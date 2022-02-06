Houston Happenings June 2 - 5

HOUSTON — For more information on Houston First, log on to HoustonFirst.com
This Weekend's Happenings
- SAINT ARNOLD 28TH ANNIVERSARY PARTY:
- Celebrate Texas’ Oldest Craft Brewery
- Special Variants Of Art Car IPA On Draft, Commemorative Art Car IPA-Themed Glassware, & Art Cars Galore
- Live Entertainment Throughout Beer Garden
- Saturday, 2pm – 9pm
- Saint Arnold Brewing Company
- Free To Attend!
- saintarnold.com
- THE MENIL COLLECTION’S 35TH BIRTHDAY PARTY:
- Live Music By Keyun & The Zydeco Masters, Refreshments & Dessert
- Curators Talk About Collections & Art Galleries
- Saturday, 4pm – 6pm
- Menil Main Building Lawn
- Free To Attend!
- menil.org/events
- HOUSTON TATTOO ARTS FESTIVAL:
- Get Inked By Best Local, National & Celebrity Tattoo Artists In The Business
- Tattoo Contests, Live Entertainment, Vendors, Clothing, Jewelry & Artwork
- Friday, 2pm – 11pm; Saturday, 11am – 11pm; Sunday, 11am – 8pm
- NRG Center
- Tickets Start At $20
- villainarts.com
- BLOOMS & BERRIES FESTIVAL:
- Hit The Patch To Pick Strawberries, Blackberries, And Sunflowers
- Vintage Fair Rides, Roller Coaster, Kids Games, Photo Ops In Flowers, Kettle Corn
- Saturday - Sunday, 9am – 1pm
- P-6 Farms (Montgomery)
- Tickets $18; Kids Under 3 Free
- p-6farms.com/blooms-and-berries
- 33RD ANNUAL ACCORDION KINGS & QUEENS:
- Top Texas And Louisiana Accordion-Fronted Roots Music
- Las Fenix, RJ & Kreole Smoove, Cameron Dupuy & the Cajun Troubadours,
- 2022 Big Squeeze Champions
- Saturday, 7pm – 10pm
- Miller Outdoor Theatre
- Free To Attend!
- milleroutdoortheatre.com
- 6th ANNUAL WOMEN VET EMPOWERMENT EXPO:
- Celebrating Women In Armed Services
- This Year’s Theme Is “You Are Remarkable”
- Breakfast, “#appreSHEation Exhibit,” Revealing Of VA Women’s Health Center Name
- Dynamic Panel, Workshop & Keynote Speaker, Plus Raffle Prizes
- Sunday, June 12, 8:30am – 12:30pm (Women Veterans Day)
- Buffalo Soldiers National Museum
- Free For All Female Veterans!
- tinyurl.com/WVEE2022
- JONATHAN’S DRIVE FOR UKRAINE DINNER:
- Raising $100,000 To Purchase Cargo Vans In Europe &
Deliver Filled With Medical Supplies To Lviv, Ukraine
- All Vans & Logistics In Place, Just Need Contributions
- Honorable Consul General Of Ukraine Houston, Vitalii Tarasiuk, Will Be In Attendance
- Tuesday, June 7
- 5:30 Cocktail & Appetizers, 7pm Seated Dinner
- Jonathan’s The Rub, Memorial Green
- $200 Donation Per Person
- houstonfoodfinder.com
