Breaking News
Great Day Houston

Houston Happenings: July 15 - 17

Take a look at some of the fun activities you can enjoy with family as early as tonight!

HOUSTON — HOUSTON FAMILY MAGAZINE

- Monthly Magazine for Houston Parents

- July Issue Tribute to Summer Fun

- Calendar of events, "10 Ways To Give Mom More Energy ", "The Calming Effect Of Water"

- Available at most HEB's, Public Libraries, YMCAs, Whole Foods & Online

 WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN

- First Tour Since COVID

- Rey Mysterio, Roman Reigns & Sasha Banks

- Event Televised Live

- Friday

- 6:45pm

- Toyota Center

- Tickets Start At $20

FLY DANCE COMPANY: THE GENTLEMEN OF HIP HOP

- "Theatrical Hip-Hop", Fusion of Street Dance & Classical Music

- Est. 1995, FLY is a world-renowned dance company 

- Friday

- 8:30pm

- Miller Outdoor Theatre 

- Free

THE FAMILY FUNK FESTIVAL 

- Pop Music From 1970s – Present

- Featuring Vivian Mosley and The Storm, Tweed Smith from the funk band "War"

- Saturday

- 8:30pm

- Miller Outdoor Theatre 

- Free

NEW TICKET GUIDELINES FOR MILLER OUTDOOR THEATRE

- Free tickets for Covered Seating Area released 2 days prior at 9am

- Remain available until 12pm Performance Day… unless they sell out

- No tickets necessary for the hill

BAT WALK AND WATCH

- Walk from Lost Lake to "Bat Bridge"

- Home of over 200,000 Mexican Free-Tailed Bats

- Bat Specialist shares facts, see Bat Colony

- Tonight 

- 7:45 – 9:15 P.M.

- Lost Lake Visitor Center

- Tickets $15

FREE TRAIN RIDES AT ZUBE PARK

- Large Scale Model Railroad 

- 3 Passenger Trains, Tracks through Hockley Public Park. Operated By Houston Area Live Steamers

- Saturday

- 9am – 1pm

- Zube Park

- Free!

JUNIE B.'S ESSENTIAL SURVIVAL GUIDE TO SCHOOL 

- Main Street Theater 

- Family Friendly Musical Based On The Children's Books

- Saturday 

- 10:30am & 1:30pm

- MECA at TBH

- Tickets $22

GALVESTON HARBOR SUNSET TOURS

- 2 hour cruise, guests can BYOB

- On-Board Seagull II, Texas Seaport Museum's 50-Foot Twin-Engine Motor Vessel 

- Built specifically for Harbor Sight-Seeing

- Saturday

- 6:30pm

- Pier 22, #8

- Tickets Available Online 