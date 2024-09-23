Houston Happenings: First Weekend of Fall Festivities

HOUSTON — Megha McSwain has written for the Food Network, Houston Chronicle, Eater Houston, Resy, and Houstonia Magazine. You can stay up-to-date with her latest restaurant finds by following her on Instagram @meghamcswain
The Kolache Shoppe has a new collaboration with Ronnie and Linda Nguyen, owners of local Vietnamese sandwich shop Roostar. The Roostar Texas Banh Bao is a combination of Linda's mother's recipe for savory Vietnamese pork bao filling, made with minced Chinese sausage and ground pork, tucked inside Kolache Shoppe's signature dough and baked 'til golden.
• Powerful Performance By Houston's Diunna Greenleaf
• Before Watching A Screening Of New Documentary, "When Houston Had The Blues"
• Features Lightnin' Hopkins, Big Mama Thornton, Clifton Chenier, Bobby "Blue" Bland, Diunna Greenleaf & Others
• Friday, September 22
• Discovery Green
• Starts At 7 p.m.
• Free To Attend, Register Online
• Internationally Acclaimed Dance Company
• First Houston Appearance
• "KyLin's Garden: A Space For Tending, Sharing & Imagination"
• Friday, September 22
• Asia Society Texas Center
• Starts At 7:30 p.m.
• Tickets $25
• Saturday Is First Day Of Fall
• Celebrate At Fall Fest
• Live Music, Food & Drinks, Carnival Games, Artisans' Market, Photo Stations, Family Fun Zone & More
• Sugar Land Town Square
• Saturday, September 23
• From 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Free To Attend
• Largest Celebration Of Turkish Culture In Texas
• Immerse Yourself In The Vibrant Culture, Cuisine & Traditions Of Turkey
• September 23 – 24
• Starts At 11 a.m.
• The Water Works In Buffalo Bayou Park
• Tickets Start At $10
• Children Under 13 Are Free
• Tickets Are Valid for Both Days
• Only Cashless Payment
• Celebration Of The Important Role Houston Plays In Journey Of Billions Of Migratory Birds & The Everyday Lives Of Our Resident Birds
• Events All Week
• Starting On Saturday, September 23, With A Kick-Off Party
• Houston Audubon Raptor & Education Center
• From 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
• Free To Attend, Registration Encouraged
• Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
• Latin Culture's Most Popular Music Genre
• Live Folkloric/Cultural Performances
• Showcasing Its Many Influences, Including African, European, Caribbean, U.S. & Others
• Salsa Dance Competition
• Food, Vendors & More
• Sunday, September 24
• Starting At 1 p.m.
• Discovery Green
• Tickets Start At $12
• All Funds Benefit Student Scholarships
• Keynote Speaker, Dallas Jenkins, Creator Of "The Chosen" TV Series
• Honorees: Cindy & Dan Wilford, Nichole & Benny Agosto, Alex & Randall Sorrels
• President's Award Honorees: Drs. Gloria & Wiley Biles, Wiley Awarded Posthumously
• Great Day Houston Host, Deborah Duncan, Will Emcee Gala
• Thursday, October 26th
• HCU Campus