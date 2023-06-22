Houston Happenings June 22 - 25

Authors Dana Duterroil and Joni Fincham discuss this weekend's best events.

THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS:

- Art Exhibit Curated By Franky Cardona

- Performances By The Clutch City Dancers, Clutch Bear & Launch Crew

- Appearances By Rockets Legends For Autographs

- Play Basketball On Two Half-Court Setups

- Food, Drinks & More

- Tonight, June 22

- Doors Open At 5 p.m. At POST Houston

- NBA Draft Starts At 7 p.m.

- Free General Admission

- Register Online

- "Tamarie's TOTALLY TRUE Revue (Plus Lies Too)!"

- 26th Installment Of Hit Original Musical Series

- Tamarie & Crew Will Snark, Sing & Dance

- At MATCH (Midtown Arts & Theater Center)

- Opening Night On Friday, June 23

- Goes On Until August 5

- Tickets: Pay What You can

- Pride Houston 365 Is Making A Few Changes

- Due To High Temperatures

- They Will Only Have The Annual Parade

- No Daytime Festival

- Parade Will Be In Downtown Houston

- Saturday, June 24

- 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

- Free To Attend

- Welcomes New Wave Of Jazz Sounds

- Family-Friendly Event

- Line Up Includes: Adam Hawley & Scott Marvill

- Portion Of Proceeds Goes To Victor's Victors

- At Discovery Green

- Saturday, June 24

- Noon - 10 p.m.

- Tickets Start At $35

- Bring Your Blankets

- Grab Family & Friends

- Enjoy An Outdoor Movie Night

- "The Parent Trap"

- At First Colony Mall In Sugar Land

- Saturday, June 24

- At 2 p.m.

- Free To Attend

- 8 Live Music Performances

- Including CUPID! The Artist Behind Song "Cupid Shuffle"

- Family-Friendly Games & Activities

- Free Sand Castle Lessons

- At East Beach In Galveston

- Saturday, June 24

- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.