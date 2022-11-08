Houston Happenings August 11 - 14

HOUSTON — For more information on Houston First, log on to HoustonFirst.com
THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS:
5th ANNUAL HOUSTON REGGAE FEST:
- Local & National Bands, DJs & MCs On 3 Stages
- Music, Dancing, Culture, Food & Fun Under The Sun
- Saturday, 1pm – 10pm
- Hermann Square Park
- Tickets Start At $20
- eventbrite.com
- TheHoustonReggaeFest.com
WOODLANDS MARGARITA FESTIVAL:
- Frosty Margaritas Of Over A Dozen Flavors Like Grapefruit, Peach Mango, Grape & Jalapeno Pepper
- Live Bands & DJs (Mariachis, Variety, Zydeco)
- Andy the Amazing Ice Carver And Limbo Competition w/ $100 Prize
- Saturday, 2pm – 8pm
- Town Green Park
- Tickets Start At $15
- eventbrite.com
- facebook.com/events
MONTROSE CHEESE & WINE 3RD ANNIVERSARY:
- Specialty Store Highlighting Small, Quality Producers
- Rotating Selection Of 12-15 Cheeses & 125 Wines
- Weekend-Long Party To Celebrate
- Friday - Sunday
- montrosecheeseandwine.com
INCREDIBLE INDIA – A CULTURAL KALEIDOSCOPE:
- Exciting Journey Through Regions Of India With Rich Artistic Heritage
- Dancers Weave Beautiful Tapestry Of Vibrant Colors & Moods
- Saturday, 8:30pm
- Miller Outdoor Theatre
- Free To Attend
- milleroutdoortheatre.com
JUMP JUMP – THE ULTIMATE KIDS FESTIVAL:
- Over 30 Bounce Houses For Kids Of All Ages
- Food Vendors: Snow Cones, Shaved Ice, Hot Dogs, Burgers, Candy, Ice Cream
- All-Day Access Pass With No Time Limit
- Sunday, 1pm – 9pm
- Bayou City Event Center
- Tickets $20
- eventbrite.com
CHRIS REDD LIVE IN CONCERT:
- "Saturday Night Live" Cast Member, Actor, Writer, Rapper & Comedian
- Thursday - Saturday
- Improv Houston
- Tickets Start At $25
- improvtx.com