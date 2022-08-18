x
Great Day Houston

Houston Happenings August 18 - 22

Joel Luks with 365 Things To Do In Houston gives us this weekend's best events

HOUSTON — For find Houston events for any day of the week, log on to 365thingsinhouston.com

THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS

THE PURPLE XPERIENCE PRINCE TRIBUTE:

  • Five-Person Group From Minneapolis Featuring Marshall Carloff
  • Formed 2011, One Of Most Authentic Tributes In World
  • Multi-Instrumentalist Carloff Recorded Album "94 East" With Prince 
  • Friday, 8:15pm
  • Miller Outdoor Theatre
  • Free To Attend
  • milleroutdoortheatre.com 

FUTURE RETRO MARKET:

  • Buy, Sell & Trade With Best Sneaker, Streetwear & Vintage Vendors In City
  • Sunday, 12pm – 6pm
  • Post
  • Free To Attend
  • posthtx.com

LATIN PARTY & FASHION SHOW:

  • Showcases Art & Local Brands / Boutiques To Raise Money For Back-To-School Families In Need
  • Performances By DJ Gloss, Juan Mendez & B.A. Jefferson
  • Friday, 8pm
  • House of Blues
  • Online Tickets $10
  • eventbrite.com 

35TH ANNUAL AIA SANDCASTLE COMPETITION:

  • Carefully-Crafted Sand Masterpieces 
  • Categories Like Pop Culture, Kids Board Games, Americana, Space Race
  • All Vying For Coveted Gold Bucket Award
  • Saturday, 9am – 5pm
  • East Beach (Galveston)
  • Free To Attend, Parking $15
  • aiahouston.org 

"BEE MOVIE" SCREENING:

  • Celebrate "National Honeybee Day" With Animated Film Written / Voiced By Jerry Seinfeld
  • Synopsis: Barry The Bee Ventures Outside Of Hive For 1st Time & Discovers Whole New World
  • Movie Plus Crafts For Kids, A Market, Observatory Beehive & Live DJ
  • Saturday, 6pm – 9:30pm
  • The Water Works At Buffalo Bayou Park
  • Free To Attend
  • buffalobayou.org 
  • imdb.com 

"BEAST" MOVIE PREMIERE:

  • Idris Elba Stars As Widower Who Takes His Teenage Daughters To South Africa Where He Met Their Mother
  • What Begins As Journey Of Healing Jolts Into Fight For Survival
  • Lion Who Survived Blood-Thirsty Poachers Now Sees All Humans As The Enemy & Begins Stalking Them
  • In Theaters Everywhere Today
  • imdb.com

FLYING SAUCER HOUSTON 22ND ANNIVERSARY:

  • Over 240 Craft Beers With 100 Different Styles 
  • Party Will Introduce 30+ New Beers, Some Never Before Tapped In Texas
  • Bingo Starts At 2pm With Huge Prizes From Saint Arnold, Duvel, Eureka Heights & More
  • Sunday, 11am
  • Flying Saucer Downtown
  • Free To Attend
  • facebook.com/events

