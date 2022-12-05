x
Great Day Houston

Houston Happenings for May 12 - 15

Jennie Bui-McCoy with Houston First discusses this weekend's coolest events

HOUSTON — For more information on Houston First, log on to houstonfirst.com

THIS WEEKEND'S HAPPENINGS

"MOXIE" FILM SCREENING AND WRITER TALK

  • Houston Teacher / Author, Jennifer Mathieu (Muh-Two), Discusses Inspiration For Book & Adaptation For Netflix Hit Film (Directed By / Starring Amy Poehler)
  • Story About 16-Year-Old Vivian Who Calls Out Unfair Treatment Of Girls At High School
  • Girls Rock Camp Features Live Band Performances On Side Stage
  • "Zinefest Houston" Delivers Collage Workshop With Artist Chastity Porter
  • Saturday, 7pm – 10pm
  • Orange Show Center For Visionary Art
  • Tickets $10
  • facebook.com/events

BAY DAY FESTIVAL

  • Family Celebration Of All Things Galveston Bay
  • Live Animal Exhibits, Stage Performances, Live Music, Crafts, Education
  • Saturday, 11am – 4pm
  • Kemah Boardwalk
  • Free To Attend!
  • galvbay.org/events

ION CENTER ACTIVATION FESTIVAL

  • End Of Week-Long Grand Opening Celebration 
  • Today: Keynote Lunch, Future Of Health Panel, Space Health Documentary, Silent Disco
  • Tomorrow: Coffee Happy Hour (Morning), Block Party (Evening)
  • Today, 12pm – 8pm; Friday, 5:30pm – 9pm
  • The Ion
  • Free To Attend (Must Register Online)
  • eventbrite.com

HOUSTON BALLET

  • Enjoy Athleticism & Artistry Of Dancers On Mission To Inspire Lasting Love & Appreciation For Dance
  • Exhilarating Performances From World's Best Dancers & Choreography
  • Friday - Saturday, 8pm
  • Miller Outdoor Theatre
  • Free To Attend!
  • milleroutdoortheatre.com 

BEDROCK CITY COMIC CON

  • Mini-Convention With Over 30 Vendors, Comic Talent, Artists, Cosplay, Games, Food Trucks, Live Music
  • Friday, 12pm – 6pm
  • No Label Brewery
  • Free To Attend!
  • 365thingsinhouston.com

AAPIH AMPLIFIED

  • Cultural Celebration Paying Homage To Houston's Vibrant Asian Community
  • Fashion, Art, Music & The Impact Made Nationwide
  • Traditional & Contemporary Performances, Outdoor Market With Local AAPI-Owned Businesses
  • Saturday, 4pm – 9pm
  • Avenida Houston
  • Free To Attend!
  • houstonfirst.com

PARTY ON THE PLAZA

  • First In-Person Event In Over 2 Years
  • Food & Drinks Available, 14 Ft. Selfie Display, Festive Lighting Displays
  • R&B, Latin, Rock, Pop, Alternative Bands 
  • This Week Featuring Reputation (Taylor Swift Tribute) 
  • Every Friday Thru May 20, 6pm – 9pm
  • Avenida Houston
  • Free To Attend
  • avenidahouston.com/party

HOUSTON HUMANE SOCIETY

"EMPTY THE SHELTERS ADOPTION EVENT"

  • Find Your "Fur-Ever" Pet & Add Love To Your Home
  • Now - Sunday
  • $25 Adoption Fee
  • houstonhumane.org