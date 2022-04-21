Houston Happenings for April 21 - 24

HOUSTON —
THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS:
PARTY ON THE PLAZA
- First In-Person Event In Over 2 Years
- Food & Drinks Available, 14 Ft. Selfie Display, Festive Lighting Displays
- R&B, Latin, Rock, Pop, Alternative Bands
- This Week Featuring Band Claremont Heir
- Every Friday Thru May 20, 6pm – 9pm
- Avenida Houston
- Free To Attend
- avenidahouston.com/party
ARETHA: QUEEN OF SOUL (HOUSTON SYMPHONY POPS)
- Celebration Of Aretha Franklin Starring Capathia Jenkins
- Including "Chain of Fools," "Respect," "Amazing Grace," Plus Songs She Influenced
- Friday – Saturday, 8pm; Sunday, 2:30pm
- Jones Hall
- Tickets Start At $29
- houstonsymphony.org
ASTROWORLD ART SHOW
- Presented By War'Hous and Super Happy Incredible Toys
- Local Artists Pay Tribute To Theme Park
- Vendor Market, Live DJ, Mini Museum, Props For Photo Opps
- Saturday - Sunday, 12pm – 6pm
- IAG Business Technology (6767 Portwest Dr)
- Tickets $10
- tickettailor.com
- facebook.com/events
"EVEREST" IMAX MOVIE SCREENING
- 25th Anniversary Digitally Remastered Re-Release; Narrated By Liam Neeson
- Follows Four International Climbers Ascending World's Tallest Mountain
- 1st-Ever IMAX Images From Top Of Mount Everest
- Playing Now - Summer
- Houston Museum of Natural Science
- Tickets: Adults, $12; Kids, $10; Members, $6
- Trailer
- macgillivrayfreeman.com
- www.hmns.org
KINDER HSPVA's ENCORE 50
- Celebrate 50 Years Of Excellence With Nationally-Renowned HSPVA
- Students Share Selections From Creative Writing, Dance, Instrumental Music, Theatre, Visual Arts, and Vocal Music
- Special Guests, Acclaimed Alumni, Archival Footage, Behind The Scenes Video
- Saturday, 8:15pm
- Miller Outdoor Theater
- Free To Attend
- milleroutdoortheatre.com
SPRING FEST
- Over 30 Attractions, Including Barnyard, Carousel, Ferris Wheel, Hay Mountain, Hogs Gone Wild, Human Foosball, Little Farmersville, Sound Garden, Slide Mountain, Dewville Express
- Saturday, 10am – 6pm; Sunday, 11am – 6pm
- Dewberry Farm
- Tickets Start At $19
- dewberryfarm.com