Houston Happenings for April 28 - May 1

THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS
PARTY ON THE PLAZA:
- First In-Person Event In Over 2 Years
- Food & Drinks Available, 14 Ft. Selfie Display, Festive Lighting Displays
- R&B, Latin, Rock, Pop, Alternative Bands
- This Week Featuring Band Breakfast at Tiffany's
- Every Friday Thru May 20, 6pm – 9pm
- Avenida Houston
- Free To Attend
- avenidahouston.com
HOUSTON POLISH FESTIVAL:
- Since 2006…Family-Friendly, Traditional Foods, Live Music, Dance Performances, Vendors
- Friday, 4pm – 8pm; Saturday, 10am – 10pm; Sunday, 10am – 6pm
- Our Lady Of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church
- Free To Attend
- houstonpolishfestival.com
CONROE KIDZ FEST:
- Activity Villages, Live Entertainment, Inflatables, Game Booths, Train Rides, Face Painting, Water Activities, Food Vendors
- Saturday, 10am – 5pm
- Downtown Conroe
- Free To Attend
- cityofconroe.org
"ENCANTO" MOVIE SCREENING:
- Animated Musical Set In Columbia About "Madrigal" Family
- They Live In Magical House, Every Child Blessed With Unique Gift Except For "Mirabel"… But She May Be Only Hope To Save Town's Magic
- Friday, 8:15pm
- Miller Outdoor Theatre
- Free To Attend
- milleroutdoortheatre.com
CINCO DE MAYO FESTIVAL:
- Traditional Celebration With Music, Dance, Foods, etc.
- Mariachi Imperial, Ballet Folklorico Mexico Vive, Grupo Traicion, Sandy Y Los Gavilanes, Tejano Band
- Sunday, 12pm – 5pm
- Traders Village Houston
- Free To Attend ($5 Parking)
- tradersvillage.com
HOUSTON WING WARBIRD WEEKEND:
- Aircraft & Displays From WWII Era; Over 25 Warbird Aircraft On Display; Living History, Music, Food, Warbird Rides
- Benefits Commemorative Air Force's Houston Wing
- Saturday - Sunday, 10am – 4pm
- West Houston Airport
- Tickets $20
- houstonwing.org
IMPRINT HOUSTON READING:
- Part Of "Menil's Neighborhood Community Day"
- 2022 Winners Read Selections Of Award-Winning Works
- Saturday, 4pm
- The Menil Collection
- Free To Attend
- inprinthouston.org