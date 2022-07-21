Houston Happenings July 21 - 24

HOUSTON — Start your day with a smile on 100.3 The Bull! Join George, Mo & Erik as they celebrate the city of Houston every morning. The Morning Bullpen is the proud home of the 6:10 & 8:10 Amen, 10-Minute-Tune at 7:30, and Facebook Fights at 6:40 and 9:40 on KILT-FM
THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS
AMERICAN FITNESS EXPO:
- 5th Anniversary With Biggest Names In Fitness Industry
- Over 150 Exhibitors, Celebrity Guests, Competitions, Seminars, Motivational Speakers, Live Boot Camps, Basketball & Boxing Tournaments & Kids Zone
- Saturday - Sunday, 10am – 5:30pm
- George R. Brown Convention Center
- Tickets Start At $10
- afitnessexpo.com
HOUSTON WORLD SERIES OF DOG SHOWS:
- Over 150 Different Breeds Compete
- Events Include Flyball, Creative Grooming, Frisbee Exhibition, Canine Musical Freestyle
- Who Will Be "Best In Show?"
- Today - Sunday, 8am – 6pm
- NRG Park
- Tickets Start At $10; Ages 12 & Under Free
- houstondogshows.com
HOUSTON CRICKET FESTIVAL:
- Doubleheader Of Minor League Matches
- Lone Star Athletics vs. Houston Hurricanes
- Dallas Mustangs vs. Saint Louis Americans
- Kids Cricket Clinic, Meet & Greets, Food Trucks, Music, Giveaways
- Sunday, 10am – 7pm
- Moosa Stadium (Pearland)
- Free To Attend
- eventbrite.com
WIZARD FEST HOUSTON:
- Harry Potters Lovers Rejoice!
- Indoor Quidditch Game, Costume Contest, Trivia, Themed Drinks
- Back-To-Back Movies, Interactive Photo Ops, Vendor Market, Food Pop Ups
- Sunday, 1pm – 7pm
- El Rodeo Event Center (Edgebrook)
- Tickets Start At $15
- eventbrite.com
HOUSTON HORROR FILM FESTIVAL:
- Celebrity Meet & Greets, Movie Screenings, Vendors, Cosplay, Artists, Horror Memorabilia & More
- Special Guests Include Actors From "Friday The 13th" & "Halloween" Franchises
- Friday, 5pm – 10pm; Saturday, 11am – 7pm; Sunday, 11am – 5pm
- Houston Marriott of Westchase
- Tickets Start At $30
- houstonhorrorfilmfest.com
"NOPE" MOVIE PREMIERE:
- New Thriller From Director Jordan Peele
- Residents Of Lonely Gulch In Inland California Bear Witness To Uncanny And Chilling Discovery
- In Theaters Everywhere Tonight
- imdb.com