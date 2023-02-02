Houston Happenings: Events on the first weekend of February

HOUSTON — Start your day with a smile on 100.3 The Bull!
Join George, Mo & Erik as they celebrate the city of Houston every morning. The Morning Bullpen (https://www.audacy.com/thebull) is the proud home of the 6:10 & 8:10 Amen, 10-Minute-Tune at 7:30, and Facebook Fights at 6:40 and 9:40 on KILT-FM
THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS
WHO'S BAD?!
- The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience
- Longest-Running Michael Jackson Tribute Band
- Founded 2003
- Only One To Predate His Passing
- Friday
- 8 PM
- House Of Blues
- Tickets Start At $15
- MORE INFO
TRISTAR SPORTS COLLECTORS SHOW
- Get Sports Memorabilia Authenticated, Autographed
- Buy Collectables
- Featuring: Jeff Bagwell, Dr. Julius Erving, Actors From "The Sandlot"
- Current Astros & Rockets Players
- Friday – Sunday
- NRG Arena
- Advance Tickets Start At $13
- MORE INFO
BRICK FEST LIVE
- Lego Sculptures, Giant Lego Pit W/ 200K bricks
- Contribute To Giant Floor Mural
- Derby Races, Lego Graffiti Wall
- Contestants From "Lego Masters"
- Popular TV Show
- SATURDAY & SUNDAY
- NRG CENTER
- TICKETS START AT $20
- MORE INFO
SHADOW PUPPET THEATRE:
- DR. SUESS'S MR. BROWN CAN MOO! CAN YOU?
- For Kids 7 & Under
- Encourages Using Imagination
- Making Sounds
- Books Are Fun
- Great To Get Kids Out Of The House!
- At The Woodlands Children's Museum
- General Admission $8
- Kids 1 & Under - FREE!
- Saturday 10 AM-5:
- MORE INFO
ZUMBA IN THE PLAZA
- Zumba Facts
- For All Ages
- Can Burn Up To 900 Calories An Hour!
- A Full Body Workout
- SUGAR LAND TOWN SQUARE
- FRIDAYS FROM 10 AM 11 AM
- Great Way To Start The Weekend
- FREE!
- MORE INFO