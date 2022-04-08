Houston Happenings August 4 - 7

HOUSTON — Give Mister McKinney's Historic Houston a like on Facebook.
THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS
JURASSIC QUEST:
World's Most Popular Dino Event For Whole Family
Apatosaurus, Spinosaurus, T-Rex, Megalodon, Baby Dinos, Raptors
Experience Dinosaurs As They Were Millions Of Years Ago
Fossil Digs, Science & Art Activities, Lifesize Animatronic Dinos
Today - Sunday
NRG Center
Tickets Start At $19
ABILITIES EXPO:
Thousands Of Products, Technologies & Resources For Those With Special Needs
Informative Workshops, Interactive Events, Adaptive Sports & Dance
Assistance Animals, Rockwalls, Cosplayers, Artist Market, Financial Education
Friday - Sunday
NRG Center
Free With Registration
"THE BREAKFAST CLUB" OUTDOOR SCREENING:
Timeless John Hughes Classic Starring Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald, Judd Nelson, Anthony Michael Hall, Ally Sheedy
Five High School Students Meet In Saturday Detention & Discover They Have A Lot More In Common Than They Thought
Bring Blankets, Chairs & Food To Enjoy Movie; Drinks Available From Nico Nico's
Friday, 8pm
Market Square
Free To Attend
WHITE LINEN NIGHT:
Annual Tradition Back After 2-Year Hiatus With Live Music
Founded In 2006 & Inspired By Event In New Orleans
Wear White Linen & Celebrate Community While Shopping Local Boutiques, Art Galleries, Restaurants & Bars
Saturday, 6pm – 10pm
19th Street In The Heights
Free To Attend
2ND ANNUAL BERRY & MELON FEST:
5,000 lbs. Of Farm-Fresh Strawberries, Peaches & Melons
Farmer's Market; Ice Cream; Food Trucks; Jams, Jellies & Butters
Over 125 Vendors, Live Music, Hourly Giveaways, Kids' Activities
Saturday, 10am – 4pm
Lakeland Village Center (Cypress)
Free To Attend
HOUSTON'S 186th BIRTHDAY:
Celebrate With Mister McKinney's Historic Houston & The Heritage Society Plus Mayor Turner
Tours Of Historic Homes & Museum Gallery
Rides On Houston History Bus
Saturday, August 27, 3pm – 6pm
Heritage Society
Free To Attend
WOMEN - SPIRIT OF THE UNIVERSE:
Exhibit Of 21 Unique Bronze Collars By Artist Carolyn Marks Johnson Of Iconic Female Trailblazers, Leaders And Heroes
Barbara Jordan, Sally Ride, Elanor Roosevelt, Harriet Tubman, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Etc.
Tuesday – Saturday, 10am – 4pm (Through September 30)
Heritage Society
$5 Admission; $2 Kids 6 – 12