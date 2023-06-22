x
Great Day Houston

Houston Happenings June 22 - 25

Authors Dana Duterroil and Joni Fincham discuss this weekend's best events.

More Videos

HOUSTON — To learn more about "111 Place For Kids In Houston That You Must Not Miss," click here.

To book a personalized tour of the city with Dana & Joni, or for more about their city guide books, visit tripchandler.com | @TripChandler.Houston |  @tripchandler 

THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS: 

ROCKETS DRAFT EXPERIENCE 

- Art Exhibit Curated By Franky Cardona 

- Performances By The Clutch City Dancers, Clutch Bear & Launch Crew 

- Appearances By Rockets Legends For Autographs 

- Play Basketball On Two Half-Court Setups 

- Food, Drinks & More 

- Tonight, June 22

- Doors Open At 5 p.m. At POST Houston

- NBA Draft Starts At 7 p.m.   

- Free General Admission 

- Register Online 

CATASTROPHIC THEATRE PRESENTS THE ANNUAL TAMARIE SHOW 

- "Tamarie's TOTALLY TRUE Revue (Plus Lies Too)!"

- 26th Installment Of Hit Original Musical Series 

- Tamarie & Crew Will Snark, Sing & Dance 

- At MATCH (Midtown Arts & Theater Center) 

- Opening Night On Friday, June 23

- Goes On Until August 5 

- Tickets: Pay What You can 

HOUSTON'S 45TH LGBTQ+ PRIDE PARADE 

- Pride Houston 365 Is Making A Few Changes 

- Due To High Temperatures 

- They Will Only Have The Annual Parade 

- No Daytime Festival 

- Parade Will Be In Downtown Houston 

- Saturday, June 24 

- 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

- Free To Attend

EMPIRE STATE JAZZ FESTIVAL 

- Welcomes New Wave Of Jazz Sounds 

- Family-Friendly Event 

- Line Up Includes: Adam Hawley & Scott Marvill 

- Portion Of Proceeds Goes To Victor's Victors 

- At Discovery Green 

- Saturday, June 24

- Noon - 10 p.m.

- Tickets Start At $35

MOVIES ON THE LAWN 

- Bring Your Blankets 

- Grab Family & Friends 

- Enjoy An Outdoor Movie Night 

- "The Parent Trap"

- At First Colony Mall In Sugar Land 

- Saturday, June 24

- At 2 p.m.

- Free To Attend 

• GALVESTON UNITED BEACH & MUSIC FEST

- 8 Live Music Performances

- Including CUPID! The Artist Behind Song "Cupid Shuffle"

- Family-Friendly Games & Activities 

- Free Sand Castle Lessons 

- At East Beach In Galveston 

- Saturday, June 24 

- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

- Free To Attend 

