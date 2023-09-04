x
Houston Happenings: August 31 - September 4, 2023

Food and travel writer, Megha McSwain, share a list of events taking place around Houston this Labor Day Weekend

HOUSTON — Food and travel writer, Megha McSwain, joined Great Day Houston to discuss this weekend's top events taking place around Houston. McSwain has written for the Food Network, Houston Chronicle, Eater Houston,  Resy, and Houstonia Magazine. You can stay up-to-date with her latest restaurant finds by following her on Instagram @meghamcswain.

Megha's Event Picks for Labor Day Weekend:

HOUSTON FRINGE FESTIVAL 

- Dance, Music, Spoken Word, Comedy, Cirque  

- Tonight @ 7:30 

- Tomorrow @ 8PM

- MATCH Theater 

- $15

COUNTRY MUSIC SERIES 

- Tribute To 80s & 90s Country Music 

- Friday

- 7:30pm

- Sugar Land Town Center

- Free 

MOZART BY MOONLIGHT 

- Composer's Most Popular Music

- Mercury Chamber Orchestra 

- Saturday 

- 8PM

- Miller Outdoor Theater 

- Free

LABOR DAY CELEBRATION 

- Woodland's Annual Labor Day Celebration 

- Live Motown & Funk Hits From "Level One Band"

- Pie Eating Contests 

- Crafts For Kids, Face Painting, Balloon Art

- Sunday

- 5PM

- Waterway Square In The Woodlands

- Free

LABOR DAY CLASSIC GAME

- Tailgate 

- Prairie View A&M vs. Texas Southern Univ.

- Saturday

- Kick-Off: 7 PM

- Shell Energy Stadium 

LABOR DAY FUN @ LONE STAR FLIGHT MUSEUM 

- Pilot Experiences, Rover Tours, Flight Simulators 

- Experiments & Crafts

- Monday

- 10am – 2pm

- Lone Star Flight Museum

- Tickets $10 

LABOR DAY COMEDY FEST HOSTED BY SHERYL UNDERWOOD

- Headliner Sheryl Underwood, Al D Feeman., Me-lady, Juan Villareal

- Saturday 8:00 P.M.

- Galveston Island Convention Center

- After Party Hosted By Sheryl Underwood

