Houston Happenings: July 13 - 16, 2023

HOUSTON — Nicole Cruz with Do713 shares a list of ways to celebrate 713 Day today. There's also several fun events taking place around town this weekend.

Named after the city's oldest telephone code, 713 Day is an unofficial holiday that celebrates all things, Houston. From $7.13 food and drink specials to concert giveaways and events, there are many ways to participate.

For a full list of giveaways and promotions, click here.

713 DAY EVENTS:

- Food, Drinks, Music – DJ Michael 5000 Watts

- 5pm – 2am

- Social Beer Garden

- Free

- Food Vendors Serving: Filipino Food, Korean Wings, Chicken Waffles, Tacos, Funnel Cakes, Ice Cream

- Live Music, Photo Booths, Merch. Vendors

- 4 – 10pm

- 8th Wonder Brewery

- Free

- Texans celebrities, games, giveaways, music, special offers on merchandise & free Bud Light

- 5pm – 8pm

- Post Houston

- Free

OTHER EVENTS THIS WEEKEND:

- City-Wide Reading Program W/Houston Public Library

- Book Club For Kids, Teens, & Adults

- Variety Of Events All Summer Long

- Today, Kid's Craft Event

- 3:30 pm

- Scenic Woods Regional Library

- Free, But Need To Register Online

- Vintage Clothing & Collectible Convention

- 100+ Vendors, Thousands Of Products

- Clothing Drive - Donations Go To 'Arms Of Hope' Charity

- Sunday

- 10am - 5pm

- NRG Center

- Songs From TUTS 55 Year History & Modern Broadway

- First TUTS Production, "Bells Are Ringing" By Frank Young

- Thursday & Friday

- 8:30pm

- Miller Outdoor Theatre

- Free

- Indoors Farmers Market

- Local Food Vendors, Kids Activities, Free Beverages, Art Galleries, Lawn Games

- Saturday

- Noon – 5pm

- Moody Center For The Arts