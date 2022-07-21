x
Great Day Houston

Houston Happenings July 21 - 24

George, Mo and Erik from 100.3 The Bull discuss this weekend's most happening events

HOUSTON — Start your day with a smile on 100.3 The Bull! Join George, Mo & Erik as they celebrate the city of Houston every morning. The Morning Bullpen is the proud home of the 6:10 & 8:10 Amen, 10-Minute-Tune at 7:30, and Facebook Fights at 6:40 and 9:40 on KILT-FM 

THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS

AMERICAN FITNESS EXPO:

  • 5th Anniversary With Biggest Names In Fitness Industry
  • Over 150 Exhibitors, Celebrity Guests, Competitions, Seminars, Motivational Speakers, Live Boot Camps, Basketball & Boxing Tournaments & Kids Zone
  • Saturday - Sunday, 10am – 5:30pm
  • George R. Brown Convention Center
  • Tickets Start At $10
  • afitnessexpo.com 

HOUSTON WORLD SERIES OF DOG SHOWS:

  • Over 150 Different Breeds Compete 
  • Events Include Flyball, Creative Grooming, Frisbee Exhibition, Canine Musical Freestyle
  • Who Will Be "Best In Show?"
  • Today - Sunday, 8am – 6pm
  • NRG Park
  • Tickets Start At $10; Ages 12 & Under Free
  • houstondogshows.com 

HOUSTON CRICKET FESTIVAL:

  • Doubleheader Of Minor League Matches
  • Lone Star Athletics vs. Houston Hurricanes
  • Dallas Mustangs vs. Saint Louis Americans
  • Kids Cricket Clinic, Meet & Greets, Food Trucks, Music, Giveaways
  • Sunday, 10am – 7pm
  • Moosa Stadium (Pearland)
  • Free To Attend
  • eventbrite.com 

WIZARD FEST HOUSTON:

  • Harry Potters Lovers Rejoice!
  • Indoor Quidditch Game, Costume Contest, Trivia, Themed Drinks
  • Back-To-Back Movies, Interactive Photo Ops, Vendor Market, Food Pop Ups
  • Sunday, 1pm – 7pm
  • El Rodeo Event Center (Edgebrook)
  • Tickets Start At $15
  • eventbrite.com

HOUSTON HORROR FILM FESTIVAL:

  • Celebrity Meet & Greets, Movie Screenings, Vendors, Cosplay, Artists, Horror Memorabilia & More
  • Special Guests Include Actors From "Friday The 13th" & "Halloween" Franchises
  • Friday, 5pm – 10pm; Saturday, 11am – 7pm; Sunday, 11am – 5pm
  • Houston Marriott of Westchase
  • Tickets Start At $30
  • houstonhorrorfilmfest.com

"NOPE" MOVIE PREMIERE:

  • New Thriller From Director Jordan Peele
  • Residents Of Lonely Gulch In Inland California Bear Witness To Uncanny And Chilling Discovery
  • In Theaters Everywhere Tonight
  • imdb.com 

