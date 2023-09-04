Houston Happenings: August 31 - September 4, 2023

HOUSTON — Food and travel writer, Megha McSwain, joined Great Day Houston to discuss this weekend's top events taking place around Houston. McSwain has written for the Food Network, Houston Chronicle, Eater Houston, Resy, and Houstonia Magazine. You can stay up-to-date with her latest restaurant finds by following her on Instagram @meghamcswain.
Megha's Event Picks for Labor Day Weekend:
- Dance, Music, Spoken Word, Comedy, Cirque
- Tonight @ 7:30
- Tomorrow @ 8PM
- MATCH Theater
- $15
- Tribute To 80s & 90s Country Music
- Friday
- 7:30pm
- Sugar Land Town Center
- Free
- Composer's Most Popular Music
- Mercury Chamber Orchestra
- Saturday
- 8PM
- Miller Outdoor Theater
- Free
- Woodland's Annual Labor Day Celebration
- Live Motown & Funk Hits From "Level One Band"
- Pie Eating Contests
- Crafts For Kids, Face Painting, Balloon Art
- Sunday
- 5PM
- Waterway Square In The Woodlands
- Free
- Tailgate
- Prairie View A&M vs. Texas Southern Univ.
- Saturday
- Kick-Off: 7 PM
- Shell Energy Stadium
- Pilot Experiences, Rover Tours, Flight Simulators
- Experiments & Crafts
- Monday
- 10am – 2pm
- Lone Star Flight Museum
- Tickets $10
- Headliner Sheryl Underwood, Al D Feeman., Me-lady, Juan Villareal
- Saturday 8:00 P.M.
- Galveston Island Convention Center
- After Party Hosted By Sheryl Underwood