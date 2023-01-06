Houston Happenings June 1st - 4th 2023

Sarah Gish discusses this weekend's best events.

For more information on Sarah Gish, log on to Gish Creative

THIS WEEKENDS EVENTS

- "The Suffers" Live In Concert With Guests Marium Echo & James Francies

- Hear One Of Houston's Most Unique & Funky Acts, Playing Songs From Latest Album, "It Starts With Love"

- Last Date Of Concert Series Increasing Awareness Of City's Contributions To Jazz

- Limited Capacity On The Lawn; Picnic Blankets & Lawn Chairs Encouraged

- Sunday, 5pm – 8pm

- Buffalo Bayou Park

- Free To Attend (Register Online)

- Concert Celebrating Beauty And Diversity Of Love In All Its Forms

- Showcasing Incredible Vocal Talents Of Chorus Members

- Inspiring Message Of Inclusivity And Acceptance Through Power Of Music

- Featuring Hits From Aretha Franklin, Joe Cocker, Elton John, Mary Lambert, Janis Ian, Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran, The Pointer Sisters & More

- Connect With Like-Minded Individuals Of LGBTQ+ Community

- Saturday, 8pm – 9:30pm

- Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church

- Tickets Start At $10

- Learn Intricate Art Of Sandcastle Building From A Pro On Water's Edge

- Saturday, 11am – 4pm

- East Beach (Galveston)

- Free To Attend

- Performances From Accordion-Fronted Bands

- Cedric Watson & Bijou Creole, Grupo Imagen, Alex Meixner Band

- Plus Winners Of Texas Folklife's 2023 Statewide Big Squeeze Youth Accordion Contest

- Saturday, 7pm

- Miller Outdoor Theatre

- Free To Attend

- HCCC Resident Artist Guadalupe Hernandez Teaches How To Make Perforated Paper Banner

- Traditional Mexican Decorative Craft Made By Cutting Elaborate Designs Into Sheets Of Tissue Paper

- HANDS-ON HOUSTON Is Free Drop-In Event Held 1st Saturday Month

- Saturday, 11am – 3pm

- Houston Center For Contemporary Craft

- Free To Attend!

TOY STORY MOVIE SCREENINGS:

- Houston Symphony Will Perform Randy Newman's Award-Winning Score Live During The Woodland's Screening

- Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Tonight, 8pm

- First Colony Mall, Saturday, 2pm

- Free To Attend!

- Get Inked By Best Local, International & Celebrity Tattoo Artists In Business

- Tattoo Contests, Live Entertainment, Vendors, Clothing, Jewelry & Artwork

- Friday, 2pm – 11pm; Saturday, 11am – 11pm; Sunday, 11am – 8pm

- NRG Center