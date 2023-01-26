Houston Happenings: Events on the last weekend of January 2023

HOUSTON — For free resources to help moms and parents across our area, visit houston.momcollective.com.
THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS
- Grab A Drink & Check Out Cool Nerdy Stuff To Buy
- Funko Pops, Trading Card Games, Modern & Vintage Toys
- Plants, 3D Printing, Jewelry & More
- At Neils Bahr
- Tonight, From 6 p.m. - Midnight
- Entrance Free! But 21 & Up Only
- Super Happy Incredible Toys & Others
- Overstock Sale
- Toys, Apparel & Games
- Vintage Toy Shells & Parts
- All $10 Or Less
- Beer & Food Available
- At Eureka Heights
- Sunday, Noon - 5 p.m.
- Entrance & Parking Free!
- 2023: Year Of The Rabbit
- Performances, Art & Craft Activities & Food Inspired By Lunar New Year Traditions Across Asia
- At Asia Society Texas Center
- Saturday, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Free! But Need RSVP Online
- Huaxing Arts Group Performances Ticketed
- Tickets Start At $10
- Celebrating Student Artists
- Charles Bender Performing Arts Center
- Friday - Saturday
- Free!
- Galveston Is Home To Wide Variety Of Museums
- Glimpse Into The Island's Storied Past
- 11 Participating Museums
- Free Admission Or BOGO
- Saturday - Sunday
- Pack A Picnic, Blanket Or Camping Chairs
- Family Movie Under The Stars
- 1984 Movie, Footloose
- At Discovery Green
- Tonight, 7 p.m.
- Free!