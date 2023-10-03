x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Great Day Houston

Houston Happenings: Events on the last weekend of January 2023

Meagan Clanahan with Houston Moms gives us this weekend's best events.

More Videos

THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS 

62ND ANNUAL ST. PATRICK'S PARADE:

- Full Day Of Activities Including Parade & Awards Ceremony

- One Of Nation's Biggest With Over 100 Entries

- Games, Food, Irish Folk Dancing, Live DJ

- Outdoor Market With Vendors, Artisans, Balloon Artists, Face Painting

- Saturday, 11pm – 7pm  (Parade 12pm – 2pm)

- POST

- Free To Attend!

HOUSTON HOLI FEST:

- Cultural Extravaganza Showcasing Rich Centuries-Old Indian Heritage

- Color Play, Kids Corner, Traditional Food, Fashion Show, Music & Dancing

- Live Performance From "Remix King" Harry Anand

- Bollywood Celebrity Aditi Singh Sharma

- Sunday, 11am – 4pm

- India House

- Tickets $10

3 COMIC CONROE:

- Celebrity Autographs From Voice, TV & Film Actors and WWE Legend Jimmy Hart

- Cosplay Contest, Panels & Workshops, Gaming, Artists & Vendors

- Music Lounge, Pokemon, Super Smash Bros, Dungeons & Dragons 

- Today, 3pm – 8pm; Saturday, 10am – 8pm; Sunday, 11am – 5pm

- Lone Star Convention Center

- Tickets Start At $10; Kids 6 & Under Free

LITTLE BIOPIC BOOK FEST:

- Children Ages 3-10 Invited To Explore Diverse Books

- Featuring Black, Indigenous, People of Color Experiences

- Unique Storybook Opera Performance

- Readings From Local Authors

- Arts & Crafts, Free Books & Lots Of Fun

- Saturday, 10am – 2pm

- Discovery Green

- Free To Attend

5 ROCK THE BLOCK STREET FEST:

- Whirlwind All-Ages Adventure On Ewing Street

- Carnival Games, Mini Golf, Double Hoop Basketball

- Energizing Beats Of DJ Ernie, Caribbean Steel Drummers

- Art Car Parade, Juggler, Hamster Balls, Bungee Trampolines

- Saturday, 10am – 6pm

- Children's Museum Houston

- Tickets $17; Children Under 1 Free

- Other Exciting Events Through March 19

- Mario Mania, Dino Daze, Pi Day & Pie Fight, Snow Day, Wild Encounters, Spider-Verse Collision, Under the Big Top, Glow Hard or Glow Home

JAZZ SUNDAYS:

- Free Weekly Concert Series Celebrating Legacy Of Jazz In Houston

- Matthew Hartnett & the Gumbo All-Stars (Hip-Hop, Jazz & Brass Blended Together)

- Frank Nooney & the Zydeco Floaters (Creole Zydeco Music)

- Sunday, 5pm – 7pm

- Emancipation Park

- Free To Attend

 A MOM'S GUIDE TO SPRING BREAK IN HOUSTON:

- "Houston Moms" Has Done The Work For You

- Day Camps, Staycations, , Easy Road Trips, Creative Activities

- Science, Art, Tumbling, Playgrounds 

- Information On Website

For free resources to help moms and parents across our area!

You can also follow them on Facebook @RealHoustonMoms and Instagram @realhoustonmoms.

Before You Leave, Check This Out