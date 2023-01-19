Houston Happenings for your weekend to-do list!

HOUSTON — ASTROS FAN FEST
- Celebrate Second World Series Win
- Official Kickoff Of 2023 Season
- Meet Players, Alumni, Broadcasters
- Photo Ops With World Series Trophy
- Autograph Sessions
- All Proceeds Benefit Astros Foundation
- Saturday
- 11 AM – 4 PM
- Minute Maid Park
- FREE
- 14th Annual Fest
- Over 40 Teams Compete For Championship
- Purchase A Ticket To Taste, Then Vote
- Over 70 Beers & Spirits To Taste
- Event Includes Beerfooter 5K Run
- Burn Off That Chili !!!
- Corn Hole Tournament
- Sip & Stroll By Local Stores
- Saturday
- 12 PM - 6 PM
- Location: Galveston's Historic Strand District
- Chili Tasting $13, Beer Tasting $35
- Fans & Collectors Of Trading Cards
- Over 100 Vendors: Sports, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh Cards
- Cash Prize Cosplay Competition
- Meet Voice Actors, Cosplayers, MTG Artists
- Autograph Signings
- Saturday
- 8 AM - 9 PM
- Location: George R. Brown Convention Center
- Tickets: $25
- Celebrating Year Of The Rabbit
- Dances: Puppet Dance & Drum Dance
- Even Monk Dance Performance!
- Multicultural Food Vendors
- Live Music
- Sunday, 5 PM – 9 PM
- Location: Discovery Green
- FREE
- Celebrate Art Created By And For Children
- Various Interactive Activities
- Artisan Demos By Painter Joseph Dixon
- Specializes In Pencil & Acrylic Art
- Drumming, Dance, Tribal Art...
- By Calmecac Indigenous Org
- Soothing Live Guitar, Banjo And Gourd Sounds
- Fiber Art Workshop
- Sunday, 1 PM – 5 PM
- Location: Bayou Bend Collection & Gardens
- FREE
- Hosted By Entertainment Group "You Had To Be There"
- Host Various Themed Parties Around The Nation
- This Is A Stand Up Dance Party
- Music By D-J Hyde-heart
- Specialty: Chopped & Screwed Korean Pop / Hip-hop
- Tunes From Famous K-Pop Groups
- BTS, Black Pink, Twice
- K-Pop Vendors, Selling K-Pop Merch
- K-Pop Dance Performances
- Tomorrow, 7 P-M
- Location: House Of Blues
- $15