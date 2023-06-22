Houston Happenings June 22 - 25

HOUSTON — To learn more about "111 Place For Kids In Houston That You Must Not Miss," click here.
THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS:
- Art Exhibit Curated By Franky Cardona
- Performances By The Clutch City Dancers, Clutch Bear & Launch Crew
- Appearances By Rockets Legends For Autographs
- Play Basketball On Two Half-Court Setups
- Food, Drinks & More
- Tonight, June 22
- Doors Open At 5 p.m. At POST Houston
- NBA Draft Starts At 7 p.m.
- Free General Admission
- Register Online
- "Tamarie's TOTALLY TRUE Revue (Plus Lies Too)!"
- 26th Installment Of Hit Original Musical Series
- Tamarie & Crew Will Snark, Sing & Dance
- At MATCH (Midtown Arts & Theater Center)
- Opening Night On Friday, June 23
- Goes On Until August 5
- Tickets: Pay What You can
- Pride Houston 365 Is Making A Few Changes
- Due To High Temperatures
- They Will Only Have The Annual Parade
- No Daytime Festival
- Parade Will Be In Downtown Houston
- Saturday, June 24
- 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
- Free To Attend
- Welcomes New Wave Of Jazz Sounds
- Family-Friendly Event
- Line Up Includes: Adam Hawley & Scott Marvill
- Portion Of Proceeds Goes To Victor's Victors
- At Discovery Green
- Saturday, June 24
- Noon - 10 p.m.
- Tickets Start At $35
- Bring Your Blankets
- Grab Family & Friends
- Enjoy An Outdoor Movie Night
- "The Parent Trap"
- At First Colony Mall In Sugar Land
- Saturday, June 24
- At 2 p.m.
- Free To Attend
- 8 Live Music Performances
- Including CUPID! The Artist Behind Song "Cupid Shuffle"
- Family-Friendly Games & Activities
- Free Sand Castle Lessons
- At East Beach In Galveston
- Saturday, June 24
- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Free To Attend