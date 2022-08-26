x
Great Day Houston

Houston Happenings August 26 - 28

George, Mo & Erik from 100.3 The Bull discuss this weekend's events

HOUSTON — Start your day with a smile on 100.3 The Bull! Join George, Mo & Erik as they celebrate the city of Houston every morning. The Morning Bullpen is the proud home of the 6:10 & 8:10 Amen, 10-Minute-Tune at 7:30, and Facebook Fights at 6:40 and 9:40 on KILT-FM  

THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS

AUTOGRAPH SHOW OF TEXAS:

  • Meet Professional Athletes Like George Foreman, Ric Flair, Bret Hart, Floyd Mayweather, Sheryl Swoopes & More
  • Today, 3pm – 7pm; Saturday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Pasadena Fairgrounds Convention Center
  • Tickets $10; Military & Kids Under 12 Free
  • fitermansports.com

2ND ANNUAL MILLER SUMMER MIXTAPE:

  • Last Day Of Multi-Genre, Independent Music Showcase
  • Top Local Acts From Hip-Hop To Soul, Indie To Pop, Rockabilly To Folk
  • Enjoy Favorite Local Artists On The Hill Under The Stars
  • Today, 8:15 p.m.
  • Miller Outdoor Theatre
  • Free To Attend
  • houston.culturemap.com

NATIONAL BATTLE OF THE BANDS:

  • Eight Of Nation's Most Acclaimed College Marching Bands Compete, Featuring Appearance By Hip-Hop’s “Migos”
  • Alabama A&M, Alcorn State U, Bethune Cookman U, Prairie View A&M,
    Grambling State U, Kentucky State U, North Carolina A&T State, Southern U
  • Saturday, 6 p.m.
  • NRG Stadium
  • Tickets $20
  • nrgpark.com

LED ZEPPELIN 2:

  • As Close As You’ll Ever Get To Seeing Legendary Group In Concert
  • Re-Enacts Band’s Live Improvisation & Onstage Interaction
  • Less A Greatest Hits Show, More An Experience Of How Band Would Have Performed
  • Saturday, 7 p.m.
  • House Of Blues
  • Tickets Start At $15
  • houseofblues.com

FREE ICE CREAM & STORY TIME:

  • Complimentary Gelato From “Gelato Picks”
  • Listen To Story Of “Bertha Benz” As She Goes On First-Ever Road Trip In Motor Vehicle
  • Fun Kids Activities Like Making Summer Snow, Wings Of Fire & Ice, Ice Crown & Making Vibrant Drawings
  • Saturday, 11 a.m.
  • Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center
  • Tickets Start At $14; Kids Under 1 Free
  • childrensdiscoveryfb.org

COMIC CONROE 2022:

  • The Best Characters From Worlds Of Comics & Pop Culture
  • Cosplay Costume Contest, Autograph Sessions
  • Voice Actors Like Adassa (“Dolores Madrigal” From “Encanto”)
  • Friday, 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Lone Star Convention Center
  • Tickets Start At $15
  • comicconroe.com

