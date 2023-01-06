Houston Happenings June 1st - 4th 2023

HOUSTON — For more information on Sarah Gish, log on to Gish Creative
THIS WEEKENDS EVENTS
- "The Suffers" Live In Concert With Guests Marium Echo & James Francies
- Hear One Of Houston's Most Unique & Funky Acts, Playing Songs From Latest Album, "It Starts With Love"
- Last Date Of Concert Series Increasing Awareness Of City's Contributions To Jazz
- Limited Capacity On The Lawn; Picnic Blankets & Lawn Chairs Encouraged
- Sunday, 5pm – 8pm
- Buffalo Bayou Park
- Free To Attend (Register Online)
- Concert Celebrating Beauty And Diversity Of Love In All Its Forms
- Showcasing Incredible Vocal Talents Of Chorus Members
- Inspiring Message Of Inclusivity And Acceptance Through Power Of Music
- Featuring Hits From Aretha Franklin, Joe Cocker, Elton John, Mary Lambert, Janis Ian, Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran, The Pointer Sisters & More
- Connect With Like-Minded Individuals Of LGBTQ+ Community
- Saturday, 8pm – 9:30pm
- Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church
- Tickets Start At $10
- Learn Intricate Art Of Sandcastle Building From A Pro On Water's Edge
- Saturday, 11am – 4pm
- East Beach (Galveston)
- Free To Attend
- Performances From Accordion-Fronted Bands
- Cedric Watson & Bijou Creole, Grupo Imagen, Alex Meixner Band
- Plus Winners Of Texas Folklife's 2023 Statewide Big Squeeze Youth Accordion Contest
- Saturday, 7pm
- Miller Outdoor Theatre
- Free To Attend
- HCCC Resident Artist Guadalupe Hernandez Teaches How To Make Perforated Paper Banner
- Traditional Mexican Decorative Craft Made By Cutting Elaborate Designs Into Sheets Of Tissue Paper
- HANDS-ON HOUSTON Is Free Drop-In Event Held 1st Saturday Month
- Saturday, 11am – 3pm
- Houston Center For Contemporary Craft
- Free To Attend!
TOY STORY MOVIE SCREENINGS:
- Houston Symphony Will Perform Randy Newman's Award-Winning Score Live During The Woodland's Screening
- Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Tonight, 8pm
- First Colony Mall, Saturday, 2pm
- Free To Attend!
- Get Inked By Best Local, International & Celebrity Tattoo Artists In Business
- Tattoo Contests, Live Entertainment, Vendors, Clothing, Jewelry & Artwork
- Friday, 2pm – 11pm; Saturday, 11am – 11pm; Sunday, 11am – 8pm
- NRG Center
- Tickets Start At $20