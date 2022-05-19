x
Great Day Houston

Houston Happenings for May 19 - 22

Joel Luks with 365 Things To Do In Houston gives us this weekend's best events

HOUSTON — For find Houston events for any day of the week, log on to 365thingsinhouston.com

THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS:

PASADENA STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL

  • Strawberry-Eating Contest, Fajitas, Margaritas, Wine Tent, Carnival, Car Show
  • World's Largest Strawberry Shortcake, Kids Zone, Petting Zoo, Mutton Bustin'
  • Live Music By Tracy Byrd, Casey Donahew, Jake Bush & More
  • Friday, 3pm – 12am; Saturday, 10am – 12am; Sunday, 10am – 6pm
  • Pasadena Fairgrounds
  • Tickets Start At $5
  • strawberryfest.org

HOUSTON MARGARITA FESTIVAL

  • Wide Selection Of Flavors, Best Margarita Competition, Food, Arts & Crafts Vendors
  • Mariachis, Latin & Reggae Music; Salsa & Brazillian Dancers; Amazing Ice Carver
  • Saturday, 12pm – 10pm
  • Water Works Park
  • Tickets $9 With Promo Code: 365
  • 365thingsinhouston.com 
  • HoustonMargaritaFest.com     

HOT SAUCE FESTIVAL

  • 2nd Annual Event With Variety Of Sauce Styles & Heat Levels
  • Artists' Market, Food Vendors, Special Music Performance By Bob Schneider
  • Quench Thirst With Local Craft Beers
  • Sunday, 11am – 6pm
  • Karbach Brewing Co.
  • Tickets $12
  • karbachbrewing.com

MOMMY & ME FAIR

  • Sponsored By Houston Swim Club
  • Family Fun Day, Interactive Sing-A-Long Music Class, Dance Party, Play Activities, Crafts, Vendors
  • Saturday, 9am – 1pm
  • Sugar Land Town Square
  • Free To Attend (RSVP Online)
  • southhoustonmoms.com 

HOUSTON ART BIKE FESTIVAL

  • Arts & Culture Celebration Featuring Creative, Colorful Bikes
  • Parade Route, Live Music & Performances, Food & Drinks, Interactive Activities, Awards
  • Saturday, 10am – 6pm
  • MacGregor Park, Fonde Park, Smither Park
  • Free To Attend
  • artbikehouston.com  

HOUSTON SYMPHONY'S "BEETHOVEN (ODE TO JOY)"

  • Incoming Music Director Juraj Valčuha First Performance As Designate
  • Orchestra, Chorus, And Vocal Soloists Perform 
  • One Of Classical Music's Most Moving, Uplifting, And Inspiring Journeys
  • Friday - Saturday, 8pm; Sunday, 2:30pm
  • Jones Hall
  • Tickets Available Online
  • houstonsymphony.org

ROMEO & JULIET W/ HOUSTON GRAND OPERA

  • French Opera At Its Finest W/ Prestigious, Award-Winning Cast
  • Classic Story Of Star-Crossed Lovers
  • Beautiful Choral Harmonies, Set Design & Costumes
  • Friday - Saturday, 8pm
  • Miller Outdoor Theatre
  • Free To Attend
  • milleroutdoortheatre.com

80's NIGHT WITH THE SPICOLIS

  • Go Back In Time With Houston's Most Authentic 80's Party Band
  • Tribute To MTV's Original Decade Of Decadent Music
  • Saturday, 8pm
  • The Wildcatter Saloon (Katy)
  • facebook.com/events

PARTY ON THE PLAZA

  • First In-Person Event In Over 2 Years
  • Food & Drinks Available, 14 Ft. Selfie Display, Festive Lighting Displays
  • R&B, Latin, Rock, Pop, Alternative Bands 
  • This Week Featuring Big Swing and The Ballroom Blasters (Earth, Wind, & Fire Tribute)
  • Every Friday Thru May 20, 6pm – 9pm
  • Avenida Houston
  • Free To Attend
  • avenidahouston.com/party