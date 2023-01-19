x
Great Day Houston

Houston Happenings for your weekend to-do list!

Jennie Bui-McCoy with Houston First gives us this weekend's hottest events.

HOUSTON — ASTROS FAN FEST 

  • Celebrate Second World Series Win 
  • Official Kickoff Of 2023 Season
  • Meet Players, Alumni, Broadcasters
  • Photo Ops With World Series Trophy
  • Autograph Sessions 
  • All Proceeds Benefit Astros Foundation 
  • Saturday 
  • 11 AM – 4 PM 
  • Minute Maid Park  
  • FREE 

YAGA'S CHILI QUEST & BEER FEST 

  • 14th Annual Fest 
  • Over 40 Teams Compete For Championship 
  • Purchase A Ticket To Taste, Then Vote 
  • Over 70 Beers & Spirits To Taste 
  • Event Includes Beerfooter 5K Run 
  • Burn Off That Chili !!! 
  • Corn Hole Tournament 
  • Sip & Stroll By Local Stores 
  • Saturday
  • 12 PM - 6 PM 
  • Location: Galveston's Historic Strand District
  • Chili Tasting $13, Beer Tasting $35 

TRADING CARD GAME

  • Fans & Collectors Of Trading Cards 
  • Over 100 Vendors: Sports, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh Cards 
  • Cash Prize Cosplay Competition 
  • Meet Voice Actors, Cosplayers, MTG Artists 
  • Autograph Signings
  • Saturday
  • 8 AM - 9 PM 
  • Location: George R. Brown Convention Center 
  • Tickets: $25

LUNAR NEW YEAR AT SOLSTICE

  •  Celebrating Year Of The Rabbit  
  • Dances: Puppet Dance & Drum Dance
  • Even Monk Dance Performance! 
  • Multicultural Food Vendors  
  • Live Music 
  • Sunday, 5 PM – 9 PM 
  • Location: Discovery Green 
  • FREE

CHILDREN'S TEXAS ART FEST

  • Celebrate Art Created By And For Children 
  • Various Interactive Activities  
  • Artisan Demos By Painter Joseph Dixon 
  • Specializes In Pencil & Acrylic Art
  • Drumming, Dance, Tribal Art...
  • By Calmecac Indigenous Org 
  • Soothing Live Guitar, Banjo And Gourd Sounds 
  • Fiber Art Workshop 
  • Sunday, 1 PM – 5 PM  
  • Location: Bayou Bend Collection & Gardens
  • FREE

K-POP NIGHT 

  • Hosted By Entertainment Group "You Had To Be There" 
  • Host Various Themed Parties Around The Nation
  • This Is A Stand Up Dance Party 
  • Music By D-J Hyde-heart
  • Specialty: Chopped & Screwed Korean Pop / Hip-hop 
  • Tunes From Famous K-Pop Groups 
  • BTS, Black Pink, Twice 
  • K-Pop Vendors, Selling K-Pop Merch 
  • K-Pop Dance Performances  
  • Tomorrow, 7 P-M
  • Location: House Of Blues
  • $15 

