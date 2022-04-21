x
Breaking News
Great Day Houston

Houston Happenings for April 21 - 24

Houston-based author William Dylan Powell discusses this weekend's events

HOUSTON —

THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS:

PARTY ON THE PLAZA

  • First In-Person Event In Over 2 Years
  • Food & Drinks Available, 14 Ft. Selfie Display, Festive Lighting Displays
  • R&B, Latin, Rock, Pop, Alternative Bands 
  • This Week Featuring Band Claremont Heir
  • Every Friday Thru May 20, 6pm – 9pm
  • Avenida Houston
  • Free To Attend
  • avenidahouston.com/party

ARETHA: QUEEN OF SOUL (HOUSTON SYMPHONY POPS)

  • Celebration Of Aretha Franklin Starring Capathia Jenkins 
  • Including "Chain of Fools," "Respect," "Amazing Grace," Plus Songs She Influenced
  • Friday – Saturday, 8pm; Sunday, 2:30pm
  • Jones Hall
  • Tickets Start At $29
  • houstonsymphony.org

ASTROWORLD ART SHOW

  • Presented By War'Hous and Super Happy Incredible Toys
  • Local Artists Pay Tribute To Theme Park
  • Vendor Market, Live DJ, Mini Museum, Props For Photo Opps
  • Saturday - Sunday, 12pm – 6pm
  • IAG Business Technology (6767 Portwest Dr)
  • Tickets $10
  • tickettailor.com
  • facebook.com/events

"EVEREST" IMAX MOVIE SCREENING

  • 25th Anniversary Digitally Remastered Re-Release; Narrated By Liam Neeson
  • Follows Four International Climbers Ascending World's Tallest Mountain
  • 1st-Ever IMAX Images From Top Of Mount Everest
  • Playing Now - Summer
  • Houston Museum of Natural Science
  • Tickets: Adults, $12; Kids, $10; Members, $6
  • Trailer 
  • macgillivrayfreeman.com
  • www.hmns.org

KINDER HSPVA's ENCORE 50

  • Celebrate 50 Years Of Excellence With Nationally-Renowned HSPVA
  • Students Share Selections From Creative Writing, Dance, Instrumental Music, Theatre, Visual Arts, and Vocal Music
  • Special Guests, Acclaimed Alumni, Archival Footage, Behind The Scenes Video
  • Saturday, 8:15pm
  • Miller Outdoor Theater
  • Free To Attend
  • milleroutdoortheatre.com

SPRING FEST

  • Over 30 Attractions, Including Barnyard, Carousel, Ferris Wheel, Hay Mountain, Hogs Gone Wild, Human Foosball, Little Farmersville, Sound Garden, Slide Mountain, Dewville Express
  • Saturday, 10am – 6pm; Sunday, 11am – 6pm
  • Dewberry Farm
  • Tickets Start At $19
  • dewberryfarm.com