Houston Happenings July 15 - 17

HOUSTON —
THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS
- EASTON CORBIN LIVE IN CONCERT:
- Country Star Will Play Hits Like "A Little More Country Than That," "All Over The Road" and "I Can't Decide"
- Tonight, Doors 7pm
- The Wildcatter Saloon (Katy)
- facebook.com/events
- eastoncorbin.com
- KIDS LET'S PARTY FEST:
- Park Activities, Bike Rentals, Skate Park, Kayaks / Canoes, Boat Tours
- Kids Play Areas, Dog Park, Arts & Crafts, Petting Zoo, Face Paintings
- Characters Like CoComelon, Baby Sharks, Encanto, Elmo, Mickey & Minnie Mouse
- Entertainment By Nickelodeon Star "That Girl Lay Lay"; Selena Tribute; Kid DJs; Kids Acapella Group; Tik Tok Sensation The Enky Boys
- Headliner: Adassa (Voice of "Dolores" in Disney's Encanto) Performs "We Don't Talk About Bruno" & Many Other Songs From Movie
- Sunday, 12pm – 8pm
- Levy Park
- Tickets Available Online
- kidsletsparty.com
- click-eventstore.com/kids-party
- IGBO FEST:
- Cultural, Music, Folklore Festival To Support Cultural Understanding
- Traditional Dance, Comedy, Fashion & Singing By Performers From All Over U.S. & Nigeria
- Saturday, 6am – 11pm
- Discovery Green
- Free To Attend
- igbofesthouston.org
- discoverygreen.com
- CONTINENTAL CLUB ANNIVERSARY BASH:
- Celebrate 22 Years Of Houston's Longest-Running Rock & Roll Club
- Featured Performers Include Johnny Falstaff, The Allen Oldies Band,
Bayou City Funk, KALO, Shame On Me, Fatal Jets, Luba Dvorak,
Christopher Seymore, The Lonesome Haunts
- Saturday, Doors 6pm
- The Continental Club / Shoeshine Charley's Big Top Lounge
- Free To Attend
- events.timely.fun
- continentalclub.com
- VERTIGO: ONE. ONE & ONE:
- Nine Powerful Dancers Explore Individual's Desire To Feel Complete, While Recognizing Spiritual Need For Community & Connection To Natural World
- Set To Powerful Original Score And Performed On Dirt-Covered Stage
- Shifting Dirt Transports Audience To A Country Bound By The Desert
- Compelling Solos, Duos And Ensemble Sections
- Saturday, 8:30pm
- Miller Outdoor Theatre
- Free To Attend
- milleroutdoortheatre.com
- TACOPALOOZA:
- Houston's Best Taco Joints
- Flavors From Around The World, Including Vegan-Friendly
- Sample & Shop Hot Sauces, Carnival Foods, Boozy Drinks
- Family Friendly Entertainment & Activities
- Sunday, 12pm – 7pm
- The Smokeshoppe Parking Lot
- Free Before 1pm
- eventbrite.com
- "WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING" MOVIE RELEASE:
- Based On Bestselling Novel; Produced By Reese Witherspoon
- Story Of Abandoned Girl, Kya, Who Raised Herself In Dangerous Marshlands
- The "Marsh Girl" Was Isolated From Community
- Drawn To Two Young Men, Kya Opens Herself Up
- When One Of Them Is Found Dead, She's Immediately The Main Suspect
- What Actually Happened Becomes Increasingly Unclear, Threatening To Reveal Many Secrets That Lay Within The Marsh
- In Theaters Everywhere
- imdb.com