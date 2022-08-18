Houston Happenings August 18 - 22

HOUSTON — For find Houston events for any day of the week, log on to 365thingsinhouston.com
THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS
THE PURPLE XPERIENCE PRINCE TRIBUTE:
- Five-Person Group From Minneapolis Featuring Marshall Carloff
- Formed 2011, One Of Most Authentic Tributes In World
- Multi-Instrumentalist Carloff Recorded Album "94 East" With Prince
- Friday, 8:15pm
- Miller Outdoor Theatre
- Free To Attend
- milleroutdoortheatre.com
FUTURE RETRO MARKET:
- Buy, Sell & Trade With Best Sneaker, Streetwear & Vintage Vendors In City
- Sunday, 12pm – 6pm
- Post
- Free To Attend
- posthtx.com
LATIN PARTY & FASHION SHOW:
- Showcases Art & Local Brands / Boutiques To Raise Money For Back-To-School Families In Need
- Performances By DJ Gloss, Juan Mendez & B.A. Jefferson
- Friday, 8pm
- House of Blues
- Online Tickets $10
- eventbrite.com
35TH ANNUAL AIA SANDCASTLE COMPETITION:
- Carefully-Crafted Sand Masterpieces
- Categories Like Pop Culture, Kids Board Games, Americana, Space Race
- All Vying For Coveted Gold Bucket Award
- Saturday, 9am – 5pm
- East Beach (Galveston)
- Free To Attend, Parking $15
- aiahouston.org
"BEE MOVIE" SCREENING:
- Celebrate "National Honeybee Day" With Animated Film Written / Voiced By Jerry Seinfeld
- Synopsis: Barry The Bee Ventures Outside Of Hive For 1st Time & Discovers Whole New World
- Movie Plus Crafts For Kids, A Market, Observatory Beehive & Live DJ
- Saturday, 6pm – 9:30pm
- The Water Works At Buffalo Bayou Park
- Free To Attend
- buffalobayou.org
- imdb.com
"BEAST" MOVIE PREMIERE:
- Idris Elba Stars As Widower Who Takes His Teenage Daughters To South Africa Where He Met Their Mother
- What Begins As Journey Of Healing Jolts Into Fight For Survival
- Lion Who Survived Blood-Thirsty Poachers Now Sees All Humans As The Enemy & Begins Stalking Them
- In Theaters Everywhere Today
- imdb.com
FLYING SAUCER HOUSTON 22ND ANNIVERSARY:
- Over 240 Craft Beers With 100 Different Styles
- Party Will Introduce 30+ New Beers, Some Never Before Tapped In Texas
- Bingo Starts At 2pm With Huge Prizes From Saint Arnold, Duvel, Eureka Heights & More
- Sunday, 11am
- Flying Saucer Downtown
- Free To Attend
- facebook.com/events