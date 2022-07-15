x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Great Day Houston

Houston Happenings July 15 - 17

Lori Freese details the best events this weekend

More Videos

HOUSTON —

THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS

  • EASTON CORBIN LIVE IN CONCERT:
    • Country Star Will Play Hits Like "A Little More Country Than That," "All Over The Road" and "I Can't Decide"
    • Tonight, Doors 7pm
    • The Wildcatter Saloon (Katy)
    • facebook.com/events
    • eastoncorbin.com 
  • KIDS LET'S PARTY FEST:
    • Park Activities, Bike Rentals, Skate Park, Kayaks / Canoes, Boat Tours
    • Kids Play Areas, Dog Park, Arts & Crafts, Petting Zoo, Face Paintings
    • Characters Like CoComelon, Baby Sharks, Encanto, Elmo, Mickey & Minnie Mouse
    • Entertainment By Nickelodeon Star "That Girl Lay Lay"; Selena Tribute; Kid DJs; Kids Acapella Group; Tik Tok Sensation The Enky Boys
    • Headliner: Adassa (Voice of "Dolores" in Disney's Encanto) Performs "We Don't Talk About Bruno" & Many Other Songs From Movie
    • Sunday, 12pm – 8pm
    • Levy Park
    • Tickets Available Online
    • kidsletsparty.com
    • click-eventstore.com/kids-party
  • IGBO FEST:
    • Cultural, Music, Folklore Festival To Support Cultural Understanding
    • Traditional Dance, Comedy, Fashion & Singing By Performers From All Over U.S. & Nigeria
    • Saturday, 6am – 11pm
    • Discovery Green
    • Free To Attend
    • igbofesthouston.org
    • discoverygreen.com
  • CONTINENTAL CLUB ANNIVERSARY BASH:
    • Celebrate 22 Years Of Houston's Longest-Running Rock & Roll Club
    • Featured Performers Include Johnny Falstaff, The Allen Oldies Band,
      Bayou City Funk, KALO, Shame On Me, Fatal Jets, Luba Dvorak,
      Christopher Seymore, The Lonesome Haunts
    • Saturday, Doors 6pm
    • The Continental Club / Shoeshine Charley's Big Top Lounge
    • Free To Attend
    • events.timely.fun
    • continentalclub.com
  • VERTIGO: ONE. ONE & ONE:
    • Nine Powerful Dancers Explore Individual's Desire To Feel Complete, While Recognizing Spiritual Need For Community & Connection To Natural World
    • Set To Powerful Original Score And Performed On Dirt-Covered Stage
    • Shifting Dirt Transports Audience To A Country Bound By The Desert
    • Compelling Solos, Duos And Ensemble Sections
    • Saturday, 8:30pm
    • Miller Outdoor Theatre
    • Free To Attend
    • milleroutdoortheatre.com
  • TACOPALOOZA:
    • Houston's Best Taco Joints
    • Flavors From Around The World, Including Vegan-Friendly
    • Sample & Shop Hot Sauces, Carnival Foods, Boozy Drinks
    • Family Friendly Entertainment & Activities
    • Sunday, 12pm – 7pm
    • The Smokeshoppe Parking Lot
    • Free Before 1pm
    • eventbrite.com
  • "WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING" MOVIE RELEASE:
    • Based On Bestselling Novel; Produced By Reese Witherspoon
    • Story Of Abandoned Girl, Kya, Who Raised Herself In Dangerous Marshlands
    • The "Marsh Girl" Was Isolated From Community
    • Drawn To Two Young Men, Kya Opens Herself Up
    • When One Of Them Is Found Dead, She's Immediately The Main Suspect
    • What Actually Happened Becomes Increasingly Unclear, Threatening To Reveal Many Secrets That Lay Within The Marsh
    • In Theaters Everywhere
    • imdb.com

Paid Advertisement