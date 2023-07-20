x
Great Day Houston

Houston Happenings: July 20 - 23, 2023

Meagan Clanahan with Houston Moms gives us this weekend's best events.

HOUSTON — For free resources to help moms and parents across our area, visit houston.momcollective.com

You can also follow them on Facebook @RealHoustonMoms and Instagram @realhoustonmoms.

THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS:

IGBO FEST

- Saturday

- 3 pm – 9 pm

- Discovery Green

- Free

HOUSTON WORLD SERIES OF DOG SHOWS 

- Today – Sunday

- 8am - 6pm

- NRG Center

- Tickets $15, Ages 12 & Under FREE

‘EXPLORE ASIA’ GRAND OPENING 

- Friday: 12 pm – 7 pm

- Sat. & Sun: 10 am – 5 pm

- Free, Registration Required

SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

- Tonight: The Zydeco Dots with Sean Lucy

- 6 pm – 9 pm

- Menard Park Bandshell (Galveston)

- Free

JAZZ+ Summer Sunset Series   

- Friday

- 7 pm – 10 pm

- The Lawn At Memorial City

- Free

