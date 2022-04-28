x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Great Day Houston

Houston Happenings for April 28 - May 1

Sarah Gish spills on all this weekend's great events

More Videos

HOUSTON — For more information on Sarah Gish and Gish Picks, log on to gishpicks.com

THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS

PARTY ON THE PLAZA:

  • First In-Person Event In Over 2 Years
  • Food & Drinks Available, 14 Ft. Selfie Display, Festive Lighting Displays
  • R&B, Latin, Rock, Pop, Alternative Bands 
  • This Week Featuring Band Breakfast at Tiffany's 
  • Every Friday Thru May 20, 6pm – 9pm
  • Avenida Houston
  • Free To Attend
  • avenidahouston.com

HOUSTON POLISH FESTIVAL:

  • Since 2006…Family-Friendly, Traditional Foods, Live Music, Dance Performances, Vendors
  • Friday, 4pm – 8pm; Saturday, 10am – 10pm; Sunday, 10am – 6pm
  • Our Lady Of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church
  • Free To Attend
  • houstonpolishfestival.com

CONROE KIDZ FEST:

  • Activity Villages, Live Entertainment, Inflatables, Game Booths, Train Rides, Face Painting, Water Activities, Food Vendors
  • Saturday, 10am – 5pm
  • Downtown Conroe
  • Free To Attend
  • cityofconroe.org 

"ENCANTO" MOVIE SCREENING:

  • Animated Musical Set In Columbia About "Madrigal" Family
  • They Live In Magical House, Every Child Blessed With Unique Gift Except For "Mirabel"… But She May Be Only Hope To Save Town's Magic
  • Friday, 8:15pm
  • Miller Outdoor Theatre
  • Free To Attend
  • milleroutdoortheatre.com

CINCO DE MAYO FESTIVAL:

  • Traditional Celebration With Music, Dance, Foods, etc.
  • Mariachi Imperial, Ballet Folklorico Mexico Vive, Grupo Traicion, Sandy Y Los Gavilanes, Tejano Band
  • Sunday, 12pm – 5pm
  • Traders Village Houston
  • Free To Attend ($5 Parking)
  • tradersvillage.com

HOUSTON WING WARBIRD WEEKEND:

  • Aircraft & Displays From WWII Era; Over 25 Warbird Aircraft On Display; Living History, Music, Food, Warbird Rides
  • Benefits Commemorative Air Force's Houston Wing
  • Saturday - Sunday, 10am – 4pm
  • West Houston Airport
  • Tickets $20
  • houstonwing.org

IMPRINT HOUSTON READING:

  • Part Of "Menil's Neighborhood Community Day"
  • 2022 Winners Read Selections Of Award-Winning Works
  • Saturday, 4pm
  • The Menil Collection
  • Free To Attend
  • inprinthouston.org

 