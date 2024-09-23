Houston Happenings: First Weekend of Fall Festivities

Food and travel writer, Megha McSwain, joined Great Day Houston to discuss this weekend's top events taking place around Houston.

The Kolache Shoppe has a new collaboration with Ronnie and Linda Nguyen, owners of local Vietnamese sandwich shop Roostar. The Roostar Texas Banh Bao is a combination of Linda's mother's recipe for savory Vietnamese pork bao filling, made with minced Chinese sausage and ground pork, tucked inside Kolache Shoppe's signature dough and baked 'til golden.

• Powerful Performance By Houston's Diunna Greenleaf

• Before Watching A Screening Of New Documentary, "When Houston Had The Blues"

• Features Lightnin' Hopkins, Big Mama Thornton, Clifton Chenier, Bobby "Blue" Bland, Diunna Greenleaf & Others

• Friday, September 22

• Discovery Green

• Starts At 7 p.m.

• Free To Attend, Register Online

• Internationally Acclaimed Dance Company

• First Houston Appearance

• "KyLin's Garden: A Space For Tending, Sharing & Imagination"

• Friday, September 22

• Asia Society Texas Center

• Starts At 7:30 p.m.

• Tickets $25

• Saturday Is First Day Of Fall

• Celebrate At Fall Fest

• Live Music, Food & Drinks, Carnival Games, Artisans' Market, Photo Stations, Family Fun Zone & More

• Sugar Land Town Square

• Saturday, September 23

• From 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

• Free To Attend

• Largest Celebration Of Turkish Culture In Texas

• Immerse Yourself In The Vibrant Culture, Cuisine & Traditions Of Turkey

• September 23 – 24

• Starts At 11 a.m.

• The Water Works In Buffalo Bayou Park

• Tickets Start At $10

• Children Under 13 Are Free

• Tickets Are Valid for Both Days

• Only Cashless Payment

• Celebration Of The Important Role Houston Plays In Journey Of Billions Of Migratory Birds & The Everyday Lives Of Our Resident Birds

• Events All Week

• Starting On Saturday, September 23, With A Kick-Off Party

• Houston Audubon Raptor & Education Center

• From 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

• Free To Attend, Registration Encouraged

• Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

• Latin Culture's Most Popular Music Genre

• Live Folkloric/Cultural Performances

• Showcasing Its Many Influences, Including African, European, Caribbean, U.S. & Others

• Salsa Dance Competition

• Food, Vendors & More

• Sunday, September 24

• Starting At 1 p.m.

• Discovery Green

• Tickets Start At $12

• All Funds Benefit Student Scholarships

• Keynote Speaker, Dallas Jenkins, Creator Of "The Chosen" TV Series

• Honorees: Cindy & Dan Wilford, Nichole & Benny Agosto, Alex & Randall Sorrels

• President's Award Honorees: Drs. Gloria & Wiley Biles, Wiley Awarded Posthumously

• Great Day Houston Host, Deborah Duncan, Will Emcee Gala

• Thursday, October 26th