Houston Happenings August 26 - 28

THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS
AUTOGRAPH SHOW OF TEXAS:
- Meet Professional Athletes Like George Foreman, Ric Flair, Bret Hart, Floyd Mayweather, Sheryl Swoopes & More
- Today, 3pm – 7pm; Saturday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Pasadena Fairgrounds Convention Center
- Tickets $10; Military & Kids Under 12 Free
- fitermansports.com
2ND ANNUAL MILLER SUMMER MIXTAPE:
- Last Day Of Multi-Genre, Independent Music Showcase
- Top Local Acts From Hip-Hop To Soul, Indie To Pop, Rockabilly To Folk
- Enjoy Favorite Local Artists On The Hill Under The Stars
- Today, 8:15 p.m.
- Miller Outdoor Theatre
- Free To Attend
- houston.culturemap.com
NATIONAL BATTLE OF THE BANDS:
- Eight Of Nation's Most Acclaimed College Marching Bands Compete, Featuring Appearance By Hip-Hop’s “Migos”
- Alabama A&M, Alcorn State U, Bethune Cookman U, Prairie View A&M,
Grambling State U, Kentucky State U, North Carolina A&T State, Southern U
- Saturday, 6 p.m.
- NRG Stadium
- Tickets $20
- nrgpark.com
LED ZEPPELIN 2:
- As Close As You’ll Ever Get To Seeing Legendary Group In Concert
- Re-Enacts Band’s Live Improvisation & Onstage Interaction
- Less A Greatest Hits Show, More An Experience Of How Band Would Have Performed
- Saturday, 7 p.m.
- House Of Blues
- Tickets Start At $15
- houseofblues.com
FREE ICE CREAM & STORY TIME:
- Complimentary Gelato From “Gelato Picks”
- Listen To Story Of “Bertha Benz” As She Goes On First-Ever Road Trip In Motor Vehicle
- Fun Kids Activities Like Making Summer Snow, Wings Of Fire & Ice, Ice Crown & Making Vibrant Drawings
- Saturday, 11 a.m.
- Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center
- Tickets Start At $14; Kids Under 1 Free
- childrensdiscoveryfb.org
COMIC CONROE 2022:
- The Best Characters From Worlds Of Comics & Pop Culture
- Cosplay Costume Contest, Autograph Sessions
- Voice Actors Like Adassa (“Dolores Madrigal” From “Encanto”)
- Friday, 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Lone Star Convention Center
- Tickets Start At $15
- comicconroe.com