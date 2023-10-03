Houston Happenings: Events on the last weekend of January 2023

THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS
- Full Day Of Activities Including Parade & Awards Ceremony
- One Of Nation's Biggest With Over 100 Entries
- Games, Food, Irish Folk Dancing, Live DJ
- Outdoor Market With Vendors, Artisans, Balloon Artists, Face Painting
- Saturday, 11pm – 7pm (Parade 12pm – 2pm)
- POST
- Free To Attend!
- Cultural Extravaganza Showcasing Rich Centuries-Old Indian Heritage
- Color Play, Kids Corner, Traditional Food, Fashion Show, Music & Dancing
- Live Performance From "Remix King" Harry Anand
- Bollywood Celebrity Aditi Singh Sharma
- Sunday, 11am – 4pm
- India House
- Tickets $10
- Celebrity Autographs From Voice, TV & Film Actors and WWE Legend Jimmy Hart
- Cosplay Contest, Panels & Workshops, Gaming, Artists & Vendors
- Music Lounge, Pokemon, Super Smash Bros, Dungeons & Dragons
- Today, 3pm – 8pm; Saturday, 10am – 8pm; Sunday, 11am – 5pm
- Lone Star Convention Center
- Tickets Start At $10; Kids 6 & Under Free
- Children Ages 3-10 Invited To Explore Diverse Books
- Featuring Black, Indigenous, People of Color Experiences
- Unique Storybook Opera Performance
- Readings From Local Authors
- Arts & Crafts, Free Books & Lots Of Fun
- Saturday, 10am – 2pm
- Discovery Green
- Free To Attend
- Whirlwind All-Ages Adventure On Ewing Street
- Carnival Games, Mini Golf, Double Hoop Basketball
- Energizing Beats Of DJ Ernie, Caribbean Steel Drummers
- Art Car Parade, Juggler, Hamster Balls, Bungee Trampolines
- Saturday, 10am – 6pm
- Children's Museum Houston
- Tickets $17; Children Under 1 Free
- Other Exciting Events Through March 19
- Mario Mania, Dino Daze, Pi Day & Pie Fight, Snow Day, Wild Encounters, Spider-Verse Collision, Under the Big Top, Glow Hard or Glow Home
- Free Weekly Concert Series Celebrating Legacy Of Jazz In Houston
- Matthew Hartnett & the Gumbo All-Stars (Hip-Hop, Jazz & Brass Blended Together)
- Frank Nooney & the Zydeco Floaters (Creole Zydeco Music)
- Sunday, 5pm – 7pm
- Emancipation Park
- Free To Attend
- "Houston Moms" Has Done The Work For You
- Day Camps, Staycations, , Easy Road Trips, Creative Activities
- Science, Art, Tumbling, Playgrounds
- Information On Website
