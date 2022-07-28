Houston Happenings July 28 - July 31

HOUSTON — For more information on Houston First, log on to HoustonFirst.com
THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS
HOUSTON SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL:
- Tonight & Saturday, 8:15pm: King Lear
- Family, Betrayal & Madness Ensue After King Lear Disowns The Wrong Child
- First Houston Festival Production Of This Play In Over 20 Years
- Friday, 8:15: Cymbeline
- Dark Fairytale Romance About Hopeful Princess Imogen & Banished Secret Husband, Plus Her Wicked Stepmother, Her Goofball Step-Brother & Her Powerful Father, King Cymbeline
- Filled With Forbidden Love, Mistaken Identity, Vile Poisons & Treachery
- Miller Outdoor Theatre
- Free To Attend
- milleroutdoortheatre.com
ANIME MATSURI:
- 16th Anniversary Of Anime & Japanese Pop Culture Celebration
- Cosplay, Art, Exhibitors, Live Concerts, K-Pop, J-Pop, J-Rock, Panels, Video Games, Sumo Wrestling & Exhibitions
- Today - Sunday
- George R. Brown Convention Center
- Tickets Available Online
- 2022.animematsuri.com
BUFF BREW 11TH ANNUAL CHRISTMAS IN JULY:
- City's Most Creative Brewery; Founded In 2011
- Held On 3rd Floor Rooftop With Live DJ
- Icy Cold Treats, Special Release Beers, Commemorative Glass
- Winter Wonderland Photo Opps; Wear Ugly X-Mas Tank Tops
- Saturday, 12pm – 6pm
- Buffalo Bayou Brewing Company
- Tickets $25
- buffbrew.com
- facebook.com/events
H-TOWN SNEAKER SUMMIT:
- Buy, Sell, Trade Rare & Collectible Footwear
- Thousands Of Shoes Plus Streetwear & Vintage Apparel
- Sunday, 3pm – 8pm
- NRG Park
- Tickets Available Online
- sneakersummit.com
DINO DAZE WONDER WEEK:
- Today – Saturday: Dinosaur Extravaganza With Activities Like Paper Plate Dinos, Dino Masks & Pterodactyl Puppets
- Friday Only, 11am & 11:30am: Dinosaur Meet & Greet
- Fort Bend Children's Discovery Museum
- Tickets Start At $14
- childrensdiscoveryfb.org
HOUSTON FAMILY FUN FEST:
- Sponsored By Houston Family Magazine
- Face Painting, Activities, Food Vendors, Rock Climbing Wall, Arts & Crafts, Inflatables, Live Music, Door Prizes
- Saturday, 11am – 4pm @ Sugar Land Town Square
- Sunday, 12pm – 4pm @ Heritage Square In LaCenterra (Katy)
- Free To Attend
- lacenterra.com