Houston Happenings for May 12 - 15

HOUSTON — For more information on Houston First, log on to houstonfirst.com
THIS WEEKEND'S HAPPENINGS
"MOXIE" FILM SCREENING AND WRITER TALK
- Houston Teacher / Author, Jennifer Mathieu (Muh-Two), Discusses Inspiration For Book & Adaptation For Netflix Hit Film (Directed By / Starring Amy Poehler)
- Story About 16-Year-Old Vivian Who Calls Out Unfair Treatment Of Girls At High School
- Girls Rock Camp Features Live Band Performances On Side Stage
- "Zinefest Houston" Delivers Collage Workshop With Artist Chastity Porter
- Saturday, 7pm – 10pm
- Orange Show Center For Visionary Art
- Tickets $10
- facebook.com/events
BAY DAY FESTIVAL
- Family Celebration Of All Things Galveston Bay
- Live Animal Exhibits, Stage Performances, Live Music, Crafts, Education
- Saturday, 11am – 4pm
- Kemah Boardwalk
- Free To Attend!
- galvbay.org/events
ION CENTER ACTIVATION FESTIVAL
- End Of Week-Long Grand Opening Celebration
- Today: Keynote Lunch, Future Of Health Panel, Space Health Documentary, Silent Disco
- Tomorrow: Coffee Happy Hour (Morning), Block Party (Evening)
- Today, 12pm – 8pm; Friday, 5:30pm – 9pm
- The Ion
- Free To Attend (Must Register Online)
- eventbrite.com
HOUSTON BALLET
- Enjoy Athleticism & Artistry Of Dancers On Mission To Inspire Lasting Love & Appreciation For Dance
- Exhilarating Performances From World's Best Dancers & Choreography
- Friday - Saturday, 8pm
- Miller Outdoor Theatre
- Free To Attend!
- milleroutdoortheatre.com
BEDROCK CITY COMIC CON
- Mini-Convention With Over 30 Vendors, Comic Talent, Artists, Cosplay, Games, Food Trucks, Live Music
- Friday, 12pm – 6pm
- No Label Brewery
- Free To Attend!
- 365thingsinhouston.com
AAPIH AMPLIFIED
- Cultural Celebration Paying Homage To Houston's Vibrant Asian Community
- Fashion, Art, Music & The Impact Made Nationwide
- Traditional & Contemporary Performances, Outdoor Market With Local AAPI-Owned Businesses
- Saturday, 4pm – 9pm
- Avenida Houston
- Free To Attend!
- houstonfirst.com
PARTY ON THE PLAZA
- First In-Person Event In Over 2 Years
- Food & Drinks Available, 14 Ft. Selfie Display, Festive Lighting Displays
- R&B, Latin, Rock, Pop, Alternative Bands
- This Week Featuring Reputation (Taylor Swift Tribute)
- Every Friday Thru May 20, 6pm – 9pm
- Avenida Houston
- Free To Attend
- avenidahouston.com/party
HOUSTON HUMANE SOCIETY
"EMPTY THE SHELTERS ADOPTION EVENT"
- Find Your "Fur-Ever" Pet & Add Love To Your Home
- Now - Sunday
- $25 Adoption Fee
- houstonhumane.org