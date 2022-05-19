Houston Happenings for May 19 - 22

HOUSTON — For find Houston events for any day of the week, log on to 365thingsinhouston.com
THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS:
PASADENA STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL
- Strawberry-Eating Contest, Fajitas, Margaritas, Wine Tent, Carnival, Car Show
- World's Largest Strawberry Shortcake, Kids Zone, Petting Zoo, Mutton Bustin'
- Live Music By Tracy Byrd, Casey Donahew, Jake Bush & More
- Friday, 3pm – 12am; Saturday, 10am – 12am; Sunday, 10am – 6pm
- Pasadena Fairgrounds
- Tickets Start At $5
- strawberryfest.org
HOUSTON MARGARITA FESTIVAL
- Wide Selection Of Flavors, Best Margarita Competition, Food, Arts & Crafts Vendors
- Mariachis, Latin & Reggae Music; Salsa & Brazillian Dancers; Amazing Ice Carver
- Saturday, 12pm – 10pm
- Water Works Park
- Tickets $9 With Promo Code: 365
- 365thingsinhouston.com
- HoustonMargaritaFest.com
HOT SAUCE FESTIVAL
- 2nd Annual Event With Variety Of Sauce Styles & Heat Levels
- Artists' Market, Food Vendors, Special Music Performance By Bob Schneider
- Quench Thirst With Local Craft Beers
- Sunday, 11am – 6pm
- Karbach Brewing Co.
- Tickets $12
- karbachbrewing.com
MOMMY & ME FAIR
- Sponsored By Houston Swim Club
- Family Fun Day, Interactive Sing-A-Long Music Class, Dance Party, Play Activities, Crafts, Vendors
- Saturday, 9am – 1pm
- Sugar Land Town Square
- Free To Attend (RSVP Online)
- southhoustonmoms.com
HOUSTON ART BIKE FESTIVAL
- Arts & Culture Celebration Featuring Creative, Colorful Bikes
- Parade Route, Live Music & Performances, Food & Drinks, Interactive Activities, Awards
- Saturday, 10am – 6pm
- MacGregor Park, Fonde Park, Smither Park
- Free To Attend
- artbikehouston.com
HOUSTON SYMPHONY'S "BEETHOVEN (ODE TO JOY)"
- Incoming Music Director Juraj Valčuha First Performance As Designate
- Orchestra, Chorus, And Vocal Soloists Perform
- One Of Classical Music's Most Moving, Uplifting, And Inspiring Journeys
- Friday - Saturday, 8pm; Sunday, 2:30pm
- Jones Hall
- Tickets Available Online
- houstonsymphony.org
ROMEO & JULIET W/ HOUSTON GRAND OPERA
- French Opera At Its Finest W/ Prestigious, Award-Winning Cast
- Classic Story Of Star-Crossed Lovers
- Beautiful Choral Harmonies, Set Design & Costumes
- Friday - Saturday, 8pm
- Miller Outdoor Theatre
- Free To Attend
- milleroutdoortheatre.com
80's NIGHT WITH THE SPICOLIS
- Go Back In Time With Houston's Most Authentic 80's Party Band
- Tribute To MTV's Original Decade Of Decadent Music
- Saturday, 8pm
- The Wildcatter Saloon (Katy)
- facebook.com/events
PARTY ON THE PLAZA
- First In-Person Event In Over 2 Years
- Food & Drinks Available, 14 Ft. Selfie Display, Festive Lighting Displays
- R&B, Latin, Rock, Pop, Alternative Bands
- This Week Featuring Big Swing and The Ballroom Blasters (Earth, Wind, & Fire Tribute)
- Every Friday Thru May 20, 6pm – 9pm
- Avenida Houston
- Free To Attend
- avenidahouston.com/party