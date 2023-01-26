x
Houston Happenings: Events on the last weekend of January 2023

Meagan Clanahan with Houston Moms gives us this weekend's best events.

HOUSTON — For free resources to help moms and parents across our area, visit houston.momcollective.com

You can also follow them on Facebook @RealHoustonMoms and Instagram @realhoustonmoms.

THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS

 JANUARY NERDY MARKET  

  • Grab A Drink & Check Out Cool Nerdy Stuff To Buy
  • Funko Pops, Trading Card Games, Modern & Vintage Toys 
  • Plants, 3D Printing, Jewelry & More 
  • At Neils Bahr 
  • Tonight, From 6 p.m. - Midnight 
  • Entrance Free! But 21 & Up Only  

NOTHING OVER $10 SALE 

  • Super Happy Incredible Toys & Others 
  • Overstock Sale 
  • Toys, Apparel & Games 
  • Vintage Toy Shells & Parts 
  • All $10 Or Less 
  • Beer & Food Available 
  • At Eureka Heights 
  • Sunday, Noon - 5 p.m.
  • Entrance & Parking Free!

LUNAR NEW YEAR CELEBRATION

  • 2023: Year Of The Rabbit 
  • Performances, Art & Craft Activities & Food Inspired By Lunar New Year Traditions Across Asia
  • At Asia Society Texas Center 
  • Saturday, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. 
  • Free! But Need RSVP Online 
  • Huaxing Arts Group Performances Ticketed 
  • Tickets Start At $10 

HUMBLE ISD RODEO ART SHOW 

  • Celebrating Student Artists
  • Charles Bender Performing Arts Center 
  • Friday - Saturday 
  • Free! 

GALVESTON MUSEUM DAY

  • Galveston Is Home To Wide Variety Of Museums 
  • Glimpse Into The Island's Storied Past 
  • 11 Participating Museums 
  • Free Admission Or BOGO 
  • Saturday - Sunday 

FOOTLOOSE MOVIE SCREENING

  • Pack A Picnic, Blanket Or Camping Chairs 
  • Family Movie Under The Stars 
  • 1984 Movie, Footloose 
  • At Discovery Green 
  • Tonight, 7 p.m.
  • Free!

