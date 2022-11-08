x
Great Day Houston

Houston Happenings August 11 - 14

Jennie Bui-McCoy with Houston First discusses this weekend's events

HOUSTON — For more information on Houston First, log on to HoustonFirst.com 

THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS:

5th ANNUAL HOUSTON REGGAE FEST:

  • Local & National Bands, DJs & MCs On 3 Stages
  • Music, Dancing, Culture, Food & Fun Under The Sun
  • Saturday, 1pm – 10pm
  • Hermann Square Park
  • Tickets Start At $20
  • eventbrite.com
  • TheHoustonReggaeFest.com

WOODLANDS MARGARITA FESTIVAL:

  • Frosty Margaritas Of Over A Dozen Flavors Like Grapefruit, Peach Mango, Grape & Jalapeno Pepper
  • Live Bands & DJs (Mariachis, Variety, Zydeco)
  • Andy the Amazing Ice Carver And Limbo Competition w/ $100 Prize
  • Saturday, 2pm – 8pm
  • Town Green Park
  • Tickets Start At $15
  • eventbrite.com
  • facebook.com/events

MONTROSE CHEESE & WINE 3RD ANNIVERSARY:

  • Specialty Store Highlighting Small, Quality Producers
  • Rotating Selection Of 12-15 Cheeses & 125 Wines
  • Weekend-Long Party To Celebrate
  • Friday - Sunday
  • montrosecheeseandwine.com

INCREDIBLE INDIA – A CULTURAL KALEIDOSCOPE:

  • Exciting Journey Through Regions Of India With Rich Artistic Heritage
  • Dancers Weave Beautiful Tapestry Of Vibrant Colors & Moods
  • Saturday, 8:30pm
  • Miller Outdoor Theatre
  • Free To Attend
  • milleroutdoortheatre.com

JUMP JUMP – THE ULTIMATE KIDS FESTIVAL:

  • Over 30 Bounce Houses For Kids Of All Ages
  • Food Vendors: Snow Cones, Shaved Ice, Hot Dogs, Burgers, Candy, Ice Cream
  • All-Day Access Pass With No Time Limit
  • Sunday, 1pm – 9pm
  • Bayou City Event Center
  • Tickets $20
  • eventbrite.com

CHRIS REDD LIVE IN CONCERT:

  • "Saturday Night Live" Cast Member, Actor, Writer, Rapper & Comedian
  • Thursday - Saturday
  • Improv Houston
  • Tickets Start At $25
  • improvtx.com

