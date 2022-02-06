x
Great Day Houston

Houston Happenings June 2 - 5

Jennie Bui-McCoy with Houston First discusses this weekend's events

HOUSTON — For more information on Houston First, log on to HoustonFirst.com

This Weekend's Happenings

  • SAINT ARNOLD 28TH ANNIVERSARY PARTY:
    • Celebrate Texas’ Oldest Craft Brewery
    • Special Variants Of Art Car IPA On Draft, Commemorative Art Car IPA-Themed Glassware, & Art Cars Galore
    • Live Entertainment Throughout Beer Garden
    • Saturday, 2pm – 9pm
    • Saint Arnold Brewing Company
    • Free To Attend!
    • saintarnold.com
  • THE MENIL COLLECTION’S 35TH BIRTHDAY PARTY:
    • Live Music By Keyun & The Zydeco Masters, Refreshments & Dessert
    • Curators Talk About Collections & Art Galleries
    • Saturday, 4pm – 6pm
    • Menil Main Building Lawn
    • Free To Attend!
    • menil.org/events
  • HOUSTON TATTOO ARTS FESTIVAL:
    • Get Inked By Best Local, National & Celebrity Tattoo Artists In The Business
    • Tattoo Contests, Live Entertainment, Vendors, Clothing, Jewelry & Artwork
    • Friday, 2pm – 11pm; Saturday, 11am – 11pm; Sunday, 11am – 8pm
    • NRG Center
    • Tickets Start At $20
    • villainarts.com
  • BLOOMS & BERRIES FESTIVAL:
    • Hit The Patch To Pick Strawberries, Blackberries, And Sunflowers
    • Vintage Fair Rides, Roller Coaster, Kids Games, Photo Ops In Flowers, Kettle Corn
    • Saturday - Sunday, 9am – 1pm
    • P-6 Farms (Montgomery)
    • Tickets $18; Kids Under 3 Free
    • p-6farms.com/blooms-and-berries
  • 33RD ANNUAL ACCORDION KINGS & QUEENS:
    • Top Texas And Louisiana Accordion-Fronted Roots Music
    • Las Fenix, RJ & Kreole Smoove, Cameron Dupuy & the Cajun Troubadours,
    • 2022 Big Squeeze Champions
    • Saturday, 7pm – 10pm
    • Miller Outdoor Theatre
    • Free To Attend!
    • milleroutdoortheatre.com
  • 6th ANNUAL WOMEN VET EMPOWERMENT EXPO:
    • Celebrating Women In Armed Services
    • This Year’s Theme Is “You Are Remarkable”
    • Breakfast, “#appreSHEation Exhibit,” Revealing Of VA Women’s Health Center Name
    • Dynamic Panel, Workshop & Keynote Speaker, Plus Raffle Prizes
    • Sunday, June 12, 8:30am – 12:30pm (Women Veterans Day)
    • Buffalo Soldiers National Museum
    • Free For All Female Veterans!
    • tinyurl.com/WVEE2022
  • JONATHAN’S DRIVE FOR UKRAINE DINNER:
    • Raising $100,000 To Purchase Cargo Vans In Europe &
      Deliver Filled With Medical Supplies To Lviv, Ukraine
    • All Vans & Logistics In Place, Just Need Contributions
    • Honorable Consul General Of Ukraine Houston, Vitalii Tarasiuk, Will Be In Attendance
    • Tuesday, June 7
    • 5:30 Cocktail & Appetizers, 7pm Seated Dinner
    • Jonathan’s The Rub, Memorial Green
    • $200 Donation Per Person
    • houstonfoodfinder.com