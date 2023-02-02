x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Great Day Houston

Houston Happenings: Events on the first weekend of February

George, Mo & Erik from 100.3 The Bull discuss this weekend's events

More Videos

HOUSTON — Start your day with a smile on 100.3 The Bull! 

Join George, Mo & Erik as they celebrate the city of Houston every morning. The Morning Bullpen (https://www.audacy.com/thebull) is the proud home of the 6:10 & 8:10 Amen, 10-Minute-Tune at 7:30, and Facebook Fights at 6:40 and 9:40 on KILT-FM  

THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS 

WHO'S BAD?!

  • The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience  
  • Longest-Running Michael Jackson Tribute Band
  • Founded 2003
  • Only One To Predate His Passing
  • Friday
  • 8 PM
  • House Of Blues
  • Tickets Start At $15
  • MORE INFO

TRISTAR SPORTS COLLECTORS SHOW 

  • Get Sports Memorabilia Authenticated, Autographed
  • Buy Collectables
  •  Featuring: Jeff Bagwell, Dr. Julius Erving, Actors From "The Sandlot"
  • Current Astros & Rockets Players
  • Friday – Sunday
  • NRG Arena
  • Advance Tickets Start At $13
  • MORE INFO 

BRICK FEST LIVE

  • Lego Sculptures, Giant Lego Pit W/ 200K bricks
  • Contribute To Giant Floor Mural
  • Derby Races, Lego Graffiti Wall
  • Contestants From "Lego Masters"
  • Popular TV Show
  • SATURDAY & SUNDAY
  • NRG CENTER
  • TICKETS START AT $20
  • MORE INFO 

SHADOW PUPPET THEATRE:

  • DR. SUESS'S MR. BROWN CAN MOO! CAN YOU? 
  • For Kids 7 & Under
  • Encourages Using Imagination 
  • Making Sounds
  • Books Are Fun
  • Great To Get Kids Out Of The House!
  • At The Woodlands Children's Museum
  • General Admission $8
  • Kids 1 & Under - FREE!
  • Saturday 10 AM-5:
  • MORE INFO 

ZUMBA IN THE PLAZA

  • Zumba Facts
  •  For All Ages
  •  Can Burn Up To 900 Calories An Hour!
  •  A Full Body Workout
  • SUGAR LAND TOWN SQUARE
  • FRIDAYS FROM 10 AM 11 AM
  • Great Way To Start The Weekend
  • FREE!
  • MORE INFO

Before You Leave, Check This Out