", Healthy Snack Bar
- Saturday – Sunday, 11am – 5pm
- Silver Street Studios
- Tickets Start At $15
- popcats.org/houston2022
"SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS" SCREENING:
- Outdoor Showing Of Smash Marvel Movie; Food & Drinks Available
- Film Follows Superhero's Transition From Childhood To Adulthood.
- Trained In Hand-To-Hand Combat By Infamous Father, He Realizes Final
- Battle May Be Against The Man That Raised Him
- Friday, 8:30pm
- Levy Park
- Free To Attend
- levyparkhouston.org
- imdb.com
SUMMER SEOUL FEST:
- Asian Music & Food Festival Featuring Best In Houston K-Pop
- Dance Performances & Challenges; Headliners Doe & Brooklyn
- Myeongdong Market Pavillion Featuring Food, Drink And Dessert Vendors
- Saturday, 11am – 10pm
- Independence Park (Pearland)
- Tickets Start At $10
- snap2official.com/summerseoul
"ELVIS" BRUNCH:
- Flamboyant New Biopic Starring Austin Butler& Tom Hanks
- Soundtrack Includes Doja Cat, Eminem, Maneskin & Jack White
- Brunch Features Movie-Inspired Dishes Plus Typical Fare Like Egg BLT, French Toast, Breakfast Tacos & Cocktails
- Saturday & Sunday Mornings
- Alamo Drafthouse
- Movie Tickets $11
- drafthouse.com/houston