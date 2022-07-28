x
Great Day Houston

Houston Happenings July 28 - July 31

Jennie Bui-McCoy with Houston First discusses this weekend's events

HOUSTON — For more information on Houston First, log on to HoustonFirst.com

THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS

HOUSTON SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL:

  • Tonight & Saturday, 8:15pm: King Lear
    • Family, Betrayal & Madness Ensue After King Lear Disowns The Wrong Child
    • First Houston Festival Production Of This Play In Over 20 Years
  • Friday, 8:15: Cymbeline
    • Dark Fairytale Romance About Hopeful Princess Imogen & Banished Secret Husband, Plus Her Wicked Stepmother, Her Goofball Step-Brother & Her Powerful Father, King Cymbeline
    • Filled With Forbidden Love, Mistaken Identity, Vile Poisons & Treachery
  • Miller Outdoor Theatre

ANIME MATSURI:

  • 16th Anniversary Of Anime & Japanese Pop Culture Celebration
  • Cosplay, Art, Exhibitors, Live Concerts, K-Pop, J-Pop, J-Rock, Panels, Video Games, Sumo Wrestling & Exhibitions
  • Today - Sunday
  • George R. Brown Convention Center
  • Tickets Available Online
  • 2022.animematsuri.com

BUFF BREW 11TH ANNUAL CHRISTMAS IN JULY:

  • City's Most Creative Brewery; Founded In 2011
  • Held On 3rd Floor Rooftop With Live DJ
  • Icy Cold Treats, Special Release Beers, Commemorative Glass
  • Winter Wonderland Photo Opps; Wear Ugly X-Mas Tank Tops
  • Saturday, 12pm – 6pm
  • Buffalo Bayou Brewing Company
  • Tickets $25
  • buffbrew.com
  • facebook.com/events 

H-TOWN SNEAKER SUMMIT:

  • Buy, Sell, Trade Rare & Collectible Footwear
  • Thousands Of Shoes Plus Streetwear & Vintage Apparel 
  • Sunday, 3pm – 8pm
  • NRG Park
  • Tickets Available Online
  • sneakersummit.com

DINO DAZE WONDER WEEK:

  • Today – Saturday: Dinosaur Extravaganza With Activities Like Paper Plate Dinos, Dino Masks & Pterodactyl Puppets
  • Friday Only, 11am & 11:30am: Dinosaur Meet & Greet 
  • Fort Bend Children's Discovery Museum
  • Tickets Start At $14
  • childrensdiscoveryfb.org 

HOUSTON FAMILY FUN FEST:

  • Sponsored By Houston Family Magazine
  • Face Painting, Activities, Food Vendors, Rock Climbing Wall, Arts & Crafts, Inflatables, Live Music, Door Prizes
  • Saturday, 11am – 4pm @ Sugar Land Town Square
  • Sunday, 12pm – 4pm @ Heritage Square In LaCenterra (Katy)
  • Free To Attend
  • lacenterra.com 

