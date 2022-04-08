x
Breaking News
Great Day Houston

Houston Happenings August 4 - 7

Mister McKinney discusses this weekend's best events

HOUSTON — Give Mister McKinney's Historic Houston a like on Facebook.

THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS

  • JURASSIC QUEST:

    • World's Most Popular Dino Event For Whole Family

    • Apatosaurus, Spinosaurus, T-Rex, Megalodon, Baby Dinos, Raptors

    • Experience Dinosaurs As They Were Millions Of Years Ago

    • Fossil Digs, Science & Art Activities, Lifesize Animatronic Dinos

    • Today - Sunday

    • NRG Center

    • Tickets Start At $19

    • tickets.jurassicquest.com

  • ABILITIES EXPO:

    • Thousands Of Products, Technologies & Resources For Those With Special Needs

    • Informative Workshops, Interactive Events, Adaptive Sports & Dance

    • Assistance Animals, Rockwalls, Cosplayers, Artist Market, Financial Education

    • Friday - Sunday

    • NRG Center

    • Free With Registration

    • abilities.com

  • "THE BREAKFAST CLUB" OUTDOOR SCREENING:

    • Timeless John Hughes Classic Starring Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald, Judd Nelson, Anthony Michael Hall, Ally Sheedy

    • Five High School Students Meet In Saturday Detention & Discover They Have A Lot More In Common Than They Thought

    • Bring Blankets, Chairs & Food To Enjoy Movie; Drinks Available From Nico Nico's

    • Friday, 8pm

    • Market Square

    • Free To Attend

    • imdb.com

  • WHITE LINEN NIGHT:

    • Annual Tradition Back After 2-Year Hiatus With Live Music

    • Founded In 2006 & Inspired By Event In New Orleans

    • Wear White Linen & Celebrate Community While Shopping Local Boutiques, Art Galleries, Restaurants & Bars

    • Saturday, 6pm – 10pm

    • 19th Street In The Heights

    • Free To Attend

    • facebook.com/events

  • 2ND ANNUAL BERRY & MELON FEST:

    • 5,000 lbs. Of Farm-Fresh Strawberries, Peaches & Melons

    • Farmer's Market; Ice Cream; Food Trucks; Jams, Jellies & Butters

    • Over 125 Vendors, Live Music, Hourly Giveaways, Kids' Activities

    • Saturday, 10am – 4pm

    • Lakeland Village Center (Cypress)

    • Free To Attend

    • eventbrite.com

  • HOUSTON'S 186th BIRTHDAY:

    • Celebrate With Mister McKinney's Historic Houston & The Heritage Society Plus Mayor Turner

    • Tours Of Historic Homes & Museum Gallery

    • Rides On Houston History Bus

    • Saturday, August 27, 3pm – 6pm

    • Heritage Society

    • Free To Attend

    • HeritageSociety.org

  • WOMEN - SPIRIT OF THE UNIVERSE:

    • Exhibit Of 21 Unique Bronze Collars By Artist Carolyn Marks Johnson Of Iconic Female Trailblazers, Leaders And Heroes

    • Barbara Jordan, Sally Ride, Elanor Roosevelt, Harriet Tubman, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Etc.

    • Tuesday – Saturday, 10am – 4pm (Through September 30)

    • Heritage Society

    • $5 Admission; $2 Kids 6 – 12

    • houstonchronicle.com

